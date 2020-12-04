CHANGE LANGUAGE
    Home » News » Football » ISL

    ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: BFC Face Chennai in Search of 1st Win

    ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: Chennaiyin FC face Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in the Indian Super League.

    1st Half

    Chennaiyin FC VS Bengaluru FC Football Scorecard

    Match 16, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 04 Dec, 20 19:30

    Chennaiyin FC

    0

    Chennaiyin FC
    Bengaluru FC

    Bengaluru FC

    0

    Highlights

    Live Blog

    19:49 (IST)

    16' - Thapa off!

    Ashique Kuruniyan with another tackle, this time on Anirudh Thapa, as the southern rivalry get heated in the middle of the park. 

    The Chenniayin mid-fielder looks in pain and he has to be replaced. Edwin Vanspaul comes on.

    Thapa's night is done! 

    19:43 (IST)

    7'- Ashique Shown Yellow!

    Ashique Kuruniyan gets the First Booking of the match for his ill-timed tackle on Deepak Tangri.

    Playing in an unusual position for the Bengaluru player and getting a yellow card so soon in the game might come back to haunt them.

    19:38 (IST)

    3' - Hits the Wall!

    Dimas Delgado tackles Jakub Sylvestr and Chennaiyin get the first real attacking chance from the free-kick. It hits the wall though. 

    Earlier, Bengaluru gets the first attack as Dimas Delgado sends a through ball but Cleiton Silva is not fast enough to reach it in time and keep it in play. 

    19:32 (IST)

    Kick-off!

    Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC kick us off in the southern 'derby' as the Super Machans hope to get their second win of the campaign and BFC, in their away jersey inspired by the state colours of Karnataka, would like to register their first victory in ISL 2020-21. 

    19:05 (IST)

    Goals Needed...

    Bengaluru have attempted 12 shots in the first two matches this campaign and tested the opposition goalkeeper thrice.

    Is that why they have named so many attackers in the starting line up? 

    19:02 (IST)

    Heated Rivalry!

    Previous matches between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru have always been heated affairs with the emotions between the two sets of fans usually adding to the rivalry

    18:55 (IST)

    ISL 2020-21 So Far!

    Chennaiyin FC won their first match, against Jamshedpur, and dree the next as Bengaluru FC have drawn both their games so far. 

    Who will come up on top tonight?

    18:48 (IST)

    Bengaluru FC Starting XI -

    Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown.

    18:47 (IST)

    Chennaiyin FC Starting XI -

    Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves.

    18:43 (IST)

    Bengaluru FC Squad - 

    Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon

    Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

    Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva

    Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh

    18:43 (IST)

    Chennaiyin FC Squad - 

    Goalkeepers: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra.

    Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri

    Midfielders: Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul.

    Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

    18:40 (IST)

    Southern Rivalry!

    Chennaiyin FC face Bengaluru FC in the Southern Rivalry of the Indian Super League!

    ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: BFC Face Chennai in Search of 1st Win

    ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: Chennaiyin FC  take on southern rivals Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium.

    After a brilliant start to the season, trouncing Jamshedpur FC, Csaba Laszlo's men endured a frustrating draw against Kerala Blasters where they were forced to split the points despite clearly being the better team. With Bengaluru struggling to develop momentum after two straight draws, Chennaiyin will fancy their chances for a win.

    ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

    Previous matches between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru have always been heated affairs with the emotions between the two sets of fans usually adding to the rivalry. Laszlo may have just started his stint at Chennaiyin but the significance of the fixture is not lost on him.

    "It's a special game and it's like a derby for us. We will do everything possible to win because if we can collect three points, we can stabilise our position in the table," he said. He will look to his defence to provide the platform for his attackers to grab the three points. With just one goal conceded in their two matches, the Chennaiyin defence has made their best-ever start to the Hero ISL. The likes of Eli Sabia and Enes Sipovic have looked regal at the back.

    There are problems aplenty for Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat. His team is struggling to find the attacking impetus that they've never been short of in the previous seasons. Bengaluru have attempted just 12 shots in their two games and got only three of them on target, the least by any team in the league so far in both respects. His front-three of Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva and Kristian Opseth have failed to fire so far.

    Cuadrat, however, maintains that he has positives to look at. "The team has been showing a lot of consistency with very clear patterns in the way we play, in our defensive structure. I think that we had a moment in the Goa game where we suffered a little bit. That is where the other team scored. For the rest of the game, we controlled the other team's attack really well and it was the same against Hyderabad. The opposition was not creating chances in both games." he said.

    "We all know that we have to improve, the way we arrive in the other box. And we are working on that," he concluded.

