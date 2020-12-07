CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: ATKMB Look to Extend Winning Streak

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan will have their eyes on a fourth straight win as Jamshedpur FC look for their first three points of the season.

Highlights

Live Blog

19:13 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head

Jamshedpur and erstwhile ATK have faced each other in the ISL six times with the latter holding the edge over the Red Mariners

Matches Played: 6

ATK Win: 3

JFC Win: 1

Draw: 2

19:08 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan will be starting the match with this playing XI. Glan Martins and Bradden Inman make their first ISL start

19:06 (IST)

Here's Jamshedpur FC's starting XI:

18:58 (IST)

ATK Mohun Bagan Full Squad


Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Boris Singh, Bradden Inman, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Glen Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, N Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Regin Micheal, Sahil Seikh

Forwards: David Williams, Manvir Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

18:56 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Full Squad

Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav

Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua

Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh

Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

18:40 (IST)

POINTS TABLE

Before we start talking about the match, let's take a look at the points table. ATK Mohun Bagan currently occupy the 2nd position with 9 points while Oyen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC sit on the 8th spot with 2 points after 3 matches.

18:34 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live match blog of game number 20 of Indian Super League season 7. In tonight's match winless Jamshedpur FC take on highflying defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan who have remained unbeaten this season with 3 wins in as many games. Tilak Maidan Stadium is tonight's venue. 

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Latest Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to extend their winning streak to four matches when they take on Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. ATKMB have had a usual campaign so far with them being clinical upfront while defending deep and solid. They're yet to concede this season and have faced the least number of shots on target (4) so far. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, haven't enjoyed a great start with two draws and a loss in their three matches. But coach Owen Coyle believes that they can still upset their more fancied opponents.

"Every game is a challenge. The league has shown that every game is very tight. ATKMB have started well in terms of points and achieved good results. So we are looking forward to the game. We showed in our recent performances that we can go toe-to-toe (with anyone). What we want to do is to convert the draws into wins and those three points and obviously, that moves us up the table. That's our focus," Coyle said.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Coyle believes that a win at this juncture will lend them the necessary momentum for a prolonged push. "It's important to build momentum and when you build momentum, one can achieve results," said Coyle. "Certain areas, we need to work on. We have shown that we can score goals. I think we'll have to make sure that we are more solid and not give up on chances."

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas believes the defence has played as important a role as the attack in their good start. "It's important to start the competition with three clean sheets. The team acquired confidence, progressed and improved as this is the best way forward. The secret is more tactical discipline and effort," Habas said

The Spaniard pointed out that there are areas where his side still needs to improve. "We have to improve in central midfield. I think Jamshedpur will be a difficult team for us. They have good players in the squad and I know Owen and he will prepare the team well." Habas said.

