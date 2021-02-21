ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Crucial 3 Points on the Line for Bengaluru, Goa

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Updates: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will both desperately be looking for all the three points when they take on each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Match No.101 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. It is a crucial night for both Bengaluru FC and FC Goa as the teams look to keep pace in the heated up race for the playoffs. FC Goa are currently on the fourth spot, equals at points with Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC and need to keep winning to keep pace while Bengaluru FC are a few points adrift of their opponents but mathematically in the race. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa in News18 Sports' blog.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC last played on November 22, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw. Bengaluru FC had the upper hand in the game early on with Cleiton Silva (27') and Juanan (57') giving them a comfortable 2-0 lead. However, it was Igor Angulo's quick-fire brace (66' and 69') that brought FC Goa back in the game. It was a tight game and early stages, where FC Goa were still settling down as a unit. While Bengaluru have picked up in the last couple of matches, FC Goa have been clutch in tight situations as well.

Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa insisted that his side aren't putting much pressure on themselves as they prepare to take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. "We are not taking too much pressure (about qualifying for the top four)," he said. "A victory will take us close and give us that chance to be in the playoffs. not to forget that just being desperate for a win will spoil our plan. We want to be calm and focused and just play our game."

With both sides desperate for a win, Goa coach Juan Ferrando knows a lot is at stake. "It will a difficult game because for them and us. It's important to get the three points," Ferrando said. "With three points we have more opportunities to reach the playoffs and Bengaluru need six points in their last two games. It will be a good game because both of us have the same mentality. It will be an emotional game."