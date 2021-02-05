ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru Eye League Double Over Misfiring Chennai

19:13 (IST)
PREVIOUS MATCH:
These two teams last met on December 4, 2020, and the Blues emerged victorious that night, thanks to the lone goal scored by their captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri from the penalty spot.
These two teams last met on December 4, 2020, and the Blues emerged victorious that night, thanks to the lone goal scored by their captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri from the penalty spot.
COACH's CORNER:
Naushad Moosa, Interim Coach, Bengaluru FC: There is a lot of positivity now. Players, of course, believe in each other. But now it's more because of the way we have been playing the last 2-3 games. They have been more compact. After Hyderabad (game), you didn't see the same mistakes happening in the last game. Everyone was more cautious. Everybody was happy. That is what I see in players. They suffered because they didn't have their central defender playing. But for tomorrow's game, all the foreigners will be available so it won't be easy.
Csaba Laszlo, Coach, Chennaiyin FC: If you want to be in the top four, we have to win the remaining games. These are like five finals and this is what we are working on, to try to win against Bengaluru first. I hope we can show that we can score goals because the problem is that we create a lot of chances but don't score. We have to be very focused on the game. "We are here to try to win games. I don't think about my future but I think about the future of the club. I think we have a very difficult game against Bengaluru and my attention is towards preparing the team.
TEAM NEWS - CHENNAIYIN FC
Here is the Chennaiyin FC starting XI:
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.
TEAM NEWS - BENGALURU FC
Here is the Bengaluru FC starting XI:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar, Parag Srivas, Francisco Gonzalez, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.
Chennaiyin, meanwhile, haven’t managed to secure a win from their last four outings and have struggled to score this season. They have scored 11 times – the least by any team in Hero ISL 2020-21 – and have to improve their end product in the opposition box if they want to finish the league stage in the top four. The Marina Machans have failed to score in eight matches this season and haven’t found the back of the net from open play in their last four games.
Bengaluru will head into their second match of the season against Chennaiyin on the back of a three-match unbeaten run. They have shown great resilience and character after enduring a poor start to the campaign and seem to have turned a corner under their interim head coach Naushad Moosa. Currently, on 18 points, the Blues will be hoping to put together a consistent run of results and secure a semi-final spot.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 83 of the ongoing Indian Super League season 7. In tonight's clash, Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: High on confidence after snapping their eight-match winless run, Bengaluru FC will look to continue their good form when they take on Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.
Bengaluru seem to have finally found the right balance. They kept their first clean sheet in 11 games in their 2-0 win against SC East Bengal, which was probably their best and most clinical outing of the season.
"There is a lot of positivity now. Players, of course, believe in each other. But now it's more because of the way we have been playing the last 2-3 games. They have been more compact," said Bengaluru's interim coach Naushad Moosa.
"After Hyderabad (game), you didn't see the same mistakes happening in the last game. Everyone was more cautious. Everybody was happy. That is what I see in players," he added. Friday's clash is between a side that is strong at set-pieces and a team that has struggled to defend. Chennaiyin have conceded eight goals (50 per cent of their total goals) so far from these situations.
But Moosa anticipates a tough fixture since Chennayin will have all their foreigners available for selection.
"They suffered because they didn't have their central defender playing. But for tomorrow's game, all the foreigners will be available so it won't be easy," said Moosa, who added that his team would have to be extra cautious as new Chennaiyin signing Manuel Lanzarote would be available for the clash too.
"We will have to be compact the way we played against East Bengal. Not letting in the penetrating passes in the final third. That will play a very important role in how we defend and not give them scoring opportunities," he stated.
Bengaluru will miss the services of Rahul Bheke, Juan Gonzalez and Leon Augustin. Chennaiyin's misfiring attack has let them down. Coach Csaba Laszlo's side failed to score in eight games despite creating chances.
Laszlo highlighted that concern and urged his side to remain focused ahead of the clash. "If you want to be in the top four, we have to win the remaining games. These are like five finals and this is what we are working on, to try to win against Bengaluru first," said Laszlo.
"I hope we can show that we can score goals because the problem is that we create a lot of chances but don't score. We have to be very focused on the game. "We are here to try to win games. I don't think about my future but I think about the future of the club. I think we have a very difficult game against Bengaluru and my attention is towards preparing the team," he added.