ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Unbeaten Hyderabad Face Table-toppers Mumbai

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Latest Updates: Hyderabad FC aim to keep their unbeaten run intact as they take on table-toppers Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League Season 7 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Mumbai City FC drew 1-1 with Jamshedpur FC in their previous game, while, Hyderabad FC edged out SC East Bengal in their last match of ISL 2020-21. Hyderabad FC have not beaten Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League, with loss and a draw last season.

Manolo Marquez's men bounced back from a run of three straight draws to maintain their unbeaten run after five games with 9 points from 5, while Sergio Lobera's team bounced back from the opening loss to pick up wins in the next three and have 13 points from 6 games.

A win for Islanders will consolidate their position at the top of the points table, while a win for the Nizams will push them up to equal with Bengaluru FC in 3rd and a game in hand.

"Mumbai City, in my opinion, are the favourites to win the regular season," Marquez said. "They've got a very good team with a lot of quality and a top coach. They play good football, are good in the high press, good in set-pieces. For me, they are one of the more difficult games that we will play."

As tough as the challenge may be, Marquez knows he has enough firepower to come back with all three points. He will no doubt be buoyed by the form of Aridane Santana, who has netted four times in the league already. "Of course, we will have possibilities to win the game. We can win or lose with all the teams and it depends on our performance. We've prepared for the game in the same way we've prepared for other games. Of course, we have looked at videos of the opponent. They are a team that wants to keep the ball, the same as our team. We have to be prepared to defend very well," Marquez added.

Sergio Lobera's team will be aiming to restore their points advantage at the top of the table, with Mumbai currently level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai missed creativity against Jamshedpur — their 64 per cent possession led to just four shots on target — and that is one of the aspects that Lobera will look to rectify. If Hugo Boumous, who has created more chances and registered more assists than anyone in the league so far, is fit enough to return, that will go a long way in solving that problem.

"The most important thing in the last game was the finish," Lobera said. "Because we created a lot of chances and when you create a lot of chances, you need to score.

Like his opponents, Lobera too knows that he is in for a tough game against a tough team. "I knew the coach and the profile of the players," Lobera said. "He (Marquez) was working in Las Palmas, the same club I was with in the past. I know his style of play."