ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Goa Look to Go Closer to Top 2, Jamshedpur Eye 3rd Spot

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: FC Goa, up against Jamshedpur FC, will look to close the points gap with the Top 2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 table during Match No.58 at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. FC Goa are currently on the fourth place in the points table level on points with third place Hyderabad FC at 15 and will want to go closer to the Top 2. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are just two points adrift of FC Goa and will have their eyes set on the third place in the table. Follow all the live updates of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog.

The Gaurs finished on top last season, but this year, they have struggled to get desired results despite dominating most of their games. Ferrando's men conceded the first goal in 8 out of their 10 matches. Lapses in concentration are not doing justice to their defense which, overall, has performed decently. Jamshedpur are yet to find a player who can get them goals apart from Nerijus Valskis. The Lithuanian has scored 8 out of 12 goals for Jamshedpur this season.

In their away leg, FC Goa were lucky to walk away with three points. However, coach Juan Ferrando seemed confident that he had addressed the issues in the concerned departments. "It's (Jamshedpur) a good team and have very good players. For us, it's a new chapter and we are working every day to improve some details in defence and some details in attack. We are not going to repeat the same problems against Jamshedpur."

Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle is well aware his side cannot make any mistakes against FC Goa, who dominate possession and are lethal in attack.

"We have to eradicate individual mistakes and continue to move forward, continue to improve. We have to do it against FC Goa, who are a very good side. We have to continue working hard, working together and continue to get better," stated Coyle. "Goa have a very good coach and some terrific players and the playing style they have been playing for many years, that has continued their progression. All credits to them. We know their strengths, we know their weakness and now we have to give our best. And that's our focus."