ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Jamshedpur Eye Revival vs Hyderabad

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC, up against Hyderabad FC, will be looking for a revival after suffering three straight losses in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.69 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC were close to the top 4 but in the last few games, they have seen a major dip and have fallen to the ninth spot in the points table. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are on the fourth spot and would want to consolidate that place. Follow all the live updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

In Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur have a coach who knows what it takes to get there. The Englishman masterminded Chennaiyin's fairytale run last season after taking charge midway, guiding them from the bottom of the table to the final. And despite dropping points in recent games, Coyle believes Jamshedpur are in a better position this time to make the top four compared to the position he found himself with the two-time ISL winners last season.

"We have eight games to go to fight for those playoff spots," said Coyle. "And if anybody knows the challenge of doing that, it's myself, since I was down there at the bottom last year (with Chennaiyin) before we set out on a tremendous run. Jamshedpur are in a better position than I was with Chennaiyin last year. So we are more than capable of making up the deficit to get there. What we have to do is get back to our very best."

To do that, Jamshedpur have bolstered their squad in the transfer window with the additions of forwards Seiminlen Doungel (loan) and Farukh Choudhary, both of whom could feature on Sunday.

Compared to their opponents, Hyderabad have been in good form, unbeaten in their previous four games. And one area they will be looking to capitalise on is Jamshedpur's stuttering defense that has conceded eight goals in their last three games. Previously, Coyle's side had just conceded nine goals in as many matches.

But they are up against a side they have never managed to beat in their three meetings so far, allowing Jamshedpur to be optimistic about their chances as well. And Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez is expecting a difficult game for both sides. "We play against a team that will want to win after three consecutive teams," he said. "They want to try and arrive in the top four which is the reason they signed two new players. It's a strong team led by a coach with a lot of experience."