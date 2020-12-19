CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Goa Look to Bounce Back to Winning Ways

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium

yet to begin

FC Goa VS Chennaiyin FC Football Scorecard

Match 33, Fatorda Stadium, 19 Dec, 20 19:30

FC Goa

0

FC Goa
Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC

0

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
18:59 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI  -

Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr.

18:58 (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI -

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.

18:52 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC arriving at the Fatorda...

18:50 (IST)

FC Goa arriving at the Fatorda...

18:47 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Squad - 

Goalkeepers: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra

Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri

Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul

Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

18:46 (IST)

FC Goa Squad - 

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva

Defenders: Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

18:38 (IST)

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will go up against FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

There has never been a goalless draw when Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have clashed and the fixture currently holds the record for the most number of goals scored (66). Both teams have squared off 17 times in the past with Goa winning nine times and Chennaiyin FC emerging triumphant on seven occasions.

The Gaurs weren’t at their fluent best in their last outing and will be eager to change things when they take on the Marina Machans.

Igor Angulo has been lethal upfront for the home side as the Gaurs scored seven times in their last seven games, of which six came from the Spaniard. But the defense has left a lot to be desired, especially in set-piece situations.

FC Goa have conceded six times in as many games of which five came from set-pieces. However, they have faced just 15 shots on target, the joint-second-lowest in the league.

“Our target is to win. But sometimes you draw and lose, maybe because of a penalty,” said Juan Ferrando. His team conceded late penalties twice and the Spaniard expressed his dissatisfaction with their tendency to give away soft goals.

“We also have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We are not happy conceding late penalties. It is necessary to think about what happened before the penalty,” he added.

Chennaiyin FC aren’t faring any better than their opponents. The two-time champions are finding it difficult to score, with only three goals to their name so far. They are in eighth position with five points from five games.

“We want to use our strengths. We need to score goals. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score. We also have to be organised and stop Goa and we can lead the team to a win,” said Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo.

LIVE TV

Photogallery

