ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Chhetri Gives 1-0 Lead to BFC after Juanan Injury

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: Bengaluru FC lead 1-0 against Hyderabad FC, will desperately be going for a win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.74 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday. Sunil Chhetri heads in a perfect free kick from Cleiton Silva to gives Bengaluru the lead. Juanan pulled up his hamstring and has been replaced by Parag Srivas. Bengaluru FC get us underway. Leon Augustin gets his first start of the season for Bengaluru FC while for Hyderabad FC, Joao is back from injury and Liston gets a start. Bengaluru FC, who are on a seven-match winless run in what is their worst season in the ISL, will be desperate for a win. Hyderabad FC, who are in Top 4, will be coming at the back three straight draws and will also be looking to get a winning momentum. Follow all the live updates of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw.

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC last met on November 28, 2020 in the second match of the season for Hyderabad. Then they played out a goalless draw with Hyderabad looking far more expansive than Bengaluru. Hyderabad's Halicharan Narzary and Bengaluru's Sunil Chhetri are joint-top Indian goalscorers in the season so far with four goals each to their names. Bengaluru are winless in the last seven matches while Hyderabad have three draws and two wins in their last five games.

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez knows that a win will go a long way in helping them stay there. "Yes, I think at this moment, the competition is equal. There are a lot of draws and it's difficult because practically all the teams are fighting to get into the top four. I think all the teams have a possibility," Marquez said. Despite Bengaluru not having registered a win for a while, Marquez still expects a tough test. "I think we play against strong teams. When we have the ball, we try to arrive with the maximum players possible in the Bengaluru box. And when they have the ball, we will have to avoid them arriving in our box with danger," added Marquez.

Bengaluru's hopes of a revival are fading fast and they have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten games. Despite all their problems, the fact that they are still only four points away from a top-four spot will give interim coach Naushad Moosa hope. However, he has also focussed on giving opportunities to youngsters in his brief stint so far. "We are trying to balance things," he said. "We have not given up (our hopes) for the play-offs. But we are giving them (the young players) time to prepare for next season. So, the idea is there to prepare our team for the next season also. It is important for them to understand the level of ISL as it's totally different. So, we're giving them 20-to-30 minutes to understand the pressure and level of the game," said Moosa.