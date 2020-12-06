ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: Goa, Kerala Eye First Win

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: A win eluding them in previous three outings, both FC Goa and Kerala Blasters will be desperate to grab their first three points when they face off in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday. Both sides have faced each other 12 times earlier with FC Goa having won on eight occasions while losing thrice. The Gaurs are also on a six-match unbeaten run against Kerala and will aim to continue that at the home venue Fatorda Stadium.

However, both sides find themselves in the bottom half of the table with just two points each. And there is a lot to worry about for both the coaches as they head into this contest. While Kerala have dominated possession against all their opponents so far, they haven't been efficient in the final third of the pitch and have struggled to create chances.

Kerala are yet to score a goal from open play this season. Both their goals so far have come from set-pieces. At the back, Kibu Vicuna's side has appeared shaky. The two-time finalists have also been dealt a huge blow with captain Sergio Cidoncha likely to be out of action for a while.

"Every team is a different challenge. It's true we have more similarities with FC Goa because of a similar style of play," said Vicuna. "It's going to be a battle to have more of the ball. But they are going to play their cards and so will we."

FC Goa have managed the highest possession in the ISL so far. But despite that, Juan Ferrando's men have also dropped points from promising positions in their previous two encounters.