ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Hyderabad Aim to Boost Playoff Chances Against Chennai

17:01 (IST)
KICK-OFF
1' | Match number 77 is underway. Hyderabad FC take on Chennaiyin FC with an aim to break into the top four.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 3
HFC Wins: 1
CFC Wins: 2
Draw: 0
COACH's CORNER:
Manuel Marquez, Head Coach, Hyderabad FC: The team needs to score (from) the chances, that is very clear. But the most important thing is to have these clear chances. I think that it's true that the team plays good football that is attractive to people. But in football, the most important thing is the final score. I agree that we were closer to win than to lose. People may say that the draw is nothing but now we have four points more than four games ago. "Now against Chennaiyin, it's a perfect opportunity for them to have the same points as our team and for our team to put distance between both teams.
Csaba Laszlo, Head Coach, Chennaiyin FC: It's not just a game against a team that we are three points behind. We played really bad football against Hyderabad in the last game and we have to change this. Professional football is always about results. Sometimes we have bad days but I don't want to see them lose without heart, without will, without spirit.
CHENNAIYIN FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Chennaiyin FC starting line-up. Three changes for Chennaiyin FC.
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves.
HYDERABAD FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Hyderabad FC starting line-up. Manuel Marquez has made two changes, Mohammad Yasir and Fran Sandaza starts for the Nizams.
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana.
For Chennaiyin, the match represents an opportunity to not just close the gap, but to make amends for a really poor performance in the reverse fixture. For Chennaiyin, three points is exactly what separates them and their opponents in the day's early kickoff. Current form would favour Hyderabad who are not only playing well but are on a six-match unbeaten run.
Hyderabad FC will have a chance to move to the third spot on the Indian Super League table and boost their playoff chances when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday. A win will help Hyderabad overtake FC Goa, who currently occupy the third spot, and get closer to ATK Mohun Bagan who also play later today.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 77 where fifth-placed Hyderabad FC take on sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. This is the first match of the doubleheader Sunday.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Hyderabad FC will have a chance to move to the third spot on the Indian Super League table and boost their playoff chances when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday. A win will help Hyderabad overtake FC Goa, who currently occupy the third spot, and get closer to ATK Mohun Bagan who also play on Sunday.
However, for Chennaiyin, three points is exactly what separates them and their opponents in the day's early kickoff. Current form would favour Hyderabad who are not only playing well but are on a six-match unbeaten run. But coach Manuel Marquez will be worried by the fact that four of those six games ended in draws despite Hyderabad arguably looking the better team.
He believes the solution is simple his strikers need to take their chances more. "The team needs to score (from) the chances, that is very clear. But the most important thing is to have these clear chances. I think that it's true that the team plays good football that is attractive to people," said Marquez.
"But in football, the most important thing is the final score. I agree that we were closer to win than to lose. People may say that the draw is nothing but now we have four points more than four games ago. "Now against Chennaiyin, it's a perfect opportunity for them to have the same points as our team and for our team to put distance between both teams," Marquez added.
A welcome return to form for Aridane Santana should help solve part of their problem. The striker had four shots on target in their last game and was instrumental in the comeback against Bengaluru FC
For Chennaiyin, the match represents an opportunity to not just close the gap, but to make amends for a really poor performance in the reverse fixture.
"It's not just a game against a team that we are three points behind. We played really bad football against Hyderabad in the last game and we have to change this," said Chennaiyin manager Csaba Laszlo. "Professional football is always about results. Sometimes we have bad days but I don't want to see them lose without heart, without will, without spirit," he added.
Like his counterpart, Laszlo will be hoping for an improved display upfront. Chennaiyin have struggled to score all season. Their tally for the season (11) is the lowest in the league. Their goal conversion rate of 6.01 percent is the lowest in Hero ISL history.
Unless those numbers improve, it is hard to see Chennaiyin's play-off push getting off the ground.