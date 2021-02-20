ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai Look to Stay in Chase for Top Spot

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates: Mumbai City FC will be desperate to get all the three points when they take on Jamshedpur FC on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.100 at the Tilak Stadium in Vasco, Goa. Isaac Vanmalsawma and Nerijus Valskis start for Jamshedpur today while Boumous (Mumbai City FC) is missing due to suspension from AIFF Disciplinary Committee. Mumbai City FC need a win today in order to stay close to ATK Mohun Bagan, who are currently five points clear, as they fight to win the ISL shield (table toppers at the end of the league stage). Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, need this win badly in order to mathematically stay in race for the playoffs. Follow all the live updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC in News18 Sports' blog.

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC last played each other on December 14, a contest that ended in a 1-1 draw. Jamshedpur FC played more than 60 minutes of that match with just 10 men but held Mumbai to a gigantic draw. Jamshedpur had the lead in the ninth minute with Nerijus Valskis finding the back of the net but Mumbai responded with a Bartholomew Ogbeche goal in the 15th minute. Mumbai took a total of 18 shots but had only four of them on target, showing exactly how contained Jamshedpur kept them.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle highlighted the importance of team effort in getting the desired results. "We cannot certainly look to relying on certain people to score goals," he said. "We need people from different areas, this is one area we need to continue to work on." To harbour any hopes of reaching the top four, Coyle's side need to register maximum points in their final two games, beginning from their encounter against MCFC. "We have to make sure that we will look to finish our season strong. We have to go for the six points and get on to 27. As three teams fighting for the four spot having 27 points, we have the same chance of reaching that total, and we still have to play against BFC, who are just in front of us. So a lot to play for. We have to secure full points in the last two games," Coyle added.

For Mumbai, it's about their AFC Champions League qualification spot. Sergio Lobera's side was unstoppable in the league before they witnessed a slump, that saw them win just once in the last five matches. It cost them the top spot to ATK Mohun Bagan which put them in a similar situation as JFC - wherein they would have to win their last three matches. Lobera, however, maintained that his side would need to improve in certain aspects. "I feel as always we need to work and continue improving in some aspects of the game," he said. "We had a lot of chances to score. The most important thing is to know that we can improve. We need to put our focus on our future game. If you need to win a game, you need to play as a team."