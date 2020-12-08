ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Both Teams Look to Maintain Unbeaten Streak

19:32 (IST)
First foul of the match
1' | Kwesi Appiah conceded the first foul of the match.
KICK-OFF
1' | The Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC clash begins. Both teams, who are still undefeated in the ISL 2020-21, will be on the lookout for a solid win. A big tactical battle on the cards.
Last 5 Games:
NEUFC VS BFC: 0-2
BFC VS NEUFC: 0-0
BFC VS NEUFC: 3-0
NEUFC VS BFC: 2-1
BFC VS NEUFC: 2-1
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
BFC vs NEUFC head-to-head record
The Bangalore based outfit has dominated this fixture with more than 50% success rate
Matches played: 8
BFC win: 5
NEUFC win: 1
Draws: 2
.@NEUtdFC have never beaten @bengalurufc in the league stage of #HeroISL.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 8, 2020
Can the Highlanders break that jinx tonight?#BFCNEU #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/oWdT4n6DJJ
NORTHEAST UNITED FC STARTING XI
Gerard Nus has decided to start the match with these 11 players. VP Suhair and Rochharzela make their first ISL starts tonight. While Idrissa Sylla and Ninthoi have been benched.
Here's how the Highlanders are lining up against the Blues tonight! 🔴⚪— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 8, 2020
VP Suhair and Rochharzela make their first #HeroISL starts while Fanai replaces Mawia at the center of the park. Idrissa Sylla and Ninthoi get a breather and will be on the bench. #StrongerAsOne #BFCNEU pic.twitter.com/dHkFvsYOOX
BENGALURU FC STARTING XI
Here is the Bengaluru FC starting XI. Carles Cuadrat decides not to tinker with the winning combination, which means Udanta and Opseth will start from the bench
TEAM NEWS! The boss rolls out an unchanged side to take on NorthEast United at the Fatorda. 🏟️— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 8, 2020
BFC subs: Mawia, Muirang, Pratik, Fran, Udanta, Leon, Amay, Opseth, Semboi. #BFCNEU #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/HxqUUXOLBX
Bengaluru FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma.
Defenders: Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang.
Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh.
Forwards: Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip
It's the Highlanders who make their way to the Fatorda tonight as the Blues ready themselves for a fourth clash in the 2020-21 Indian Super League. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #BFCNEU pic.twitter.com/qYMUfMIIAb— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 8, 2020
NorthEast United FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Northeast! 🤜🤛#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/FqPsGqJ6F6— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 7, 2020
Hello and welcome to News18Sports live log of match number 21 of the ongoing Indian Super League season. In tonight's match, former champions Bengaluru FC square off against an in-form NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
After two consecutive draws against FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC finally secured their first win of the season as they defeated Chennaiyin FC. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored his first goal of ISL 2020-21 with a penalty kick. The Blues are currently placed fifth with five points from three games so far in the points table. Head coach Carles Cuadrat will hope his side can carry on the momentum into the clash against the Highlanders.
On the other hand, an in-form NorthEast United head into the fixture after defeating SC East Bengal 2-0 in their last outing. They are unbeaten this season and won their first game against Mumbai City FC and followed it with a couple of draws. The Highlanders, after a string of good performances, sit at the third spot with eight points from four games.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United both will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they face each other in the Indian Super League match number 21 at the Fatorda Stadium. Both teams are coming off morale-boosting wins. While Bengaluru notched up their first win of the campaign against Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast got back to winning ways with a victory over SC East Bengal after two straight draws.
The match should be an interesting battle as Bengaluru are known for their defensive structure while NorthEast United FC have also displayed brilliant organisation all around the pitch this season. The Blues are yet to score from open play while the Highlanders have scored in every game they have played so far.
Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat knows his team is in for a tough match, but stated that he had all the confidence in his team's abilities. "It's going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organised team," he said. "In three games, we have two clean sheets. I think we are showing a lot of consistency in defence. We look like a very well-organised team."
"During my time as Bengaluru coach, we have only lost one time against Chennai, we have never lost against Goa. What I mean is that it's very clear that we are a very consistent team with a clear plan. It's very difficult to play against us. At the same time, we know that we have room for improvement and that is what we are trying to do," Cuadrat said.
NEUFC coach Gerard Nus too is planning to play to his team's strengths and will not change the way they play on Tuesday. "There are things that are principal to our style that we will not change because we believe in those. There are things that we will have to take into consideration regarding the opponents. So obviously it's a mix," he said.
NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity for Nus to set that record straight. But he is not underestimating his opponents despite their less-than-stellar start to the season. "The truth is that Bengaluru won the title two years ago. They were in the playoffs last season. That tells you already how good they are. They're a massive side. I'm really concerned about the game tomorrow because we did not have a long time to prepare. We played two days ago. But it doesn't matter. That's the way it is and we are going to fight from the first minute till the last," he said.