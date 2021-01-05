ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai Go Back to Top of Table with 3-1 Win

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC HIGHLIGHTS: Bengaluru FC lose 1-3 against Mumbai City FC and are condemned to a third consecutive loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.48 at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai City FC go back to the top of the table with the victory that saw them more or less outclass the Carles Cuadrat side. Ahmed Jahouh got a second yellow card and was sent off late in the match - his second red card of the season. Bartholomew Ogbeche rose to head the corner at goal and Gurpreet let it trickle out of his hands into the goal. Bengaluru FC got the penalty decision in their favour when Mourtada Fall made a sliding tackle at Kristian Opseth and Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot. Bengaluru FC were extremely passive in the first 30 minutes of the game but with Mumbai dropping down, Bengaluru were able to create a few chances but could not find the back of the net. Bipin Singh slotted home Mandar's cross in the 15th minute to double Mumbai City FC's lead. Mourtada Fall headed Mumbai into the lead in the ninth minute. Deshorn Brown and Sunil Chhetri had two early chances to put Bengaluru FC in the lead. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC in News18 Sports' blog.

Bengaluru have a poor record against Mumbai City FC who've won half the games between the two teams. Mumbai haven't lost a game against Bengaluru in the previous two seasons. On current form, it is hard not to back Mumbai to extend that run. They are enjoying a dream run this season, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches and maintaining clean sheets in their last two games. The latter stat is a reflection of the form that their keeper Amrinder Singh is in.

Bengaluru FC suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games but for coach Carles Cuadrat, there would have been a lot more to worry about than just the dropped points. For the first time in the history of the Indian Super League, BFC had failed to score in consecutive games. "We had some more time this week and we will try to fight for three points again," said Cuadrat. "In the last two games, the team was trying to create chances to score but unfortunately, we lost some dynamics. The good thing is we got some goals from other players. That means that the team is working to get goals from different players and is not dependent on a specific player," he said.

Sergio Lobera said that they faced a tough test against Bengaluru. "I think it's going to be a different game than the last two. Bengaluru are very compact and very good in defense. It will be difficult for us and we need to manage the situation," he said. Mumbai have scored in each of their last seven matches and have netted 13 goals, the most by a team in this edition. They have also conceded the least goals (3) so far. "We need to enjoy playing football and maintain focus in every game. Our focus now is on the game against Bengaluru. Step by step, game by game, we need to improve," Lobera said.