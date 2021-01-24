ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Arshdeep Denies Bengaluru Twice after Mauricio Goal

20:24 (IST)
Half-time Stats
Bengaluru FC have had more possession, more shots (3 on target, 4 off it) but Diego Mauricio's 8th minute strike remains the difference.
HALF TIME
And that's it from the Fatorda after 45 minutes! Diego Mauricio's eighth minute strike is the difference between the two teams so far. Jerry Mawihmingthanga's smartness at the free kick and then Arshdeep Singh's two big saves have given Odisha FC the advantage. Bengaluru FC were caught sleeping for the goal but have attacked Odisha FC in response to falling behind. It will surely be an interesting second half.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
Arshdeep Save
41' | Another wonderful corner from Cleiton Silva and Rahul Bheke heads it towards goal brilliantly but Arshdeep Singh arrives to the occasion once again. That's another big save from Arshdeep! Fantastic work from the keeper.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
Arshdeep Save
38' | A long throw-in from Bheke and Fran Gonzalez's header finds Eric Paartalu, who turns around and goes for goal but a good strong hand from Arshdeep and he makes a big save.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
34' | A brilliant long ball from Gurpreet towards Rahul Bheke on the right and he gets Bengaluru FC another corner. Silva with another good corner but nothing comes out of it.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
31' | Drinks break it is! And Odisha FC have the lead courtesy the trio of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu and Diego Mauricio with Mauricio getting the finish.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
25' | A good corner kick from Cleiton Silva but the ball is cleared brilliantly as it finds its way back to Silva, who is flagged offside.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
23' | Cleiton Silva passes the ball to Suresh Wangjam on the right and runs up in between the lines. Suresh crosses it towards him but it is a little bit far and Silva cannot get a clean header at it. Much better from BFC though!
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
19' | Really intricate passing between Onwu and Mauricio and the former finds Jerry on the right, who fluffs his lines and blasts the ball over.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
15' | It is end-to-end action at the moment. Jerry is doing well on the right flank for Odisha but needs to get in a little more.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
11' | Gurpreet distributes the ball to Sunil Chhetri perfectly, who passes it to Udanta on the left but does not continue his run well enough to get to the end of a fantastic cross from Udanta.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
MAURICIO GIVES OFC 1-0 LEAD
8' | GOAL! Diego Mauricio puts Odisha FC in the 1-0 lead. Jerry is fouled slightly on the right of the box and as the referee gives a free kick, he immediately gets up and makes a great pass to Onwu on the right. Onwu lays it on the plate for Mauricio on the far post as he blasts the ball home.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
KICK-OFF
We are underway at the Fatorda! Odisha FC have never won a game at the Fatorda while Bengaluru FC have managed just a point from their last six games.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Odisha FC
Both the teams are on the pitch and the action will start in five minutes from now.
Bengaluru FC Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Ahead of the Match
"Sometimes things don't work out the way we want. Last time we had 11 clean sheets, this time we have only two. Football can be cruel but we have to take responsibility, I have to do that. We have the same mindset and we want to score more. We go out there trying to score, you open up at the back, that's what has happened this year I feel.
"I didn't win the Golden Glove alone, the whole team, the whole defence did. They defended with all their heart, which is why I won it. So, the pressure on the team as well, not individual.
"I think it's important for them (youngsters) to enjoy the game. We tell them to play their game and enjoy and not think about the result."
COACH'S CORNER
Bengaluru FC Head Coach Naushad Moosa: "The situation we are in, it's very important we try to win all the games because we cannot sit back and relax. And as a team, keeping the game plan in mind, we need to stick to that. I have spoken to the senior players about working hard and trying to win games. We believe we can make it."
Odisha FC Head Coach Stuart Baxter: "I think the players will go in believing they can win. They are Bengaluru, there will be respect but we will still go to win. We are where we are, the boys have done well not falling under pressure, it's admirable. I do think we are better balanced, we have found the shape for the team."
ODISHA FC LINE-UP
Odisha FC starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio, Gaurav Bora, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jacob Tratt, Manuel Onwu, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan.
Substitutes: Kamaljit Singh, Mohd Sajit Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher, Shubham Sarangi, S Lalhrezuala, Paul Ramfangzauva, Nandhakumar Sekar, Baoringdao Bodo
BENGALURU FC LINE-UP
Bengaluru FC starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Parag Srivas, Amay Morajkar, Francisco Gonzalez.
Substitutes: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Namgyal Bhutia, Kristian Opseth, Semboi Haokip, Leon Augustin, Naorem Singh.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Match No.70 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium.
ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Updates: Bengaluru FC are down 1-0 against Odisha FC early on as they are looking for their first win in seven games after having lost five of their last six games in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.70 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh with two big saves for Odisha FC to deny Eric Paartalu and Rahul Bheke and he keeps the scoreline intact. Bengaluru FC have been applying some pressure on Odisha FC but the Odisha unit is holding on well. Diego Mauricio gives Odisha FC a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of the game. Bengaluru FC are currently ninth in the league table and got their last victory against Odisha as well, a 2-1 win. Odisha FC are enduring a terrible season with only one win in 12 games so far and will want a second one when they take on the former champions. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC in News18 Sports' blog. In the first game on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC took on Hyderabad FC.
After the exit of Carles Cuadrat, interim coach Naushad Moosa has not been able to turn things around. "A win gives us three points and it will push us higher in the table. Just a matter of winning one game. Just that one win is very important for us. The dynamics will change entirely," said Moosa. "Of course, the (position on the) points table is something we are not used to. They know the importance of each match now. We are being positive. Apart from the top two, all are very close. We have to keep fighting," added Moosa, who stressed on the importance of not conceding easy goals if they had to make it to the playoffs.
Bengaluru had a good game against Kerala but the result wasn't in their favour. However, Moosa believes that his side can win against Odisha, if they take their chances. "If you ask Odisha, they will say that BFC is not in good form. But if we maintain that (level they showed against Kerala), we can win against Odisha. It depends on converting those chances. We keep trying to take advantage of it and remain disciplined at the back. It is important that we don't allow them to play," he added.
Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter believes his side will have to defend strongly and play their best in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. "We had chances to beat bigger clubs like ATKMB but to do that against anybody - not just Bengaluru - we have to defend well, take our chances and play our own game. If we do that with quality, I think we have shown that we can run everybody close," Baxter said.