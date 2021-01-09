ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Moosa Eyes 1st Win as BFC Coach vs Resurgent SCEB

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: Bengaluru FC, up against SC East Bengal, will aim for a win in the post-Carles Cuadrat era as Naushad Moosa takes over as interim manager in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Match No.52 at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. Bengaluru FC and Cuadrat mutually parted ways after the team's 3-1 loss against Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC and will aim to get their season back on track. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a morale-boosting 1-1 draw vs FC Goa where they held the top 4 team despite being a man down. Follow all the live updates of Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Hyderabad FC jumped to the third spot in the points table with an entertaining 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC.

Bengaluru FC are currently sixth in the points table with 12 points from nine games. If they win today, they can go level on points with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC and jump back into top 4 depending on their goal difference. East Bengal are currently in the ninth place with seven points in nine matches and will be looking to match Chennaiyin FC's points tally.

The interim coach exuded confidence ahead of their clash with SCEB. "We have an important game tomorrow. The players know it. In these seven years, this has happened for the first time. We have lost three games in a row. It is not easy for them to digest. They want to bounce back. We have to leave behind everything and focus on the next game," Moosa said.

Interestingly, East Bengal boss Robbie Fowler is suspended for the game after receiving his second caution of the season in the previous game. However, Danny Fox's red card from the previous game was overturned by the AIFF and he will be available for the game. Bright Enobakhare, the scorer of the wonder goal against FC Goa, said, "It's a great time for me. The players and the staff are amazing. We just have to focus on the next game and try to get as many points as we can by the end of the season. I think everything will come into place. It's going on and we'll see how it goes till the end of the season."