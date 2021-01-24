ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Arshdeep Denies Bengaluru Twice after Mauricio Goal

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Updates: Bengaluru FC are down 1-0 against Odisha FC early on as they are looking for their first win in seven games after having lost five of their last six games in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.70 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh with two big saves for Odisha FC to deny Eric Paartalu and Rahul Bheke and he keeps the scoreline intact. Bengaluru FC have been applying some pressure on Odisha FC but the Odisha unit is holding on well. Diego Mauricio gives Odisha FC a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of the game. Bengaluru FC are currently ninth in the league table and got their last victory against Odisha as well, a 2-1 win. Odisha FC are enduring a terrible season with only one win in 12 games so far and will want a second one when they take on the former champions. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC in News18 Sports' blog. In the first game on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC took on Hyderabad FC.

After the exit of Carles Cuadrat, interim coach Naushad Moosa has not been able to turn things around. "A win gives us three points and it will push us higher in the table. Just a matter of winning one game. Just that one win is very important for us. The dynamics will change entirely," said Moosa. "Of course, the (position on the) points table is something we are not used to. They know the importance of each match now. We are being positive. Apart from the top two, all are very close. We have to keep fighting," added Moosa, who stressed on the importance of not conceding easy goals if they had to make it to the playoffs.

Bengaluru had a good game against Kerala but the result wasn't in their favour. However, Moosa believes that his side can win against Odisha, if they take their chances. "If you ask Odisha, they will say that BFC is not in good form. But if we maintain that (level they showed against Kerala), we can win against Odisha. It depends on converting those chances. We keep trying to take advantage of it and remain disciplined at the back. It is important that we don't allow them to play," he added.

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter believes his side will have to defend strongly and play their best in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. "We had chances to beat bigger clubs like ATKMB but to do that against anybody - not just Bengaluru - we have to defend well, take our chances and play our own game. If we do that with quality, I think we have shown that we can run everybody close," Baxter said.