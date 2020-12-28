ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Bengaluru Look to Bounce Back, Jamshedpur Eye Top 4

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC, up against Bengaluru FC, eye a place in the top four of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.41 at the Fatorda in Goa on Monday. Kristian Opseth and Suresh Wangjam are back in the starting line-uo for Bengaluru FC. For Jamshedpur FC, Owen Coyle goes with his comfortable, regular line-up. Bengaluru FC, who lost their previous game, will look to bounce back and get to winning ways again as they take on Jamshedpur FC, who lost their last game as well. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Kerala Blasters registered their first win of the season as they defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0.

Bengaluru FC have been inconsistent this season, they have won three matches, drew three and lost one so far. They have struggled to build a winning momentum. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will be looking for a third win of the season after being on the wrong side of several refereeing decisions. Jamshedpur are currently sixth in the points table but can jump to the fourth spot if they manage to beat Bengaluru FC.

While acknowledging Jamshedpur deserved more points, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat said he expects a difficult match. "Jamshedpur are doing really good work and they deserve to have more points on the table," said Cuadrat. "We have to control Jamshedpur. Their foreigners are getting better with every passing week, and their young Indian players are also doing well. Jamshedpur will be a tough opponent to face, but we have a plan, and we will try to get the three points."

Jamshedpur will bank on Nerijus Valskis to cause problems for the opposition defence, having scored six goals. The Lithuanian, however, is yet to score against BFC. Owen Coyle, however, was optimistic about the game. It's a tough game for both teams. BFC are well respected. They have a terrific coach and very good players. Very hard working and organised team," he said. "We are looking forward to playing against the best teams and best players. We are capable of winning against best. But we need to be at our best against a very good team BFC."