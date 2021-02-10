ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Chennaiyin Creating Chance but No Finish Yet Again

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Chennaiyin FC take on Jamshedpur FC as both the teams seek a turnaround in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.89 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday. Horrible error from Vishal Kaith goes unpunished. Chennaiyin FC have been creating good chances in the Jamshedpur FC but once again, that goal eludes them. Rehenesh is forced into action early on as he stops Chhangte's fizzing shot on target. Jamshedpur FC are placed seventh in the points table and are coming into the game at the back of a loss. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, drew with Bengaluru FC in their previous match and are eighth with 17 points. Follow all the live updates of Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog.

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC last played on November 24, where Chennaiyin emerged victorious 2-1. It was that match where Anirudh Thapa scored the fastest goal of the season in the first minute itself. Esmael Goncalves then scored a penalty in the 26th minute to give Chennaiyin a two-goal lead. The deficit was cut by Jamshedpur in the 37th minute through Valskis but eventually, Chennaiyin held on to win the game.

Chennaiyin now find themselves six points off the top four. The task appears difficult, but it's still mathematically possible. And Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has urged his team to keep fighting till the end. "We still hope and we don't give up our target of being in the top four. The possibility is there. And tomorrow's game will not only be important for Jamshedpur but for the other teams as well," he said. Chennaiyin's struggles in front of goal have continued to cost them points despite the two-time winners creating plenty of chances. They have now not scored from open play for five games straight. "We know we are capable of winning games but we need to use our chances better. Even in the offensive part, we need more consistency. To miss so many chances after creating them isn't normal. But we trust our players and we keep going and try to play our football," Laszlo said.

Jamshedpur are placed a spot above their opponents with just a point separating them. "They're a tough team," said JFC coach Owen Coyle. "They've certainly created a lot of chances, but they haven't been as clinical as what they could be, but we know they are very tough opponents. We can look to the next game as a cup final because we have to get points from that to keep on trying to reduce the deficit. Obviously, the teams that are already there have the advantage. And that's the only way for us to get there. We have to try and win games to reach that spot if it becomes available."