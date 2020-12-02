CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Latest Updates: Winless Jamshedpur Face Unbeaten Hyderabad

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Latest Updates: Unbeaten Hyderabad FC take on winless Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

Highlights

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Hyderabad FC Starting XI - 

  • 18:41 (IST)

    ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC face-off in match 14 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium

Live Blog

19:03 (IST)

3 in a Row?

Hyderabad FC have managed to keep to keep clean sheets in both their opening matches this season after not managing a singkes one in the previous campaign and conceded 39 times in 18 matches.

Can last season's golden boot winner, Nerijus Valskis, breach their defences? He has after all scored in both their games in ISL 2020-21. 

18:50 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -

Pawan Kumar (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis.

18:49 (IST)

Hyderabad FC Starting XI - 

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.

18:45 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Squad - 

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

18:44 (IST)

Hyderabad FC Squad -

Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

18:41 (IST)

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC face-off in match 14 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC might look like they are in a good place. But, with only two shots on target in two games, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will have much to worry about. Hyderabad has had an impressive start to their campaign this time with four points in two matches. But the side has scored just one goal, which came from a penalty.

Marquez agreed that his side needs to improve. “We need to improve not only in defence but also in the final part of the opponent's box. We have to create more clear chances. In two games, we have only one goal from a penalty,” he said.

That's not the only thing that he has to worry about. Hyderabad could be forced to depend on their Indian contingent following the injuries to Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre. Marquez confirmed the duo would be sidelined for some time.

Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis has already scored thrice and Marquez knows what the Lithuanian is capable of doing. “In two games, he has scored three different goals. But we have to stay focussed on other players who can score at all moments of the contest,” said.

Coach Owen Coyle, who is yet to taste a win with Jamshedpur, stated that they would need to respect their opponents as they know what they are capable of doing. “We are very respectful of the quality Hyderabad has. Aridane is a wonderful player. We are well aware of the threat they have. But we know if we perform the way we did in the first half (against Odisha), then we are capable of getting the three points,” Coyle stated.

“We will focus on what we can do. Bit by bit, I think we are growing up, we are getting better,” said the Scot.

On the attacking front, Jamshedpur have delivered so far, but it is their defence that has let them down. Coyle will have to see their defence stand tall if he is to notch up a win against Hyderabad.

