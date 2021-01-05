CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai Go Back to Top of Table with 3-1 Win

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Ahmed Jahouh is sent off. Bartholomew Ogbeche's header rolls into the goal due to Gurpreet's error. Sunil Chhetri scores penalty. Moutada Fall and Bipin Singh scored for Mumbai. Scoreline:- Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC

Match Completed

Bengaluru FC VS Mumbai City FC Football Scorecard

Match 48, Fatorda Stadium, 05 Jan, 21 19:30

Bengaluru FC

1

Bengaluru FC
Mumbai City FC beat Bengaluru FC 3 - 1
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC

3

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
21:50 (IST)

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat After the Match

"It's three consecutive losses but two of them have been against Mumbai and ATK, who are consistent. We have to improve a lot but this is what we are training for. We had planned to counter attack. We missed chances and set pieces, they benefitted with Eric not being there. It's football, it happens.

"We had the plan to make things difficult for them. They are a team if you go for high pressure, it will be trouble. So we tried to stay compact. We have always had close games against Lobera. But they got the first goal and got comfortable and got 2-0 then. I am very happy with the attitude of my players though, we have to improve tactics and decisions. They came back with a goal and at least tried to get a point.

"Udanta was great in the first season when we became champions. He was giving assists and it was him and Chhetri together that worked for us. But Indian football has got better and even for Sunil, it's not easy as before. Also, I have to say, Udanta and Fran arrived in this game with some muscle problems. Udanta has to try and get the confidence back because we have people in the box.

"Like Lobera said football is about balance and if we had gone with 4-4-2, we might have problems with Boumous and Jahouh. Our plan had worked with Goa previously with these two in that team. It didn't work today."

21:43 (IST)

Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera After the Game

"I am very happy because playing against Bengaluru is always difficult, they are competitive and difficult. We played very well in the first half and took our chances and I am very happy.

"The most important thing is balance. We are playing attacking football and want to score goals but balance is important in defence. We try to recover the ball quickly and try to press the opponents. I am very happy with all the players and we are working in this way to achieve this balance.

"We need to work a lot of things and improve but the team is working very well. I have a very good squad, we have a good first XI and players are scoring for me even from the bench."

21:41 (IST)

Mumbai City FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche After the Match

"We wanted the three points, wanted to get back to the top and I'm delighted to have done that.

"The colour I think looks good and it's lucky, gonna stick with that. Great goal as you said but I also got a great pass. We have to keep working on this wavelength, we got a point against a very tough Bengaluru team.

"It is tough to be fair but if we have to get over the finish line, we need a couple of players and the objective of the team is more important. Adam and I are both good players and whenever the team wins, we are both happy. I hope I get more game time but negativity is corrosive and I try to stay positive. We are both experienced players and we speak a lot and we work on our finishing in the training and see who scores more. He can hold the ball and move between the lines, pretty much the same as me but it's about what the coach wants. I am happy to have a teammate like him."

21:35 (IST)

Hero of the Match Bipin Singh After the Game

"It felt very good, could have scored more and played even better, would try to do that in the next game. Happy with the important three points."

21:33 (IST)

Paul Masefield on Gurpreet's error: "That's gonna haunt Gurpreet. He's going to beat himself down for that. He is the current Golden Glove holder, that is going to give him nightmares for a couple of days but we may not see an error like that from him for the rest of the season."

21:26 (IST)

FULL TIME

And that's it! Despite Sunil Chhetri scoring a penalty and Ahmed Jahouh getting sent off towards the end, Mumbai City FC outclass Bengaluru FC for a 3-1 victory at the Fatorda. Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh scored in the first half and Bartholomew Ogbeche got a helping hand from Gurpreet to score for Mumbai in the second half as they went back on top of the table.

Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC

21:19 (IST)

JAHOUH SENT OFF

86' | Ahmed Jahouh gets a second yellow card and is sent off! He doesn't even wait. This was coming, the Moroccon is always treading on the thin lines. And this makes it his second red card of the season.

Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC

21:15 (IST)

BARTHOLOMEW OGBECHE INCREASES MCFC LEAD

84' - GOAL! Ogbeche's header trickles into the goal with the ball rolling out of Gurpreet's hands. Horrible goalkeeping error from Gurpreet and Mumbai are back in control of this one. The Chhetri penalty had momentarily got it back for Bengaluru but Gurpreet gifts back the momentum to Mumbai.

Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC

21:10 (IST)

SUNIL CHHETRI SCORES PENALTY

79' | GOAL! Sunil Chhetri scores from the spot to bring Bengaluru FC back in the game. Despite having to wait to take the spot kick, Chhetri is completely confident and fires it into the back of the net.

Bengaluru FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

21:09 (IST)

PENALTY TO BFC

77' | The referee gives away a penalty to Bengaluru FC! The decision goes against Mourtada Fall for bringing down Kristian Opseth in the box. Opseth received a long ball and runs into the box. Fall makes a sliding tackle and makes perfect contact with the ball and Opseth steps on his foot and goes down. That's a wrong decision from the referee.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:54 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC SUBSTITUTIONS

66' | Adam Le Fondre makes way for Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy comes on for Raynier Fernandes

75' | Mandar makes way for Vikram Pratap Singh. Boumous makes way for Cy Goddard

87' | Mehtab Singh comes on for Bipin Singh

20:51 (IST)

Sunil Chhetri Booked

60' | Sunil Chhetri goes into the referee's books. The Bengaluru bench and players are furious and do not agree with the call. It takes the referee a minute to calm down the situation.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:47 (IST)

Ranawade Booked

58' | Amey Ranawade makes a late challenge at Sunil Chhetri and gets into the referee's books but Dimas' free kick is overcooked and goes beyond everyone out for a goal kick.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:46 (IST)

56' | Dimas Delgado goes down as Jahouh tries to get the ball from him. Delgado dives and then asks for a yellow for Jahouh (which would have been his second). Jahouh is exasperated and walks away. The referee shows no one any card.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:41 (IST)

BENGALURU FC SUBSTITUTIONS

46' | Pratik Chaudhari and Deshorn Brown make way for Ajith Kumar and Udanta Singh

58' | Fran Gonzalez comes on for Rahul Bheke

82' | Khabra makes way for Semboi Haokip

20:34 (IST)

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

Mumbai City FC get us underway in the second half with Mumbai City FC leading Bengaluru FC 2-0, courtesy first half goals from Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh.

20:23 (IST)

HALF TIME

That's it for the first 45 minutes at Fatorda! Mumbai City FC have the two-goal lead with Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh scoring within the first 15 minutes of the game. Bengaluru FC were extremely passive in the beginning but with Mumbai getting relaxed and losing a bit of concentration, Bengaluru were able to make their way back into the match but could not find the back of the net.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:17 (IST)

45+1' | Brilliant dink from Cleiton towards Chhetri in the middle, who heads it at goal but Amrinder makes the save with ease.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:12 (IST)

Close from Opseth

39' | Kristian Opseth stands on top of the free kick and goes for goal but it's just over. A poor goal kick from Jahouh gets to Bengaluru and then he fouls Opseth to get a yellow card.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:09 (IST)

36' | Mandar with a good chance to go for goal but he choses to pass to Le Fondre, whose shot is block.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

20:00 (IST)

29' | Cleiton Silva with a good scoop over the defensive line towards Brown but Mandar gets across him well and Amrinder comes out to collect the ball.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

19:55 (IST)

24' | Not far that at all! Mandar with another ball in the middle from the left and Bipin wasn't far away from that. Bengaluru's defence is wide open right now, it's way too easy for Mumbai City FC to pass the ball around. No real pressing, very docile.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

19:47 (IST)

BIPIN SINGH INCREASES MCFC LEAD

15' | GOAL! Bipin Singh doubles Mumbai City FC's lead. Excellent team goal that! Santana passes to Adam Le Fondre, who volleys it towards Mandar on the left. Mandar whips in a brilliant cross in the middle and Bipin times his run perfectly to get in between Juanan and Bheke to slot it home.

Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

19:41 (IST)

MOURTADA FALL GIVES MCFC 1-0 LEAD

9' | GOAL! Mourtada Fall puts Mumbai City FC in the lead. A good corner to the near post, which is headed towards the far post by Santana. Fall rises to then head the ball into the back of the net. Ideal start for Mumbai!

Bengaluru FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

19:41 (IST)

Gurpreet Save

8' | Good ball to the right from Jahouh where Amey Ranawade puts the ball in the middle and Gurpreet gets his fingertips to it to make a fantastic save since Bipin was just behind him.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

19:36 (IST)

5' | A great chance for BFC! A beautiful set piece delivery on the far post reaches Chhetri, who kicks it across the face of the goal but it is cleared on the line.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

19:34 (IST)

Deshorn Brown Miss

2' | Deshorn Brown with a big miss! Opseth with a ball towards Brown and Jahouh missed it completely. Brown was through with only the keeper to beat but he blasts his shot over. Poor that from him!

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

19:31 (IST)

KICK-OFF

Bengaluru FC get us underway at the Fatorda against Mumbai City FC in Match No.48 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. While Mumbai are looking for their third staright win, Bengaluru are aiming to avoid a third straight loss.

19:20 (IST)

It's the birthday of the magestic Ferran Corominas!

19:06 (IST)

BFC-MCFC HEAD-TO-HEAD

Mumbai City FC have scored in seven consecutive games this season while Bengaluru FC have not found the back of the net in their last two matches.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is five matches without a clean sheet while Amrinder Singh has kept five clean sheet for Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC have not lost a game against Bengaluru FC in the last two seasons.

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai Go Back to Top of Table with 3-1 Win

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC HIGHLIGHTS: Bengaluru FC lose 1-3 against Mumbai City FC and are condemned to a third consecutive loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.48 at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai City FC go back to the top of the table with the victory that saw them more or less outclass the Carles Cuadrat side. Ahmed Jahouh got a second yellow card and was sent off late in the match - his second red card of the season. Bartholomew Ogbeche rose to head the corner at goal and Gurpreet let it trickle out of his hands into the goal. Bengaluru FC got the penalty decision in their favour when Mourtada Fall made a sliding tackle at Kristian Opseth and Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot. Bengaluru FC were extremely passive in the first 30 minutes of the game but with Mumbai dropping down, Bengaluru were able to create a few chances but could not find the back of the net. Bipin Singh slotted home Mandar's cross in the 15th minute to double Mumbai City FC's lead. Mourtada Fall headed Mumbai into the lead in the ninth minute. Deshorn Brown and Sunil Chhetri had two early chances to put Bengaluru FC in the lead. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Bengaluru have a poor record against Mumbai City FC who've won half the games between the two teams. Mumbai haven't lost a game against Bengaluru in the previous two seasons. On current form, it is hard not to back Mumbai to extend that run. They are enjoying a dream run this season, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches and maintaining clean sheets in their last two games. The latter stat is a reflection of the form that their keeper Amrinder Singh is in.

Bengaluru FC suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games but for coach Carles Cuadrat, there would have been a lot more to worry about than just the dropped points. For the first time in the history of the Indian Super League, BFC had failed to score in consecutive games. "We had some more time this week and we will try to fight for three points again," said Cuadrat. "In the last two games, the team was trying to create chances to score but unfortunately, we lost some dynamics. The good thing is we got some goals from other players. That means that the team is working to get goals from different players and is not dependent on a specific player," he said.

Sergio Lobera said that they faced a tough test against Bengaluru. "I think it's going to be a different game than the last two. Bengaluru are very compact and very good in defense. It will be difficult for us and we need to manage the situation," he said. Mumbai have scored in each of their last seven matches and have netted 13 goals, the most by a team in this edition. They have also conceded the least goals (3) so far. "We need to enjoy playing football and maintain focus in every game. Our focus now is on the game against Bengaluru. Step by step, game by game, we need to improve," Lobera said.

LIVE TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading