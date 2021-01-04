ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad Crush Chennaiyin 4-1

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC HIGHLIGHTS: Chennaiyin FC lost 1-4 against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.47 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Halicharan Narzary receives a pass from Fran Sandaza, makes a brilliant run up the pitch and slots it home. Joao Victor with a brilliant finish in the 74th minute to increase Hyderabad's lead. Anirudh Thapa gets Chennaiyin FC back into the game in the 67th minute with an easy tap-in. Kaith makes a save but Hyderabad work the ball back into the dangerous area and as it falls for Halicharan Narzary, he slots it home beautifully. A horrible miscommunication between Eli Sabia and Vishal Kaith and Joel Chianese benefits from it as the ball rolls into the net in the 50th minute. Vishal Kaith with a stunning double save to deny Asish Rai and Joel Chianese keeps Chennaiyin level at 0-0 with Hyderabad. Chianese had another massive chance in the 23rd minute as he has an open goal after Kaith spilled the ball but the Chennaiyin goalkeeper redeems himself by saving Chianese's shot. Chianese gets a huge chance in the first minute for Hyderabad FC when he gets to a flicked header from Santana but Vishal Kaith makes a big save. Liston Colaco is starting on bench for Hyderabad FC while Deepak Tangri is back in the starting line-up for Chennaiyin FC but playmaker Rafael Crivellaro is out injured.

Chennaiyin FC are unbeaten in their last four games with three draws and a win while Hyderabad FC have lost their last three matches. Both Chennaiyin and Hyderabad have shown inconsistency where they have displayed good football but have been guilty of making mistakes at crucial junctures, which have lost them points. Chennaiyin have been inconsistent throughout while Hyderabad have seen a recent slump.

Poor finishing has cost CFC in the games so far and they have given away goals from set-piece situations which would not please the coach Csaba Laszlo as team has two wins, two losses and four draws so far. "We are working on it. We conceded all together seven goals, five from set-pieces. The last game was a clean-sheet and we have to continue in this way. We have good players who can defend," Laszlo said at the press meet ahead of Monday's game.

Up against an attack-minded CFC, the Hyderabad line-up, especially the defence would be facing a huge challenge. The CFC coach Laszlo isn't taking Hyderabad FC lightly and said they had been playing really well, adding "every team must be careful to play against them."