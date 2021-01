ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennaiyin Up Against Table-toppers While Under Pressure

ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates: Chennaiyin FC, up against Mumbai City FC, will be desperate for a win as they try to win for a Top 4 place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.71 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Chennaiyin FC are currently sixth in the league table and have won just one of their last five games. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table. Follow all the live updates of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC played out a goalless draw while Bengaluru FC drew 1-1 with Odisha FC.

After 13 games, Chennaiyin's misfiring attack is still struggling to find its feet. Chennaiyin have netted just 10 goals all season -- the least by any team. Their 1-0 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game meant that they have now failed to score in 7 matches out of 13 -- the most by any side. And they face Mumbai City FC, who are on an 11-match unbeaten run and are the strongest defence in the league, having conceded just four goals all season.

With Chennaiyin in for a tough challenge, head coach Csaba Laszlo has called for his misfiring attack to step up. "They (our forwards) are asked to score whenever there's a possibility, that's one of the main points," he said. "We have been unlucky in many cases where we created chances and have missed. I can't teach them how to create chances but in the last moment, you must be there to put the ball into the net. And tomorrow's game is the same. I'm sure we will get chances and possibilities to use them. But (we need) more attention, instinct and be hungry for goals."

The Islanders edged Chennaiyin 2-1 in their previous meetings but it was Chennaiyin who dominated the game and fashioned better chances, despite ending up on the wrong side of the scoreline. And Laszlo is hoping for more of the same on Monday. "We have to try to break them down. We have our tactical plans which we did in the first game. We were nearly successful but we were unlucky (to lose the game)," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai find themselves five points clear at the top and seem favourites to clinch the spot. Coach Sergio Lobera is content with his side's position but knows things can turn around quickly. "I was working everyday with the City Football Group and Mumbai City, trying to build a winning team with players suited to our style of play," he said. "I am happy now because we are in a good position but the most important thing now is the end of the season. We are playing well, (we have) very good stats, very good numbers. We are on top of the table but in this league and during this phase, everything is possible in seven days. You have 3 games in 10 days and you can lose points. We have to keep working the same way."