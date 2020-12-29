CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB Eye Top Spot in Table, Chennaiyin Look for 3rd Win

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to climb to the top of the points table as they take on Chennaiyin.

1st Half

Chennaiyin FC VS ATK Mohun Bagan Football Scorecard

Match 42, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 29 Dec, 20 19:30

Chennaiyin FC

0

Chennaiyin FC
ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan

0

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
19:38 (IST)

Crivellaro Chance

5' | A brilliant chance for Chennaiyin FC as Crivellaro gets a brilliant through pass from Sylvestr and while ATK Mohun Bagan players look for offside, he is onside but Arindam guards his near post well and makes the big save.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

19:34 (IST)

MATCH UNDERWAY

ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway and earn an early corner as well but Jakub Sylvestr heads it out with ease.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

19:28 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC players ahead of the match!

19:16 (IST)

Yesterday, after Jamshedpur FC's big 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC, head coach Owen Coyle said his team should be top of the points table.

READ THE FULL STORY

19:04 (IST)

Ahead of the start of the season, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez had said that teams with more continuity will benefit and so far, that has seemed to be true as ATK Mohun Bagan have looked good. Both Mumbai City FC (coach and four players have worked together before at FC Goa) and Bengaluru FC have also looked cohesive because of that. ATKMB especially is pretty much the same unit as last season except for a couple of tweaks here and there and so far, they have looked like a cohesive unit, that has been beneficial for them.

18:53 (IST)

ATKMB are favorites going into the match, but Antonio Habas has been around long enough to know there are no easy matches in the ISL. "Chennaiyin have very good players and it is going to be a hard game for us. My team is going to have to concentrate throughout the match," he said.

18:50 (IST)

CFC-ATKMB HEAD-TO-HEAD

Chennaiyin FC have scored four goals in their last two matches while ATK Mohun Bagan have not conceded a single goal in their last two games.

CFC are coming at the back of a draw and a win while ATKMB have won their last two games.

Chennaiyin FC have kept two clean sheets in seven games while ATK Mohun Bagan have kept five clean sheets in seven matches.

18:38 (IST)

ATK MOHUN BAGAN LINE-UP

ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams

Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Bradden Inman, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Sahil Sheikh, Boris Singh Thangjam, N Engson Singh

18:35 (IST)

CHENNAIYIN FC LINE-UP

Chennaiyin FC starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Dhanpal Ganesh, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Abhijit Sarkar, Aman Chetri

Just one change as Deepak Tangri makes way for Reagan Singh to be back at the right-back position.

18:27 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.42 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2, which will be held between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB Eye Top Spot in Table, Chennaiyin Look for 3rd Win

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan, up against Chennaiyin FC, eye the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.42 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. Chennaiyin FC have made one change in the line-up with Reagan Singh coming in while ATK Mohun Bagan have an unchanged starting XI. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking for a third straight victory after two big wins over FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a two draws and a win against FC Goa. Follow all the live updates of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Jamshedpur FC registered a big 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC with Stephen Eze's 79th minute header.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Antonio Habas' men will be heading into the match after a good break of 10 days and they would enjoy fresh legs over their opponents from Chennai, who worked hard in a 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal on Saturday. Also, while Chennaiyin have recorded six different goalscorers, their striker Jakub Sylvestr and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been guilty of missing far too many chances. Against ATKMB, who are yet to concede from open play this season, they will need to be at their best game.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo recognised the need for his team to be less wasteful up front. "I would be very happy if our main strikers score a lot more goals. Actually, we missed a lot of chances even in the last game. But I'm also happy about how we have so many Indian goalscorers - (Rahim) Ali, (Lallianzuala) Chhangte and (Anirudh) Thapa. I think this is important too," said Laszlo.

Chennaiyin will have to be on their toes right till the final whistle for ATKMB have developed a knack for scoring late winners. They have scored in the last fifteen minutes of the match four times already. That trend may have to do with how ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas drills his team to react to situations as they evolve. "You can prepare your team for one thing and after that, the opponent can do something differently," he said. "The more important thing is that you have your ideas very very clear. Then you can adapt to your opponent."

