ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: HFC, NEUFC Play Out Cagey Draw

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: More of a game of half chances that none could take. Three shots on target from Hyderabad and just two (none in second half) from NEUFC. Full Time:- HFC 0-0 NEUFC

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
21:44 (IST)

Hyderabad FC Coach Manuel Marquez After the Game

"Happy or not happy, it's not important. I think it's a fair result. It was a game of fear, we didn't play a good game. Today, we were not brave. One of the reasons is obviously NEUFC had a good formation but the rhythm was not there for us.

"Difficult to say. We wanted to attack but if you see the game of NorthEast. Against Mumbai, ATK and Jamshedpur, they have very good high press and then have fast transition. I think we were scared to build. Only 10-15 minutes, we had the ball with sense. But we can be satisfied because may be we have played less games.

"It's possible but I try to convince my young players that this kind of pressure is very good and you're fighting for top 4. All this is experience for these guys. May be we can ask for more from these young players. But one point more.

"We will try. Our fixture is not easy because we play East Bengal, Kerala, ATK and Goa. Imagine two teams playing for the top 4 spot. But more or less, we play game after game, all the teams are tired. Everyday, however, there are less teams for top 4 and we are in the fight and we will be till the end." 

21:39 (IST)

NorthEast United FC Coach Khalid Jamil After the Match

"I am happy. Sometimes you play against good teams. They had more rest than us. I am happy to get this point.

"Nim and Lakra, outstanding performance. Nim, I gave him a duty and he did it a 100 per cent.

"Because of yellow cards Ashutosh and Camara were not there. Brown and Suhair were injured and hence, could come only in the second half."

21:36 (IST)

Hero of the Match Apuia After the Game

"It was a good game. We played two matches in quick succession and we are all tired. So we are happy for the point.

"I need to work a bit harder when Camara is not there but it's not that different.

"We will give our best to win in the next game against Odisha FC."

21:32 (IST)

Full-time Stats

Hyderabad FC had more of the ball possession, as expected. Hyderabad FC had three shots on target while NEUFC had two on target.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Blog Image

21:27 (IST)

FULL TIME

And that's it from the Tilak Maidan. It was a cagey game from both teams with half chances coming for both, especially towards the end but none could break the deadlock. Apuia was extremely solid for NEUFC in the middle of the park and won the Hero of the Match. Hyderabad had one more shot on target than NEUFC with none of the Highlanders' on-target shots coming in the second half. Hyderabad FC go up to the third spot in the table but FC Goa (who are now fifth) will play tomorrow against the table-toppers looking to take back the third place. NorthEast United FC get to 23 points as well on the fourth spot.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:22 (IST)

90+4' | Gallego puts in a great through ball for Machado. The ball is just a bit ahead of Machado and Kattimani is brave to come forward and collect the ball first. He can breath easy!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:21 (IST)

90+3' | Brilliant work from Machado on the right as he gets around Akash, very close to the byline and puts a fabulous ball in the middle but Hyderabad manage to clear the danger.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:20 (IST)

90+1' | A very good ball from Asish in the middle for Aridane, who gets his head to it but it is collected by Subhasish.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:19 (IST)

90' | Liston Colaco goes forward with a burning pace, cutting through a couple of players and takes a shot on goal, which is collected by Subhasish.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:13 (IST)

85' | Beautiful free kick and Benjamin Lambot gets a free header in a brilliant position but he heads it over. A huge miss that!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:13 (IST)

Akash Mishra Booked

84' | Akash sees the yellow card for a blatant foul on Suhair VP as he pulls his shirt right in front of the linesman.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:08 (IST)

80' | Both the teams are struggling to create anything substantial and most of the game is going on in the midfield.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

21:02 (IST)

73' | The match has got a bit flat at the moment. Both the camp's coaches would want to do something to inject a bit more zeal on the pitch.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:54 (IST)

NORTHEAST UNITED FC SUBSTITUTIONS

66' | Ninthoi comes off for Suhair VP. Deshorn Brown replaces Idrissa Sylla.

20:51 (IST)

HYDERABAD FC SUBSTITUTIONS

63' | Yasir makes way for Liston Colaco. Roland Alberg comes on for Fran Sandaza.

20:44 (IST)

55' | Akash Mishra gets into a very good place with Sandaza playing him on the left. Dylan Fox tries to close the angle for him and Akash has Aridane in the middle but he gets the connection completely wrong and the ball goes out. Akash apologises to Aridane!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:36 (IST)

48' | Early ball in from Akash Mishra straight at Fran Sandaza, who tried to turn around and control the ball but was unable to do so.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:34 (IST)

2ND HALF UNDERWAY

NorthEast United FC get us underway in the second half. The scoreline is the same as what it was when the match started but the clearer chances have so far fell for NEUFC.

20:30 (IST)

Half-time Stats

Hyderabad FC have expectedly had majority of the possession with NorthEast United FC have one more shot on target than Hyderabad. However, there hasn't been too much in the final third yet.

Blog Image

20:24 (IST)

HALF TIME

An even half more or less! For all the possession Hyderabad FC have had in these first 45 minutes, they have hardly created anything substantial. NorthEast United FC have a few close chances and two shots on target but there are still no goals in this game. Their previous fixture had six goals, how will the second half deliver?

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:16 (IST)

45' | Slow to react Idrissa Sylla! Good pressure from NEUFC and Machado plays the ball just behind Sylla, who reacts slowly and Hyderabad are able to clear the ball.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:12 (IST)

39' | CLOSE! Brilliant free kick from Gallego once more and it takes a touch off Lambot on the left and comes in the centre where Luis Machado is running at. Machado, in trying to go for a shot, falls over with a bit of touch from Subhasish and asks for penalty, but the referee is having none of that.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

20:06 (IST)

34' | Benjamin Lambot ventures forward and tries for a cross from the right but it's just wide of the goal and hits the side netting.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:55 (IST)

24' | CLOSE! NorthEast United FC go close to scoring with Luis Machado doing extremely well to cross the ball from the left of the box. Idrissa Sylla comes running towards the ball but his header is caught by Kattimani.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:53 (IST)

Sandaza Booked

20' | Fran Sandaza went into the referee's books for an elbow. That was quite early to take a yellow.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:46 (IST)

15' | luis Machado is brought down outside the box and NorthEast United FC have a free kick in a good position. Federico Gallego stands on the ball but blazes it over.

NorthEast United 0-0 Hyderabad FC

19:45 (IST)

9' | Narzary does well on the left flank against Nim Dorjee and gets a cross into the box but there is no one there to get to the end of it,

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:37 (IST)

3' | Early shot from Hyderabad FC but it was an easy collect for Subhasish!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

19:31 (IST)

KICK-OFF

At Tilak Maidan, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC gets underway with both teams vying for the third spot in the points table.

19:24 (IST)

Khalid Jamil has made six changes to the starting line-up from NEUFC's previous game vs Goa and it's just to put in fresh legs on the field. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: HFC, NEUFC Play Out Cagey Draw

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC HIGHLIGHTS: Hyderabad FC draw 0-0 with NorthEast United FC and go up to the third spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table, just a point above FC Goa, who play the table-toppers Mumbai City FC on Monday, during Match No.86 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. NorthEast United FC are equal on points with Hyderabad on the fourth spot. Aridane and Liston had a couple of shots on goal late in the second half but none bore fruit. Benjamin Lambot gets a free header in the box but heads it over. Two substitutions each from both Hyderabad and NorthEast United as they look to break the deadlock. NorthEast United FC have a big chance to score but Luis Machado misses the ball by a whisker. NorthEast United FC go close to scoring with Idrissa Sylla's header being collected by Kattimani. For NorthEast United FC, Ninthoi makes it to the starting line-up while Brown starts on bench. Lluis Sastre is back in the starting line-up while Liston Colaco is on the bench again for Hyderabad FC. In the first match of the day, SC East Bengal beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC last met on January 8 in a six-goal affair with Hyderabad coming out victorious 4-2. It was that game when Liston Colaco got his brace in the last 10 minutes of the match to win it for Hyderabad after both the teams were tied at 2-2. Hyderabad had taken the lead with Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese scoring but a penalty from Federico Gallego and another goal from Benjamin Lambot right before half time make for an interesting second half. NEUFC had more shots on target but Hyderabad were more clinical with Colaco showed his mettle.

Ahead of the game, Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez praised Khalid Jamil for his work since taking over as NEUFC interim coach but said they will have their chances. "The work of Khalid is very good because it's not easy to win against ATK (Mohun Bagan), Jamshedpur (and Mumbai City) and the other day when you are twice down against Goa to equalise the game (2-2)," he said. "I think the most important thing is that Khalid gives the players confidence. They play with a good organisation in defence and have very good players in attack. Of course, we will have options to win the game if we play to our style."

For NEUFC, Federico Gallego will be crucial as he has scored 4 goals and contributed as many assists besides creating the most chances for his side. However, Khalid believes their recent progress has been down to the team effort. "It is not about the individuals," he said. "Everyone is working hard, the players are doing their job and are enjoying. Even the staff, everyone is working together. This is the main secret (to our success)." Khalid called Hyderabad a good team but said, "Our preparation will always be the same but tomorrow's (Sunday) match will be crucial."

