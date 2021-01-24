ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Jamshedpur Eye Revival vs Hyderabad

17:19 (IST)
17' | Jamshedpur are looking to go wide via Farukh and are getting back in the game by attacking Hyderabad's half but Akash has so far been successful in containing Farukh.
17' | Jamshedpur are looking to go wide via Farukh and are getting back in the game by attacking Hyderabad's half but Akash has so far been successful in containing Farukh.
Chianese Chance
10' | CHANCE! Big chance for Chianese. Aridane with a lovely through ball and Chianese broke the trap and was one-on-one with the keeper but Rehenesh's outstretched leg denies him.
4' | Early involvement from new signing Len Doungel right away for Jamshedpur! He does well to hold the ball and try and get around Akash Mishra and gets a corner from him, the first of the match. However, the delivery is too high for everyone.
2' | Early threat from Hyderabad! Joel Chianese is getting on the ball and working his way between the lines quite well. It will be interesting to see how Jamshedpur can contain him.
KICK-OFF
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco! Jamshedpur FC will be desperate for a victory after three straight losses. Hyderabad FC will also want a win after draws in their last two games.
Hyderabad have taken 170 shots so far in the ISL this season, third in the league. Jamshedpur have taken almost 40 shots fewer in their 12 games.
Both Aridane Santana (Hyderabad FC) and Nerijus Valskis (Jamshedpur FC) are poachers but who will be able to lead their team to a victory this evening?
Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Prabhu has made it to the bench once more. Here is what he said to News18.com in an exclusive interview.
Hyderabad FC's 20-year-old Centre-back Nikhil Prabhu Models Himself on Sergio Ramos
HYDERABAD FC LINE-UP
Hyderabad FC starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Joel Chianese.
Substitutes: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Nikhil Prabhu, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Liston Colaco, Fran Sandaza, Rohit Danu.
Sandaza makes it to the bench after another injury. Also Joel Chianese is back in the starting line-up, which is a very happy news for the team.
JAMSHEDPUR FC LINE-UP
Jamshedpur FC starting XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Seiminlen Doungel, Mohammad Mobashir, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Nick Fitzgerald, William Lalnunfela.
Both new signings Len Doungel and Farukh get to start for Jamshedpur right away.
Here is our line-up with the new signings, Len and Farukh, in the starting XI against @HydFCOfficial.⚡#JFCHFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/BsgBVdvTco— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 24, 2021
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Match No.69 of the Indian Super League (ISL) between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC, up against Hyderabad FC, will be looking for a revival after suffering three straight losses in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.69 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC were close to the top 4 but in the last few games, they have seen a major dip and have fallen to the ninth spot in the points table. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are on the fourth spot and would want to consolidate that place. Follow all the live updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC in News18 Sports' blog.
In Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur have a coach who knows what it takes to get there. The Englishman masterminded Chennaiyin's fairytale run last season after taking charge midway, guiding them from the bottom of the table to the final. And despite dropping points in recent games, Coyle believes Jamshedpur are in a better position this time to make the top four compared to the position he found himself with the two-time ISL winners last season.
"We have eight games to go to fight for those playoff spots," said Coyle. "And if anybody knows the challenge of doing that, it's myself, since I was down there at the bottom last year (with Chennaiyin) before we set out on a tremendous run. Jamshedpur are in a better position than I was with Chennaiyin last year. So we are more than capable of making up the deficit to get there. What we have to do is get back to our very best."
To do that, Jamshedpur have bolstered their squad in the transfer window with the additions of forwards Seiminlen Doungel (loan) and Farukh Choudhary, both of whom could feature on Sunday.
Compared to their opponents, Hyderabad have been in good form, unbeaten in their previous four games. And one area they will be looking to capitalise on is Jamshedpur's stuttering defense that has conceded eight goals in their last three games. Previously, Coyle's side had just conceded nine goals in as many matches.
But they are up against a side they have never managed to beat in their three meetings so far, allowing Jamshedpur to be optimistic about their chances as well. And Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez is expecting a difficult game for both sides. "We play against a team that will want to win after three consecutive teams," he said. "They want to try and arrive in the top four which is the reason they signed two new players. It's a strong team led by a coach with a lot of experience."