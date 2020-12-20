ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Kone Own Goal Gives East Bengal 1-0 Lead

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Bottom-placed SC East Bengal have taken the lead against Kerala Blasters courtesy a Bakary Kone own goal in the 13th minute of the match. Maghoma played a delightful through ball for Rafique who then, in turn, played a square pass inside the box for Pilkington. The ball didn't reach the Irishman but it took an ugly touch from Kone, who was trying put it out and went into the back of the net. Kerala Blasters have seen the more of the ball but East Bengal have been the more lively team of the two. Follow News18Sports' live match blog for all the updates.

Despite having good starts in games, both sides have failed to keep the momentum and dropped points from promising positions. Eight of the ten goals that both sides have conceded have come after the break, highlighting their second-half struggles.

"Every match is a new challenge. We are in a similar situation. Both teams want to get three points. We are training well and trying to prepare for the match in the very best possible way. Hopefully, we can play a good game tomorrow," said Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna. "Sometimes we have good results, sometimes we don't. Something doesn't happen because another team is playing and they also have a plan," added Vicuna.

Like Kerala, East Bengal too have a similar philosophy of maintaining possession and building play from the back. But despite dominating possession, creating chances has been quite a struggle for them as well.

Kerala have created the least chances in the league (31) while East Bengal are just above them with (36). They may have not picked up a point yet but East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is confident in his side's abilities and wants them to concentrate better.

So far, East Bengal have only scored two goals, through Jack Maghouma, which came in their previous game against Hyderabad FC. The Kolkata giants will be hoping to add to their tally given Kerala's defensive woes - they have managed to register just one clean sheet so far.

"What we want to do is have control of the game, of the ball and win games, " said Fowler. "The concentration level needs to be a little bit better, formations for me doesn't really matter. We have gone out there with the belief that we can win games. We have shown a lot of glimpses we can compete. There have been certain incidents which may have gone against us at times but there's nothing between us and the other teams."