ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai Look to Stay in Chase for Top Spot

19:36 (IST)
5' | A fabulous cross in the middle from Isaac and Amrinder once again comes to the rescue as he gets his hand to it to get it away.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
3' | Another free kick for Jamshedpur with another foul on Valskis. A good delivery again from Monroy into the box and Amrinder is brave to come forward and fight off Eze and get the ball away.
2' | A very rash challenge from Mourtada Fall on Nerijus Valskis, he is lucky to escape without a card. A good delivery from the free kick but Mumbai City FC survive that.
KICK-OFF
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan! It is a huge game for both teams - Mumbai City FC look to keep pace with ATK Mohun Bagan to finish on top of the table while Jamshedpur FC will need a win here to mathematically stay in race for the playoffs.
Adam Le Fondre is starting today and he has been very influential for Mumbai City FC. Can he stand tall and deliver tonight?
An Aitor Monroy and Rowllin Borges battle on the cards today?
Mumbai City FC have been on the slide. They have won just one, lost two and drawn two in their last five matches. Now, Mumbai City FC need this win against Jamshedpur FC to stay with ATK Mohun Bagan in the race to finish on top of the table.
WHEN THEY LAST MET
Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC last played each other on December 14, a contest that ended in a 1-1 draw. Jamshedpur FC played more than 60 minutes of that match with just 10 men but held Mumbai to a gigantic draw. Jamshedpur had the lead in the ninth minute with Nerijus Valskis finding the back of the net but Mumbai responded with a Bartholomew Ogbeche goal in the 15th minute. Mumbai took a total of 18 shots but had only four of them on target, showing exactly how contained Jamshedpur kept them.
MUMBAI CITY FC LINE-UP
Mumbai City FC starting XI: Amrinder Singh (C) (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre.
Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Boumous is missing the match with the ban given to him by the AIFF.
JAMSHEDPUR FC LINE-UP
Jamshedpur FC starting XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Boris Singh, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, David Grande, Nick Fitzgerald, William Lalnunfela.
Isaac and Valskis are back in the starting XI.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.100 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates: Mumbai City FC will be desperate to get all the three points when they take on Jamshedpur FC on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.100 at the Tilak Stadium in Vasco, Goa. Isaac Vanmalsawma and Nerijus Valskis start for Jamshedpur today while Boumous (Mumbai City FC) is missing due to suspension from AIFF Disciplinary Committee. Mumbai City FC need a win today in order to stay close to ATK Mohun Bagan, who are currently five points clear, as they fight to win the ISL shield (table toppers at the end of the league stage). Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, need this win badly in order to mathematically stay in race for the playoffs. Follow all the live updates of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC in News18 Sports' blog.
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle highlighted the importance of team effort in getting the desired results. "We cannot certainly look to relying on certain people to score goals," he said. "We need people from different areas, this is one area we need to continue to work on." To harbour any hopes of reaching the top four, Coyle's side need to register maximum points in their final two games, beginning from their encounter against MCFC. "We have to make sure that we will look to finish our season strong. We have to go for the six points and get on to 27. As three teams fighting for the four spot having 27 points, we have the same chance of reaching that total, and we still have to play against BFC, who are just in front of us. So a lot to play for. We have to secure full points in the last two games," Coyle added.
For Mumbai, it's about their AFC Champions League qualification spot. Sergio Lobera's side was unstoppable in the league before they witnessed a slump, that saw them win just once in the last five matches. It cost them the top spot to ATK Mohun Bagan which put them in a similar situation as JFC - wherein they would have to win their last three matches. Lobera, however, maintained that his side would need to improve in certain aspects. "I feel as always we need to work and continue improving in some aspects of the game," he said. "We had a lot of chances to score. The most important thing is to know that we can improve. We need to put our focus on our future game. If you need to win a game, you need to play as a team."