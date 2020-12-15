CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: Unbeaten Hyderabad Clash with Winless East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: SC East Bengal, who have lost all their games so far, will take on an unbeaten Hyderabad side.

Match 29, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 15 Dec, 20 19:30

Highlights

Live Blog

19:08 (IST)

East Bengal picked up their first point of the season in their previous match when they held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw. Will they be able to get a win this time around?

19:03 (IST)

Both Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal are teams to have committed the least number of fouls so far in the season. Hyderabad FC have conceded just 50 fouls and the only team to have committed lesser fouls is SC East Bengal at 43.

18:56 (IST)

A look at Hyderabad FC's preparations ahead of the game against SC East Bengal!

18:50 (IST)

Today is the birthday of Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia! As he celebrates his birthday, we lay down some unknown facts about him.
 

18:40 (IST)

SC EAST BENGAL LINE-UP
 
Here is SC East Bengal's starting XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
 
Substitutes: Mirshad Michu, Rana Gharami, N Rohen Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Wahengbam Luwang, Yumnam Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Singh.
 
CK Vineeth starts alongside Jeje Lalpekhlua!

18:36 (IST)

HYDERABAD FC LINE-UP
 
Here is Hyderabad FC's starting XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana.
 
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Sahil Tavora, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.
 
Aridane Santana is back!

18:27 (IST)

HFC-SCEB STATS IN COMPARISON

Hyderabad FC have let in only two goals so far this season, which is the best defensive record at the moment. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have not scored a single goal. Can they break the deadlock against the best defence of the league?

Hyderabad FC are missing Aridane Santana, Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre with injuries. As a result, they are lacking in quality up front to convert the chances they are creating. Can they rise to the challenge today?

18:20 (IST)

HYDERABAD FC vs SC EAST BENGAL

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Indian Super League's (ISL) Match No.29 between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. This is fifth game for both teams. While Hyderabad FC are unbeaten, SC East Bengal have lost all their matches so far.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: Unbeaten Hyderabad Clash with Winless East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Updates: Unbeaten Hyderabad FC host a winless SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa in Match No.29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Tuesday. Aridane Santana is in the starting XI for Hyderabad FC despite injury scare while Liston Colaco starts on bench. For SC East Bengal, CK Vineet is starting up front alongside Jeje Lalpekhlua. Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in the league so far but have registered just one win on four games and today, they will be looking for their second victory. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are not only winless but have also lost all their games and are desperate to grab all the three points on offer. Follow all the live updates of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, a 10-man Jamshedpur FC held table-toppers Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC have scored just one goal from open play (three altogether) and have the least shot accuracy of 20.68 per cent in this campaign. On the other hand, SC East Bengal are yet to open their account in the scoring department. The match-up is likely to be a low-scoring affair given the statistics that both teams hold at the moment.

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez brushed aside the talks of his team being under pressure and said, "Our team is playing good football and we don't have pressure. For me, the best thing at this moment is to know is that the performance of these guys without foreigners is fantastic and we have to improve as fast as we can." Robbie Fowler's East Bengal held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw despite playing with a man down for more than an hour, which he believes in an encouraging sign. "The motivation is always there to win every single game. We are a team with great work ethic. The togetherness from this team is brilliant. We are full of fighters," he said.

Marquez also said it wouldn't be an easy outing. "I think East Bengal is growing, and they had chances to score in their matches against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai and NorthEast United when the scores were even. If we change our style because East Bengal has not scored any goals, it will be wrong. We know that we have possibilities to win the game if we play in our style."

