ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Both Teams Look to Maintain Unbeaten Streak

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United both will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact when they face each other in the Indian Super League match number 21 at the Fatorda Stadium. Both teams are coming off morale-boosting wins. While Bengaluru notched up their first win of the campaign against Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast got back to winning ways with a victory over SC East Bengal after two straight draws.

The match should be an interesting battle as Bengaluru are known for their defensive structure while NorthEast United FC have also displayed brilliant organisation all around the pitch this season. The Blues are yet to score from open play while the Highlanders have scored in every game they have played so far.

Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat knows his team is in for a tough match, but stated that he had all the confidence in his team's abilities. "It's going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organised team," he said. "In three games, we have two clean sheets. I think we are showing a lot of consistency in defence. We look like a very well-organised team."

"During my time as Bengaluru coach, we have only lost one time against Chennai, we have never lost against Goa. What I mean is that it's very clear that we are a very consistent team with a clear plan. It's very difficult to play against us. At the same time, we know that we have room for improvement and that is what we are trying to do," Cuadrat said.

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus too is planning to play to his team's strengths and will not change the way they play on Tuesday. "There are things that are principal to our style that we will not change because we believe in those. There are things that we will have to take into consideration regarding the opponents. So obviously it's a mix," he said.

NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity for Nus to set that record straight. But he is not underestimating his opponents despite their less-than-stellar start to the season. "The truth is that Bengaluru won the title two years ago. They were in the playoffs last season. That tells you already how good they are. They're a massive side. I'm really concerned about the game tomorrow because we did not have a long time to prepare. We played two days ago. But it doesn't matter. That's the way it is and we are going to fight from the first minute till the last," he said.