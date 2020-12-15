ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: Unbeaten Hyderabad Clash with Winless East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: Unbeaten Hyderabad FC host a winless SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa in Match No.29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Tuesday. Aridane Santana is in the starting XI for Hyderabad FC despite injury scare while Liston Colaco starts on bench. For SC East Bengal, CK Vineet is starting up front alongside Jeje Lalpekhlua. Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in the league so far but have registered just one win on four games and today, they will be looking for their second victory. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are not only winless but have also lost all their games and are desperate to grab all the three points on offer. Follow all the live updates of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, a 10-man Jamshedpur FC held table-toppers Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC have scored just one goal from open play (three altogether) and have the least shot accuracy of 20.68 per cent in this campaign. On the other hand, SC East Bengal are yet to open their account in the scoring department. The match-up is likely to be a low-scoring affair given the statistics that both teams hold at the moment.

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez brushed aside the talks of his team being under pressure and said, "Our team is playing good football and we don't have pressure. For me, the best thing at this moment is to know is that the performance of these guys without foreigners is fantastic and we have to improve as fast as we can." Robbie Fowler's East Bengal held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw despite playing with a man down for more than an hour, which he believes in an encouraging sign. "The motivation is always there to win every single game. We are a team with great work ethic. The togetherness from this team is brilliant. We are full of fighters," he said.

Marquez also said it wouldn't be an easy outing. "I think East Bengal is growing, and they had chances to score in their matches against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai and NorthEast United when the scores were even. If we change our style because East Bengal has not scored any goals, it will be wrong. We know that we have possibilities to win the game if we play in our style."