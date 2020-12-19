ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Goa Look to Bounce Back to Winning Ways

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: FC Goa go up against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium. FC Goa lost their previous match against ATK Mohun Bagan as Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC. A win will take Chennaiyin FC level on points with FC Goa, and if Gaur wins, they will go up to if the in the ISL points table.

There has never been a goalless draw when Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have clashed and the fixture currently holds the record for the most number of goals scored (66). Both teams have squared off 17 times in the past with Goa winning nine times and Chennaiyin FC emerging triumphant on seven occasions.

The Gaurs weren’t at their fluent best in their last outing and will be eager to change things when they take on the Marina Machans.

Igor Angulo has been lethal upfront for the home side as the Gaurs scored seven times in their last seven games, of which six came from the Spaniard. But the defense has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations.

FC Goa have conceded six times in as many games of which five came from set-pieces. However, they have faced just 15 shots on target, the joint-second-lowest in the league.

“Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty,” said Juan Ferrando. His team conceded late penalties twice and the Spaniard expressed his dissatisfaction with their tendency to give away soft goals.

“We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We are not happy conceding late penalties. It is necessary to think about what happened before the penalty,” he added.

Chennaiyin FC aren’t faring any better than their opponents. The two-time champions are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far. They are in eighth position with five points from five games.

“We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score. We also have to be organised and stop Goa and we can lead the team to a win,” said Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo.