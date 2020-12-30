ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Late Angulo, Pandita Goals Hand Goa 2-1 win Against Hyderabad

21:38 (IST)
This is how the Indian Super League points table looks like at the end of 2020. We'll be back with more action from the ISL with Mumbai City vs Kerbala Blasters FC on January 2nd, 2021. Till then, goodbye and have a great new year.
A goal from Ishan Pandita on the 87th minute and a late strike from Igor Angulo on the 91st-minute hand FC Goa a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Stadium in Goa. The Nizams took the lead courtesy their top scorer Aridane Santana on the 58th minute with a towering header past Donachie from an Ashish Rai cross. Hyderabad looked like they had control of the game but two quick goals from the Guars never game them a chance to recover. With this win, FCG rise to the third spot on the points table while HFC hold on to their 8th spot.
FULL-TIME
Hyderabad FC 1-2 FC Goa
FC Goa snatch away victory from the clutches of defeat with two late goals against Hyderabad FC
Hyderabad FC Chance
90+ 4| Sastre with a side-netting right at the death. His free-kick failed to find an opening then a lose ball fell for him and his effort his the side net
GOAL
Angulo with the Potential Winner
90+1' | Angulo Scores for FC Goa. Goa hits Hyderabad on the break. Angulo gets the ball and cuts in from the left and takes a shot at goal, which Kattimani fails to keep out.
GOAL
FC Goa Equalise
87' | Ishan Pandita with the goal. He was subbed in on the 86th minute and he scored with his first touch of the match. some morale bosster that is for Pandita.
FC Goa Chance
82' | Seriton plays in a cross for the FC Goa men waiting inside the box. Ortiz goes for the overhead kick but fails to get the connection.
80' | Narzary tries his luck with a shot from distance but it turns out to be an easy effort for Nawaz to save.
SUBSTITUTION
Hyderabad make another change
73' | HFC SUB: Hitesh OFF, Sandaza ON
SUBSTITUTION
FC Goa Change
72' | Saviour, Lenny OFF ; Sanson, Princeton ON
FC Goa Chance
70' | Brandon Fernandez whips in a delightful ball into the box, Jorge Mendoza makes the run and stretches but he is inches away from the ball.
YELLOW CARD
Third Hyderabad player booked
68' | Sastre is booked inside three minutes for blocking and pulling Brandon
SUBSTITUTION
Hyderabad FC change
65' | Souvik OFF, Sastre ON
SUBSTITUTION
FC Goa make a doubel change
64' | Donachie, Romario OUT; Noguera, Dohling IN
YELLOW CARD
Ashish Rai is in the books
63' | The Hyderabad FC left-back is booked for a foul on Ortiz
Hyderabad FC hit the bar
62' | Edu Bedia's pass is intercepted by HFC and suddenly Fc Goa is under pressure. Tonight's goalscorer Aridane Santana gets the ball and he fires in a piledriver. The ball was on goal and Nawaz does well there to palm it onto the crossbar and over.
YELLOW CARD
Souvik Chakrabarti Cautioned
59' | Souvik Chakrabarti is the first player to be booked by the referee tonight.
GOAL
HFC 1 - 0 FCG
58' | Aridane heads Hyderabad ahead. The goal came out of nothing. FC Goa won a throw but gave the ball away, HFC's Ashish created a chance from there and have now broken the deadlock.
Hyderabad FC Chance
54' | First real chance for the Nizams in the match. A good ball is played for Joao Victor from Halicharan at the edge of the box. He shoots but it is saved by FC Goa GK
FC Goa Counter-attack
53' | Hyderabad Fc wins a corner and tries to play a training ground routine. The ball falls for FC Goa, they burst into counter-attack however Ashish Rai makes an important interception to nullify that chance.
Hyderabad FC Chance
50' | Ashish Rai after a superb run, cuts inside into the edge of the box, creates space and shoots with his weaker right foot but it flies wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Hyderabad FC Change
46' | Mohammed Yasir IN; Joel Chianese OUT
SECOND HALF
46' | Second half begins at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
As the stats suggest and as expected Fc Goa have had more of the ball and have played more passes but they have failed to find that killer pass.
HALF TIME
HFC- 0
FCG- 0
It's 0-0 at the break at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. Both teams have so far found it hard to find that final pass and break the deadlock.
FC Goa Chance
43' | Some sustained spell of possession for Goa with Ortiz switching it to the left for Brandon, who clips the ball into the box, where Angulo heads over. That's the first clear goal-scoring chance in this game.
40' | Poor from Ashish Rai. This man has had an off game so far. Santana plays a good ball for the rightback into space but his cross is wild and ends up over everyone inside the box.
38' | Sana Singh has been solid for Hyderabad so far. This time he produces a crunching tackle against Ortiz at the edge of his own box.
FC Goa Corner
31' | FC Goa wins a corner off Ashish Rai, then they play it short. Ortiz sets up Lenny for a shot from outside the box but he fails to get a good connection and the ball flies wide.
Hyderabad FC freekick
26' | Hyderabad wins a freekick after Aridane Santana is fouled by Serition some 35-40 yard out. The ball is floated into the box by Hitesh Sharma but it had no sting in it. Angulo got a head to it and Nawaz collects it in the end.
It has been a mixed campaign for Hyderabad so far. Manuel Marquez's side were unbeaten after five games but back-to-back defeats have seen them slip to eighth on the table.
Another stern test from FC Goa awaits them at the Tilak Maidan Stadium but the Gaurs' defensive woes will provide Hyderabad glimmer of a hope to get their campaign back on track.
Sixth-placed FC Goa have been among the most fearsome attacking teams this season, having scored 10 goals so far. However, in defence, they have found it hard to keep things tight, conceding nine goals while recording just one clean sheet.
Marquez is aware of FC Goa's defensive struggles and knows his team will have their chances to win. The Nizams, who have often been guilty of missing chances this season, will need to ensure they need to be clinical in front of goal. "These kinds of things (conceding goals) are normal in football," Marquez said about FC Goa.
"If you are an offensive team, you can have problems in defence. Goa have an offensive style because they arrive with a lot of players when they attack … but their defence sometimes, when the other team is in counter-attack, there are less defenders than attackers and it becomes difficult to defend."
Hyderabad have scored just six goals this season, with only Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal scoring less. But they have shown they can be threatening from set-pieces, through which they have scored half their goals. This presents a tough challenge for FC Goa who have conceded seven goals through set-pieces — the most by a team this season.
But coach Juan Ferrando is more focused on preparing the team for defensive situations despite the lack of clean sheets. "Firstly, I'm not worried if we concede three goals, but we score four," said Ferrando.
"About the set-pieces, we need to put attention. It's important to connect. When we are working in the defensive line, it's important to understand the moment of the timing to attack the ball, who is better in free space, zone, and man-to-man. "In this case, we need time because it's necessary to change (players) game by game, depending on the opponents."