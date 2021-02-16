CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad Eye Top 4 Again, Kerala Play for Pride

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad FC will want to avoid their habit of draws and get a win on Tuesday with eye on playoffs.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
18:56 (IST)

Hyderabad FC have been unbeaten in their last nine games but four of their last give matches have ended in a draw. Can they get a crucial win today?

18:46 (IST)

WHEN THEY LAST MET
 
Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters last met on December 27 and the Blasters sprung a surprise with a 2-0 win. Central defender Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray had scored the two goals to get Kerala the win. Hyderabad had more of the possession in that match, took more shots but equal number of shots on target (5) with Kerala Blasters. The Blasters were just more clinical and off their 14 shots, got two into the back of the net.

18:39 (IST)

KERALA BLASTERS LINE-UP
 
Kerala Blasters starting XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Yondrembem Denechandra, Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.
 
Substitutes: Bilal Khan, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Givson Singh, Rahul KP, Ayush Adhikari, Ritwik Das, Juande.
 
Both Kone and Costa start in defence today. Seityasen and Prasanth get a start while Delhi boy Ayush Adhikari makes it to the bench.

18:36 (IST)

HYDERABAD FC LINE-UP
 
Hyderabad FC starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana.
 
Substitutes: Sankar Roy, Sahil Panwar, Roland Alberg, Lluis Sastre, Sahil Tavora, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu.
 
Hyderabad start with both Sandaza and Aridane and Chianese is likely to get a free role behind those two and Narzary on the left.

18:21 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Load More
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad Eye Top 4 Again, Kerala Play for Pride

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad FC will want to get back in Top 4 of the points table when they take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.96 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday. Hyderabad FC, who are currently in the fifth place, will know that any more slip-ups can dent their hopes of playoffs and will want to avoid their habit of draws and get a win. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, can no more qualify for the playoffs but will be playing for pride. Follow all the live updates of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters last met on December 27 and the Blasters sprung a surprise with a 2-0 win. Central defender Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray had scored the two goals to get Kerala the win. Hyderabad had more of the possession in that match, took more shots but equal number of shots on target (5) with Kerala Blasters. The Blasters were just more clinical and off their 14 shots, got two into the back of the net.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez made it clear that he was not going to take Kerala Blasters lightly even if they had a leaky defence. "All the other teams, from Kerala who are second from the bottom, till the top positions, can climb positions in the table," he said. "We will play with Kerala with our style. We will not change that because (we need to win). We are nine games unbeaten but six of them are draws. We have to continue in the same vein and try to win the game because our season has been fantastic. We want to be in the top four."

Plenty of drama can be expected from these two sides right until the final whistle. Fourteen of Kerala's 22 goals have come in the second half while Hyderabad have scored 16 goals after the break - the second-most by a side this season. "We have a lack of balance between attack and defense," Vicuna stated. "Most of our games, we have been creating more chances than the opponents but we are not getting the points. We have to improve this aspect. We are working and analysing our mistakes. We are trying to have a more positive percentage in the relation between creating chances and scoring goals."

LIVE TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading