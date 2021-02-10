ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Chennaiyin Creating Chance but No Finish Yet Again

20:07 (IST)
36' | Horrible from Vishal! He hands the ball straight to Jamshedpur FC but David Grande hits it just wide. The Chennaiyin keeper has escaped there.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
30' | Stunning block off that Rahim Ali shot by Ricky. It was almost a goal. Should have been 1-0. Good work by Lanzarote and Chhangte in the build-up.
28' | Chhangte's first touch lets him down but he works in a 2 v 1 situation to lay the ball for Lanzarote on his right and he crosses towards Isma but it is cleared by Eze.
18' | Len whips in a beautiful cross towards William, who is deemed offside. However, Vishal had spilled the ball under a bit of contact from William. The Chennaiyin keeper will breath a sigh of relief.
9' | A great free kick from Monroy into the Chennaiyin FC box but Kaith does well to confidently come forward and collect the ball.
Rehenesh Save
4' | Beautiful diagonal ball from Grande towards Chhangte on the left and he cuts inside and takes a fizzing shot on target, only to force a solid save by Rehenesh.
KICK-OFF
We get underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Jamshedpur FC get us underway and both teams seek a turnaround.
Anirudh Thapa scored the fastest goal of the season when Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC last met. This time Thapa is on the bench as he returns from injury.
Anirudh Thapa scored the fastest goal of the season when Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC last met. This time Thapa is on the bench as he returns from injury.
Nerijus Valskis will be up against his former team once again and so will Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle, who took Chennaiyin to the final last season.
Nerijus Valskis will be up against his former team once again and so will Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle, who took Chennaiyin to the final last season.
Check out his incredible 🔢 in the #HeroISL!#CFCJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/yC9MR4b11k
Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have extended the contract of their coach Manuel Marquez.
WHEN THEY LAST MET
Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC last played on November 24, where Chennaiyin emerged victorious 2-1. It was that match where Anirudh Thapa scored the fastest goal of the season in the first minute itself. Esmael Goncalves then scored a penalty in the 26th minute to give Chennaiyin a two-goal lead. The deficit was cut by Jamshedpur in the 37th minute through Valskis but eventually, Chennaiyin held on to win the game
🚨TEAM NEWS 🚨— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 10, 2021
Here's how we line-up for our clash against @ChennaiyinFC as @DavidGrande9 leads the attack and @AitorMonroy87 & William start tonight. 📋#CFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/fVy4QLqwTI
#CFCJFC team news is in 🗒️@Chhuantea_Fanai slots in at left-back with Jerry suspended; @AnirudhThapa fit to start on the bench!#AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/kFD4Hes04k— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 10, 2021
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' Live blog on Match No.89 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Chennaiyin FC take on Jamshedpur FC as both the teams seek a turnaround in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.89 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.
Chennaiyin now find themselves six points off the top four. The task appears difficult, but it's still mathematically possible. And Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has urged his team to keep fighting till the end. "We still hope and we don't give up our target of being in the top four. The possibility is there. And tomorrow's game will not only be important for Jamshedpur but for the other teams as well," he said. Chennaiyin's struggles in front of goal have continued to cost them points despite the two-time winners creating plenty of chances. They have now not scored from open play for five games straight. "We know we are capable of winning games but we need to use our chances better. Even in the offensive part, we need more consistency. To miss so many chances after creating them isn't normal. But we trust our players and we keep going and try to play our football," Laszlo said.
Jamshedpur are placed a spot above their opponents with just a point separating them. "They're a tough team," said JFC coach Owen Coyle. "They've certainly created a lot of chances, but they haven't been as clinical as what they could be, but we know they are very tough opponents. We can look to the next game as a cup final because we have to get points from that to keep on trying to reduce the deficit. Obviously, the teams that are already there have the advantage. And that's the only way for us to get there. We have to try and win games to reach that spot if it becomes available."