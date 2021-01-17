ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB Start Attacking from Kick-off vs Goa

19:39 (IST)
5' - Defence from Tiri!
A long ball is launched from deep in search of Jorge Ortiz but Tiri is there to sweep up and clear the ball into touch for a throw-in.
2' - 2nd minute, 2nd attack!
Another attack from ATKMB!
Carl McHugh is on the ball just outside the penalty box and he passes it onto Edu Garcia, who also tries his luck from distance, which was closer than the first, but still wide.
1'- 1st minute, 1st attack!
ATK Mohun Bagan are attacking from the first kick of the ball as Edu Garcia receives the ball on the left flank and tries his luck from distance. The effort though is well off.
Kick-off!
And we are off!
ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa get us underway!
Who will get the win in this top-of-the-table clash?
FCG vs ATKMB
In match 62, FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan face-off with the 2nd spot in the ISL points table on the covering!
Who will come up on top tonight!
HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
ATKMB Wins: 1
FCG Wins: 0
Draw: 0
ATK MOHUN BAGAN STARTING XI
Here's the ATK Mohun Bagan starting line-up. Coach Antonio Habas has made three changes to the side that faced Mumbai City FC. Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, and Sk.Sahil are back in the starting XI.
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Prabir Das, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C)
TEAM NEWS! 📰
3⃣ changes to the line-up as Carl, Prabir, and Sk. Sahil are back in the starting XI!
FC GOA STARTING XI
Here's the FC Goa starting line-up. Juan Ferrando has gone with an unchanged playing XI.
Naveen Kumar (GK), Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera
Coach @JuanFerrandoF goes with an unchanged line-up against the Mariners! 🔥
Forca Goa 🧡
For ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas, a victory in the next game is vital when it comes to catching up with leaders Mumbai City FC at the top, a prospect made bleaker by the defeat to Sergio Lobera''s team in the last match.
The #Mariners are back at it! 🔥
Let's keep up the hard work! 🙌
After a poor start to the season, Juan Ferrando''s men have been on a quiet recovery since. Remaining unbeaten in their last four games — they won three of those — has propelled them up to third place and a win on Sunday will elevate them into the midst of what has so far been a two-horse title race between Mumbai City FC and ATKMB.
📽️ | Only a few hours left for #FCGATKMB. ⏳
Have a look at our preparations ahead of this much-anticipated encounter! 💪🏻
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 62. In this match, third-placed FC Goa take on second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: FC Goa take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium. The Gaurs are eyeing the second spot where the Mariners currently it in the ISL points table. It will be a clash of one the best attacks in the league against the best defence — Goa has scored the most goals from open play (13) while ATKMB has let in the joint-least (4). Follow all the live updates of FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan in News18 Sports' blog.
After a poor start to the season, Juan Ferrando's men have been on a quiet recovery since. Remaining unbeaten in their last four games — they won three of those — has propelled them up to the third place and a win on Sunday will elevate them into the midst of what has so far been a two-horse title race between Mumbai City FC and ATKMB.
"Tomorrow is a nice game because it is an opportunity to get three points and an opportunity to improve as a team," said Ferrando. "The problem is that the league here is too short. Yesterday, I was talking with the team manager about Kerala Blasters would have gone three points behind the playoff spot had they won the game. Every game is important and getting three points from them is very important for the club. As everybody knows, our target is to play in the playoffs."
Ferrando faces a couple of tough questions though. The chief among them will be whether to put in top-scorer Igor Angulo — who did not start the previous game against Hyderabad FC — instead of allowing Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, who scored twice in that game, to lead the line. He will also be worried about how many goals his team tends to concede off set-pieces. So far, the number stands at 8, more than 70 per cent of the total goals they've let and the second-highest tally in the league.
For ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas, a victory on Sunday is vital when it comes to catching up with leaders Mumbai City FC at the top, a prospect made bleaker by the defeat to Sergio Lobera's team in the last match. "We have to fight," said Habas. "We have to win every game. We are not thinking about the last match."
"I know that Goa has good players, we also have good players. Now we are ready to fight it out in the 90 minutes in the next match," he added.