Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: Goa, Kerala Eye First Win

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Latest Updates: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have played a total of three matches, out of which they have both lost one match each while the other two have been a draw.

  • Updated: December 6, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
2nd Half

18:52 (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Squad -

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

Coach:  Kibu Vicuna

18:49 (IST)

FC Goa Squad -

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Das, Dylan D'Silva, Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, James Donachie, Sarineo Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama

Midfielders: Lenny Rodriguez, Nestor Dias, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Seiminlen Doungel, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Aaren D'Silva, Ishan Pandita, Devendra Murgaonkar

Coach: Juan Ferrando

18:45 (IST)

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC were up against Chennaiyin FC and none of them managed to score any goal.as the match ended in a stalemate. 

18:40 (IST)

In the previous match, Goa squared off against NorthEast United FC and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. 

18:32 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live match blog of the game number 19 of the Indian Super League. In the second match of the double-header Sunday, FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters FC. Till now FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have not been able to manage a single win in the ISL 2020-21. The two teams have been on the losing end of one match each and have had draws in the rest of the outings. 

