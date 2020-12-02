ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Latest Updates: Winless Jamshedpur Face Unbeaten Hyderabad

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Latest Updates: Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Hyderabad are unbeaten, with one draw and a win, and yet to concede a goal so far, while Jamshedpur are winless, with one draw and a loss.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC might look like they are in a good place. But, with only two shots on target in two games, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will have much to worry about. Hyderabad has had an impressive start to their campaign this time with four points in two matches. But the side has scored just one goal, which came from a penalty.

Marquez agreed that his side needs to improve. “We need to improve not only in defence but also in the final part of the opponent's box. We have to create more clear chances. In two games, we have only one goal from a penalty,” he said.

That's not the only thing that he has to worry about. Hyderabad could be forced to depend on their Indian contingent following the injuries to Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre. Marquez confirmed the duo would be sidelined for some time.

Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis has already scored thrice and Marquez knows what the Lithuanian is capable of doing. “In two games, he has scored three different goals. But we have to stay focussed on other players who can score at all moments of the contest,” said.

Coach Owen Coyle, who is yet to taste a win with Jamshedpur, stated that they would need to respect their opponents as they know what they are capable of doing. “We are very respectful of the quality Hyderabad has. Aridane is a wonderful player. We are well aware of the threat they have. But we know if we perform the way we did in the first half (against Odisha), then we are capable of getting the three points,” Coyle stated.

“We will focus on what we can do. Bit by bit, I think we are growing up, we are getting better,” said the Scot.

On the attacking front, Jamshedpur have delivered so far, but it is their defence that has let them down. Coyle will have to see their defence stand tall if he is to notch up a win against Hyderabad.