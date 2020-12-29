ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB Eye Top Spot in Table, Chennaiyin Look for 3rd Win

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan, up against Chennaiyin FC, eye the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.42 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. Chennaiyin FC have made one change in the line-up with Reagan Singh coming in while ATK Mohun Bagan have an unchanged starting XI. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking for a third straight victory after two big wins over FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a two draws and a win against FC Goa. Follow all the live updates of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Jamshedpur FC registered a big 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC with Stephen Eze's 79th minute header.

Antonio Habas' men will be heading into the match after a good break of 10 days and they would enjoy fresh legs over their opponents from Chennai, who worked hard in a 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal on Saturday. Also, while Chennaiyin have recorded six different goalscorers, their striker Jakub Sylvestr and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been guilty of missing far too many chances. Against ATKMB, who are yet to concede from open play this season, they will need to be at their best game.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo recognised the need for his team to be less wasteful up front. "I would be very happy if our main strikers score a lot more goals. Actually, we missed a lot of chances even in the last game. But I'm also happy about how we have so many Indian goalscorers - (Rahim) Ali, (Lallianzuala) Chhangte and (Anirudh) Thapa. I think this is important too," said Laszlo.

Chennaiyin will have to be on their toes right till the final whistle for ATKMB have developed a knack for scoring late winners. They have scored in the last fifteen minutes of the match four times already. That trend may have to do with how ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas drills his team to react to situations as they evolve. "You can prepare your team for one thing and after that, the opponent can do something differently," he said. "The more important thing is that you have your ideas very very clear. Then you can adapt to your opponent."