Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Igor Angulo Equalises for Goa, Match Tied at 1-1

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Latest Updates: FC Goa have equalised! Chennaiyin FC's lead stayed for exactly six minutes.

2nd Half

Chennaiyin FC VS FC Goa Football Scorecard

Match 92, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 13 Feb, 21 19:30

Chennaiyin FC

1

Chennaiyin FC
FC Goa

FC Goa

1

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
20:37 (IST)

BRILLIANT SAVE!

47' | Romario drills in a low cut-back from the right flank and the ball finds its target Glan Martins. The former ATKMB player hits it first time and it was a beautiful strike but Vishal Kaith made and equally brilliant stop there!

20:34 (IST)

SECOND-HALF

46' | Action Resumes! Can Chennaiyin Fc get the win that they need so badly to keep their playoff hopes alive?

20:20 (IST)

HALF-TIME

CFC 1-1 FCG

All square at the break as Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa play out an exciting half of football.

20:19 (IST)

CFC Chance

45' | Laza with an opportunity to put Chennaiyin FC ahead but he shoots it high and wide from inside the box.

20:18 (IST)

WHAT A SAVE!

44' | FC Goa with the break now from a quick counter-attack. Igor Angulo launches a deadly strike but Vishal Kaith makes a good save.

20:16 (IST)

HITS THE BAR!

43' | Jakub Sylvestr latches onto a lose backpass and takes the ball inside the box and has only Dheeraj to beat. He tries to target the near post but it hits the post

20:14 (IST)

CFC Chance

40' | Chhangte turns and shoots but it is wide. CFC have troubled Goa with the second balls tonight. After losing the ball inside the FCG box, they did well to recover. A few quick passes from the CFC players allowed Chhangte to have a go from the edge of the box.

20:11 (IST)

34' | Jerry Lalrinzuala is having a good game so far. Glan Martins has the ball on the right flank but Jerry puts in his body on line to defend the ball, Martins pushes Jerry and the referee spots it and awards a free-kick to Chennaiyin FC.

20:10 (IST)

29 ' | Alexander Jesuraj has the ball right corner flag. He also has Jerry Lalrinzuala, the Chennaiyin FC left-back who is right on top of the situation. He gets a piece of the ball and it rebounds out of play for a goal-kick off Alexander Jesuraj.

20:08 (IST)

25' | FC Goa have taken over control of the match after Chennai tested them in the initial minutes. They are now seeing more of the ball and are creating chances as well. 

Blog Image

20:06 (IST)

23' | Glan Martins gets the ball in midfield and plays a brilliant crossfield pass for Seriton Fernandes. Seriton, however, fails to keep the ball in.

19:58 (IST)

GOAL

CFC 1-1 FCG

19' | Igor Angulo equalises from the penalty spot for FC Goa. His first effort was ruled out and he was forced to take a second one. He didn't make any mistake there as well.

19:54 (IST)

18 ' | Igor Angulo finds the back of the net but it was ruled out as players encroached the area before the penalty the kick was taken.

19:49 (IST)

PENALTY!!!

17 ' |FC Goa wins a penalty as Eli Sabia's hand touches the ball.

19:45 (IST)

GOAL

CFC 1-0 FCG

13' |  Jakub Sylvestr opens the scoring for Chennaiyin FC.

19:42 (IST)

8 |  Lanza's free-kick from the side-line was low, however, it was not properly cleared. Reagan Singh got the ball and then floated one in towards the far post. Memo was there for CFC, he did the first part of the job brilliantly but failed to hit the target as his volley went wide.

19:37 (IST)

5' | Good passage of play for FC Goa there as Noguera and Ortiz played a one-two and set up Edu Bedia on the edge of the box. But his first-time shot goes wide of the post.

19:35 (IST)

3' |  Dheeraj was put under pressure once again, now it was his clearance which fell for Lanzarote. Lanza then tried his luck from the edge of the box but Dheeraj this time does well to save.

19:33 (IST)

1' | Seriton will thank his stars there, as his backpass to Dheeraj Singh was almost intercepted by a Chennaiyin player.

19:31 (IST)

KICK-OFF

1' | Action begins at the GMC Stadium Bambolim. Chennaiyin FC take on FC Goa in a must-win match. The equation is simple for the Marina Machans, you lose and it will be curtains for the two-time champs. Can the Marina Machans keep their playoff hopes alive? Let's see... 

19:14 (IST)

COACH's CORNER

Csaba Lazlo, Head Coach, Chennaiyin FC: We had a big chance to win against Jamshedpur. They had just one shot on target but unfortunately we conceded an own goal and lost a game at the last minute. This is very painful because we had good chances to score and win the game. But we have to take it how it is and we have to concentrate on the next three games. It is most important that we go out against Goa and play for the club and show that we are still a good team.

Juan Ferrando, Head Coach, FC Goa: This team is working hard in training and in matches. The most important thing is, they have a strong personality and they want to win all the time. I'm very happy because when the score isn't good or when we are in a difficult moment, they keep going and display a strong mentality. I remember in the first game against Chennaiyin, we had only two days to prepare. The team was tired. Now the players may be tired but the mentality is totally different. We are more prepared. Sometimes we get it wrong in transitions but it is better in the last few games.

18:59 (IST)

TEAM NEWS - FC GOA

Here is the FC Goa starting line-up: 

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo.

18:57 (IST)

TEAMS NEWS - CHENNAIYIN FC

Here is the Chennaiyin FC starting line-up:

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.

18:49 (IST)

PREVIOUS ENCOUNTER

In the reverse fixture, Chennaiyin had scored twice to beat the Gaurs. Rafael Crivellaro scored directly from the corner in that match but was subsequently ruled out for the season on account of injury. Since beating FC Goa in December, the Marina Machans have only managed one more win (over Odisha FC), which was also the last time they scored from open play.

18:43 (IST)

FC Goa, on the other hand, have to work on their defence. Juan Ferrando’s side have kept only two clean sheets this season and the last one came in their win over Jamshedpur FC in mid-January. The Gaurs have not been helped by recurring injuries to their regular centre-back pairing of Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie either. 

18:42 (IST)

Chennaiyin have scored 11 goals this season – the least by any team -- and just one in their last six matches. This was a penalty converted by Esmael Goncalves, who is also their leading goal-scorer (4). Their attacking woes were on display against Jamshedpur FC in their last match as well.

18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 92 of the Indian Super League season 7. Tonight, Chennaiyin FC take on FC Goa in a must-win match. The Marina Machans will have to beat FC Goa in order to keep their slim hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Igor Angulo Equalises for Goa, Match Tied at 1-1

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Latest Updates: FC Goa have equalised! Chennaiyin FC's lead stayed for exactly six minutes. Igor Angulo is the man who scored the leveller for the Gaurs from the penalty spot. The Spaniard was forced to retake the spot-kick after his first effort was ruled out as players encroached the penalty area before the kick was taken. Earlier, Jakub Sylvestr handed CFC the lead as he showed some brilliant footwork to wriggle past FCG defense and slot it home past Dheeraj Singh.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Making their chances count has been Chennaiyin FC's bane this Indian Super League season but they will get one final shot to remain in contention for a playoff spot when they take on FC Goa on Saturday.

If Chennaiyin lose against FC Goa, it will be curtains for the two-time champions. Even if they win, qualification for play-offs still depend on multiple permutations working in their favour. But at this point, coach Csaba Laszlo knows that all his team can do right now is win whatever games they are left with. They are currently at eighth spot with 17 points from as many matches.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

"We had a big chance to win against Jamshedpur. They had just one shot on target but unfortunately, we conceded an own goal and lost a game at the last minute. This is very painful because we had good chances to score and win the game," said Laszlo.

"But we have to take it how it is and we have to concentrate on the next three games. It is most important that we go out against Goa and play for the club and show that we are still a good team.."

Chennaiyin need to find goals from somewhere. They are second in the league in terms of shots and third in terms of chances created, but somehow they have contrived to score the least number of goals. They haven't scored in ten of the 17 games they have played.

For coach Juan Ferrando, the target is simple — win and take a giant step towards the play-offs with just three games left. FC Goa are at third spot with 23 points from 16 matches. Ferrando will no doubt be buoyed by the team putting up a brave fight to hold leaders Mumbai City to a 3-3 draw in their last game.

"This team is working hard in training and in matches," he said. "The most important thing is, they have a strong personality and they want to win all the time. I'm very happy because when the score isn't good or when we are in a difficult moment, they keep going and display a strong mentality," he said.

"I remember in the first game against Chennaiyin, we had only two days to prepare. The team was tired. Now the players may be tired but the mentality is totally different. We are more prepared. Sometimes we get it wrong in transitions but it is better in the last few games."

