ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Chennaiyin's Rahim Ali Misses Big Chance in 2nd Minute

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: Chennaiyin's Rahim Ali missed a brilliant chance to put his team in the lead in the second minute. Scoreline:- CFC 0-0 OFC

1st Half

Chennaiyin FC VS Odisha FC Football Scorecard

Match 53, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 10 Jan, 21 17:00

Chennaiyin FC

0

Chennaiyin FC
Odisha FC

Odisha FC

0

17:28 (IST)

Enes Sipovic Booked

25' | Enes Sipovic is booked for blocking Jerry. The Chennaiyin FC bench and coach Csaba Laszlo are not happy with the decision and nor is Sipovic. Now the defender will have to be very careful for the rest of the evening.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:23 (IST)

20' | Chennaiyin FC have 63 per cent possession in comparison to 37 per cent with Odisha FC. And unsurprisingly, Chennaiyin FC have had a couple of good chances. But in the end, it is important for them to take advantage of these chances and this control on the ball.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:22 (IST)

19' | Odisha get the break with Diego Mauricio onside and away but he cross for Nandhakumar towards the left has way too much power, no one is reaching that one!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:20 (IST)

17' | Perfect delivery from Fatkhulloev in the Odisha box and Eli Sabia gets in behind the defence and gets his head to it but the ball goes over. That was a great chance for Chennaiyin, should have gone in.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:18 (IST)

16' | Tratt completely misses the ball and takes down Memo and it's a free kick for Chennaiyin FC. The referee decided not to give a yellow card to Tratt, astonishing!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:16 (IST)

Chhangte Miss

14' | A misplaced pass from Tratt and it falls for Memo, who passes to Chhangte on the right. Chhangte does a little right and left and goes for goal but it is just off the mark. That wasn't far at all.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:10 (IST)

5' | Good goalkeeping from Arshdeep! Reagan Singh with a good looking pass into the middle for a Chennaiyin FC player but Arshdeep called for it clearing with his defenders and caught the ball.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:05 (IST)

RAHIM ALI MISS

2' | MISS! What a massive miss from Rahim Ali. Chennaiyin FC turned defence into attack with a single long pass and Rahim Ali was through on goal but he perhaps couldn't make a decision and gave Arshdeep the chance to go for the ball.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

17:03 (IST)

KICK-OFF

Chennaiyin FC get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Both teams are in a desperate position to try and win a game. Chennaiyin will be hoping to put aside Crivellaro's absence while Odisha will be eyeing their second win of the season.

16:54 (IST)

It's a special match for Anirudh Thapa!

16:41 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC are likely to have a few interesting battles on the pitch, one of them being between Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Jakub Sylvestr.

16:28 (IST)

ODISHA FC LINE-UP

Odisha FC starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Substitutes: Kamaljit Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Shubham Sarangi, Kamalpreet Singh, S Lalhrezuala, Paul Ramfangzauva, Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu, Laishram Singh

16:26 (IST)

CHENNAIYIN FC LINE-UP

Chennaiyin FC starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Remi, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Dhanpal Ganesh, Abhijit Sarkar, Esmael Goncalves

16:19 (IST)

The Odisha team, on the other hand, sit on the last spot of the points table having played 9 games and scoring only 5 points. One point of confidence would be their last match in which Stuart Baxter’s men defeated the Kerala Blasters by 4-2.

16:04 (IST)

Things are not looking pretty for Chennaiyin with just one win in their last eight games. They are at the eighth spot with 10 points from nine games with two wins, four draws and three draws.

To make matters worse for the Super Machans, captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury. Head coach Csaba Laszlo would be desperate to return to winning ways and he would be hoping to do that against Odisha FC who had their own winless rut broken recently.

16:02 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 53 of the Indian Super League season 7. In tonight's match, Chennayin FC will lock horns with Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

