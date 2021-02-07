ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: HFC, NEUFC Play Out Cagey Draw

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC HIGHLIGHTS: Hyderabad FC draw 0-0 with NorthEast United FC and go up to the third spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table, just a point above FC Goa, who play the table-toppers Mumbai City FC on Monday, during Match No.86 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. NorthEast United FC are equal on points with Hyderabad on the fourth spot. Aridane and Liston had a couple of shots on goal late in the second half but none bore fruit. Benjamin Lambot gets a free header in the box but heads it over. Two substitutions each from both Hyderabad and NorthEast United as they look to break the deadlock. NorthEast United FC have a big chance to score but Luis Machado misses the ball by a whisker. NorthEast United FC go close to scoring with Idrissa Sylla's header being collected by Kattimani. For NorthEast United FC, Ninthoi makes it to the starting line-up while Brown starts on bench. Lluis Sastre is back in the starting line-up while Liston Colaco is on the bench again for Hyderabad FC. In the first match of the day, SC East Bengal beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1.

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC last met on January 8 in a six-goal affair with Hyderabad coming out victorious 4-2. It was that game when Liston Colaco got his brace in the last 10 minutes of the match to win it for Hyderabad after both the teams were tied at 2-2. Hyderabad had taken the lead with Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese scoring but a penalty from Federico Gallego and another goal from Benjamin Lambot right before half time make for an interesting second half. NEUFC had more shots on target but Hyderabad were more clinical with Colaco showed his mettle.

Ahead of the game, Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez praised Khalid Jamil for his work since taking over as NEUFC interim coach but said they will have their chances. "The work of Khalid is very good because it's not easy to win against ATK (Mohun Bagan), Jamshedpur (and Mumbai City) and the other day when you are twice down against Goa to equalise the game (2-2)," he said. "I think the most important thing is that Khalid gives the players confidence. They play with a good organisation in defence and have very good players in attack. Of course, we will have options to win the game if we play to our style."

For NEUFC, Federico Gallego will be crucial as he has scored 4 goals and contributed as many assists besides creating the most chances for his side. However, Khalid believes their recent progress has been down to the team effort. "It is not about the individuals," he said. "Everyone is working hard, the players are doing their job and are enjoying. Even the staff, everyone is working together. This is the main secret (to our success)." Khalid called Hyderabad a good team but said, "Our preparation will always be the same but tomorrow's (Sunday) match will be crucial."