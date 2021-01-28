ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Chhetri Gives 1-0 Lead to BFC after Juanan Injury

20:01 (IST)
29' | A lovely through ball from Narzary for Chianese, which is missed by a diving Bheke but Gurpreet is there to cover for him. That was a decent move from Hyderabad!
28' | Liston runs up with the ball and has Joel Chianese slightly up the pitch but decides to go wide to Narzary, whose cross in the box doesn't reach Aridane in the box.
27' | A lovely cross to Liston, who does well to control the ball but just couldn't get the pass through and only gets a corner.
23' | Aridane was offside and the linesman had raised his flag but the referee somehow allowed the throw-in and Aridane tried to find the bottom right corner but missed the mark.
22' | Good defending from Odei! BFC were in for a classic counter-attack and the ball had been squared towards Chhetri but Odei comes up with an important intervention.
17' | Good move from Bengaluru! Paartalu playing in Cleiton Silva on the right, who squares it for Suresh Wangjam outside the area. Suresh goes for and hits it just wide.
13' | Bengaluru FC are attacking hard today! They are putting their all into this one. They desperately need this win and they look like they want it. Hyderabad FC have not been able to produce anything of note so far.
CHHETRI PUTS BFC 1-0 UP
9' | GOAL! Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead! That's exactly what BFC needed! An inch-perfect free kick delivery from Cleiton Silva into the box and Chhetri rises high close to the near post to head it in. If not Chhetri, Paartalu and Bheke were behind him and would have perhaps hit the target too. Hyderabad just couldn't match them up in the set piece.
9' GOAAAALL!! Chhetri rises high to nod home Cleiton's free-kick and the Blues lead at the Tilak Maidan. 0-1. #HFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/LuVLpWFE8A— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 28, 2021
BENGALURU FC SUBSTITUTIONS
7' | Parag Srivas replaces Juanan.
JUANAN OUT INJURED
6' | Juanan, who was going up the pitch with the ball, saw a bit of space and burst forward and pulled up his hamstring. Immediately, he kicks the ball out and he is now out injured. Big blow for Bengaluru!
3' | Early possession with Bengaluru FC but they haven't been able to trouble Hyderabad as much. At the moment, it's just passing the ball around.
KICK-OFF
Bengaluru FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan vs Hyderabad FC. Their last game was a goalless draw and we are hoping this one will see a few goals.
What Manolo Marquez Said Ahead of the Game
In their last three games, Hyderabad FC managed to keep two clean sheets and the coach said that that more of these could win matches for the team. "We play (according to) our styles. When we concede goals, people say we lose the ball because we play in transition too much. With clean sheets, you don't lose games," said Marquez.
Sunil Chhetri vs Halicharan Narzary?
4️⃣ - Halicharan Narzary and @chetrisunil11 are the joint top 🇮🇳 goal scorers this season🤝— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 28, 2021
Will they get on the scoresheet tonight? 👀⚽#HFCBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Zg47n2fuYX
Surely, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC will be exciting. BFC are desperate for a win while Hyderabad also desire the winning momentum.
.@HydFCOfficial have scored the opening goal in a match on 6️⃣ instances this season 🔥@bengalurufc have conceded the opening goal in a match on 8️⃣ instances this season 🥅— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 28, 2021
How will #HFCBFC pan out? 🧐#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/uW7bfjrLJE
WHEN THEY LAST MET
Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC last met on November 28, 2020 in the second match of the season for Hyderabad. Then they played out a goalless draw with Hyderabad looking far more expansive than Bengaluru.
Contrasting fortunes for Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC in the past few games. The balance will tilt in whose favour tonight?
.@bengalurufc - Winless in their last 7️⃣ matches, having lost 5️⃣ of those ⛔@HydFCOfficial - Unbeaten in their last 5️⃣ matches 💪— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 28, 2021
Will the 🔵 turn a corner or will the men in 🟡⚫ extend their run in #HFCBFC? 🤔#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/VQnYz0aToW
BENGALURU FC LINE-UP
Bengaluru FC starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Francisco Gonzalez, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustin, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri.
Substitutes: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar, Parag Srivas, Biswa Darjee, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh.
Augustin gets a start - his first of the season.
TEAM NEWS! It's a first start of the campaign for @LeonAugustine1, as Harmanjot Khabra returns to the Blues' eleven set to face Hyderabad FC tonight. #WeAreBFC #HFCBFC pic.twitter.com/TAsf7jl9gE— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 28, 2021
HYDERABAD FC LINE-UP
Hyderabad FC starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco.
Substitutes: Sankar Roy, Nikhil Prabhu, Kynsailong Khongsit, Sahil Panwar, Roland Alberg, Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Fran Sandaza, Rohit Danu.
Liston gets a start! Yasir is on the bench.
📍 Tilak Maidan, Vasco.— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 28, 2021
✔️ Checking in for #HFCBFC! #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/LaR4RJ5iOP
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.74 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC last met on November 28, 2020 in the second match of the season for Hyderabad. Then they played out a goalless draw with Hyderabad looking far more expansive than Bengaluru. Hyderabad's Halicharan Narzary and Bengaluru's Sunil Chhetri are joint-top Indian goalscorers in the season so far with four goals each to their names. Bengaluru are winless in the last seven matches while Hyderabad have three draws and two wins in their last five games.
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez knows that a win will go a long way in helping them stay there. "Yes, I think at this moment, the competition is equal. There are a lot of draws and it's difficult because practically all the teams are fighting to get into the top four. I think all the teams have a possibility," Marquez said. Despite Bengaluru not having registered a win for a while, Marquez still expects a tough test. "I think we play against strong teams. When we have the ball, we try to arrive with the maximum players possible in the Bengaluru box. And when they have the ball, we will have to avoid them arriving in our box with danger," added Marquez.
Bengaluru's hopes of a revival are fading fast and they have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten games. Despite all their problems, the fact that they are still only four points away from a top-four spot will give interim coach Naushad Moosa hope. However, he has also focussed on giving opportunities to youngsters in his brief stint so far. "We are trying to balance things," he said. "We have not given up (our hopes) for the play-offs. But we are giving them (the young players) time to prepare for next season. So, the idea is there to prepare our team for the next season also. It is important for them to understand the level of ISL as it's totally different. So, we're giving them 20-to-30 minutes to understand the pressure and level of the game," said Moosa.