CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Jamshedpur Keen to Extend Unbeaten Run against Goa

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Latest Updates: Jamshedpur FC would look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they take on a struggling FC Goa

yet to begin

Jamshedpur FC VS FC Goa Football Scorecard

Match 38, Tilak Maidan Stadium, 23 Dec, 20 19:30

Jamshedpur FC

0

Jamshedpur FC
FC Goa

FC Goa

0

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
19:15 (IST)

Coach's Corner

Owen Coyle, Head Coach, Jamshedpur FC: Every game, the boys have been stronger. We have tried to look into areas, we had to address. And the boys have responded. When you have a group like that, you can achieve good results. FC Goa, they have some very talented individual players who can create problems. We will have to solve the problems on the field and look to give them problems.

Juan Ferrando, Head Coach, FC Goa: For us, the focus is on present and it's on Jamshedpur. Of course, I am sad. But we can't change the past. In our mentality, we decide on one plan and one way which we will keep a secret until tomorrow

19:04 (IST)

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

JFC V FCG H2H

Matches Played: 8

JFC Wins: 2

FCG Wins: 5

Draw: 1

18:55 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC looking to extend their unbeaten run will start with these XI players.

18:52 (IST)

Here's the FC Goa starting XI. Ivan Gonzalez and Princeton Rebello start for The Gaurs.

18:43 (IST)

FC Goa Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Das, Dylan D'Silva, Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, James Donachie, Sarineo Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama

Midfielders: Lenny Rodriguez, Nestor Dias, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Seiminlen Doungel, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Aaren D'Silva, Ishan Pandita, Devendra Murgaonkar

18:40 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Full Squad

Goalkeepers - TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav

Defenders - Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua

Midfielders - Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh

Forwards - Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

18:32 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live log of match number 38 of the Indian Super League season 7 where Jamshedpur Fc will take on FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan stadium. 

After their opening day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyle's men have put up a strong fight and have managed to remain unbeaten in the last six games. They have conceded just one goal in the last three matches, keeping two clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Goa have struggled so far with their defence being their weakness. In their last two games, they have faced 29 shots of which 10 have been on target. They have now lost two games on the trot.

Blog Image

Load More
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Jamshedpur Keen to Extend Unbeaten Run against Goa

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Latest Updates: Jamshedpur FC would look to extend their six-match unbeaten run when they take on a struggling FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday. Follow News18Sports' live match blog for all the latest updates.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

After their opening-day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyle's men have put up a strong fight and have managed to remain unbeaten in their last six games. They have conceded just one goal in last three matches, keeping two clean sheets and are placed fifth with 10 points.

And coach Coyle is delighted with the work ethic and attitude his squad has shown so far.

"Every game, the boys have been stronger. We have tried to look into areas, we had to address. And the boys have responded. When you have a group like that, you can achieve good results," he said.

The match will see a clash between the two top scorers of the ongoing season -- Igor Angulo (Goa) and Nerijus Valskis (Jamshedpur) -- who are tied on six goals apiece.

Both the players are crucial for their respective sides. Both Angulo and Valskis have scored 75 per cent of their team's goals, which highlights their sides' reliance on them.

Suffering from a spate of injuries, Jamshedpur FC will be bolstered by the return of Aitor Monroy from suspension.

"It's always nice when you get quality players. (Aitor) He is a gifted player and sets an example for the younger players.

"We still have players ready to step in. We do have attacking options and we have to be at our very best against a good side because Goa certainly are," Coyle said.

The Scot stressed that his side will have to give their best from the first minute against the home team.

"FC Goa, they have some very talented individual players who can create problems. We will have to solve the problems on the field and look to give them problems," he said.

Goa, on the other hand, have eight points and are lying in the seventh spot. They have struggled so far, with defense being their biggest weakness.

In their last two games, Goa have faced 29 shots out of which 10 have been on target. They have now lost two games on the trot.

But coach Juan Ferrando has set his sights on the future rather than dwelling on the past.

"For us, the focus is on present and it's on Jamshedpur. Of course, I am sad. But we can't change the past. In our mentality, we decide on one plan and one way which we will keep a secret until tomorrow," he said.

LIVE TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading