ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad Eye Top 4 Again, Kerala Play for Pride

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad FC will want to get back in Top 4 of the points table when they take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.96 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday. Hyderabad FC, who are currently in the fifth place, will know that any more slip-ups can dent their hopes of playoffs and will want to avoid their habit of draws and get a win. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, can no more qualify for the playoffs but will be playing for pride. Follow all the live updates of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters last met on December 27 and the Blasters sprung a surprise with a 2-0 win. Central defender Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray had scored the two goals to get Kerala the win. Hyderabad had more of the possession in that match, took more shots but equal number of shots on target (5) with Kerala Blasters. The Blasters were just more clinical and off their 14 shots, got two into the back of the net.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez made it clear that he was not going to take Kerala Blasters lightly even if they had a leaky defence. "All the other teams, from Kerala who are second from the bottom, till the top positions, can climb positions in the table," he said. "We will play with Kerala with our style. We will not change that because (we need to win). We are nine games unbeaten but six of them are draws. We have to continue in the same vein and try to win the game because our season has been fantastic. We want to be in the top four."

Plenty of drama can be expected from these two sides right until the final whistle. Fourteen of Kerala's 22 goals have come in the second half while Hyderabad have scored 16 goals after the break - the second-most by a side this season. "We have a lack of balance between attack and defense," Vicuna stated. "Most of our games, we have been creating more chances than the opponents but we are not getting the points. We have to improve this aspect. We are working and analysing our mistakes. We are trying to have a more positive percentage in the relation between creating chances and scoring goals."