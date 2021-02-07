CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Jamshedpur Eye Win Against SCEB to Stay in Top 4 Race

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Jamshedpur FC will take on a despondent SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
16:53 (IST)

Here's what SC East Bengal's 'bright spark', Bright Enobakhare had to say about their clash against Jamshedpur FC.

16:51 (IST)

PREVIOUS MEETING

These two sides last met on 10 December 2020 and the match ended in a goalless draw. SC East Bengal earner their first-ever ISL points in that match

16:38 (IST)

COACH'S CORNER:

Owen Coyle, Head Coach, Jamshedpur FC: East Bengal are a very dangerous team. They have not performed as well as their own standard the last time around [referring to their 2-0 loss against Bengaluru] and they will be obviously looking to try and win the game and keep themselves in contention. We have to concentrate on that and we are very respectful of their quality while equally looking to impose our quality. That will be the key to the game.

Tony Grant, Assistant Coach, SC East Bengal: I don't think it's been tough on the pitch. When you analyse everything, the team was only put in the ISL at the last minute. We had a two-week pre-season. I think the team has done tremendously. We're one point behind Kerala who've had many years to prepare for this year. All the staff and all the players deserve credit for the fight that they have shown and we will carry on showing that fight.

16:28 (IST)

TEAM NEWS- SC EAST BENGAL

Here is the SC East Bengal starting XI:

Subrata Paul (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox (C), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

There are as many as 6 changes in the SCEB line-up. All of East Bengal's January signings are starting and, Raju Gaikwad, Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma have also been brought back.  

16:21 (IST)

TEAM NEWS - JAMSHEDPUR FC

Here is Jamshedpur FC starting XI:


TP Rehenesh(GK), Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir, Seiminlen Doungel, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis.

Head Coach Owen Coyle has named an unchanged playing XI.

16:19 (IST)

The Kolkata team haven’t won a single game in their last five games and they are coming into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC. There are no doubts that SC East Bengal have improved heavily in the second half of the season but a lack of goals up front means they haven’t been able to notch up outright results having won two, drawn seven and lost six encounters so far.

16:07 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC ended their five-match winless run in their last match with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC and even though they drew against SC East Bengal in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, they will hope for the three points against a team whose semi-final hopes are weakening by every passing game. 

15:58 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18sports' live blog of match number 85 of the ongoing Indian Super League season. Jamshedpur FC take on SC East Bengal in today's first encounter at the Fatorda Stadium.

They are four points away from either of the two playoff spots that they can realistically vie for. And they have five games to make up that gap. The first of those come when they take on SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

After a five-game winless streak threatened their chances of making the playoffs, Jamshedpur managed to get back on track with a win over Odisha FC in their previous game. However, coach Coyle will know that they need to maintain that momentum till the end of the season if they are to finish in the top four.

"The lads have worked so hard. Take each game at a time and try to be positive and win the game that's what we have to do," said Coyle. The one thing that Coyle appears to have got going for him is his defence.

Jamshedpur have now kept three straight clean sheets, a remarkable turnaround considering they conceded eight goals in their previous three matches. But he will need his attack to find form the winner against Odisha was Jamshedpur's first goal from open play in four games.

The last time these two teams met, East Bengal frustrated Jamshedpur despite being a man down for most of the game. Coyle knows how good Sunday's opponents can be.

"The bottom line is that East Bengal are a very dangerous team," said Coyle. "They have signed a lot of players. standards, they did not perform as well against Bengaluru. So they will be looking to try and win the game and keep themselves in contention.

"We have to be very respectful of the qualities that they have but also try to impose our qualities. That will be the key to the game." East Bengal, on the other hand, are in trouble. A loss on Sunday will more or less snuff out their playoff chances.

They are winless in five games and they have not scored in three of their last four matches. East Bengal will also be missing their suspended head coach Robbie Fowler. But assistant coach Tony Grant defended his team's displays in the league so far.

"I don't think it's been tough on the pitch," he said. "When you analyse everything, the team was only put in the ISL at the last minute. We had a two-week pre-season. I think the team has done tremendously."

"We're one point behind Kerala who've had many years to prepare for this year. All the staff and all the players deserve credit for the fight that they have shown and we will carry on showing that fight," Grant added.

