ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Kone Own Goal Gives East Bengal 1-0 Lead

40' | Pilkington has been a menace for the KBFC defense tonight. He plays one-two with Steinmann and shoots but his shot is bloacked.
35' | Debjit parries away a free-kick and SC East Bengal launch a counter-attack. Maghoma is fouled in the middle but the refereed plays waves play on. The ball reaches only a few tards towards the goal before the attack was nullified.
34' | Mohammed Rafique concedes a free-kick near the touchline after he clips Rahul KP. The following free-kick is dealt with easily but SCEB.
KBFC CHANCE
30' | Jessel Carneiro launches a vicious strike from distance and .he nearly found the back of the net there. It is just over the bar.
SCRAPPY FROM ALBINO
27' | Rafique drills in a cross into the middle of the box, Albino comes out to receives but fumbles but his defenders deal with it.
SCEB SURVIVES
23' | Nishu Kumar floats in a dangerous ball from the right-hand side of the pitch, his cross is met by Costa Nhamoinesu at the far post. But Sehnaj Singh gets an important touch to prevent Coasta's header goalwards.
20' | Kerala Blasters have seen more of the ball but SC East Bengal have looked more lively of the two. Maghoma is again the main man for the Red and Gold brigade.
SCEB CHANCE
16' | Anthony Pilkington gets a chance to double East Bengal's lead but he misses. It was a tough chance to be honest.
GOAL!!!!
13' | SC East Bengal take the lead courtesy an own goal. Maghoma who socred twice in the last match, created the chance with a delightful ball for Rafique. Rafique then squares it for Pilkington towards the far post but Kone puts it in the back of his own net.
SCEB CHANCE
9' | Haobam Singh almost with a contender for goal of the season! He gets the ball outside the box, he moves inwards then hits a ferocious strike with his left, Albino leaps to his right to keep it out.
KBFC OFFSIDE
5' | Gary Hooper makes a good run inside the box but the linesman raises his flag to indicate offside.
SC EAST BENGAL CHANCE
3' | SC East Bengal's Matti Steinmann with the first chance of the match. He receives the ball outside the box, he receives and shoots but his shot takes a deflection and Albino Gomes had no problem collecting that.
FIRST FOUL OF THE MATCH
1' | SC East Bengal's Mohammed Rafique concedes the first free-kick of the match
KICK OFF
ACTION BEGINS
1' | Match number 35 of the Indian Super League begins, Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters FC and Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal both will be looking for that elusive win. Both these coaches would need to deliver now. Let's see if they can do it tonight.
Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal will face each other for the first time in the ISL today. However, Kibu Vicuna has been successful against this Kolkata based club. Last season, in the I-League as the coach of Mohun Bagan, he beat East Bengal once.
COACH'S CORNER:
Kibu Vicuna, Coach, Kerala Blasters: I’m very happy with the attitude and performance of the players. The attitude of both Indian and foreign players to keep improving and be better than other players is very positive. I’ve no complaint about them because they want to be better every day professionally
Robbie Fowler, Coach, SC East Bengal: The concentration level needs to be a little bit better, formations for me doesn't really matter. We have gone out there with the belief that we can win games. We have shown a lot of glimpses we can compete. There have been certain incidents which may have gone against us at times but there's nothing between us and the other teams.
This is how Kerala Blasters will line up to face SC East Bengal. Costa returns to the starting XI after serving a suspension.
Here's how we line up for game number 6⃣ this season! #KBFCSCEB #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/KCNCMh5wJm— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 20, 2020
Here's SC East Bengal's starting XI. Coach Robbie Fowler has gone with a 4-3-3 formation.
Our starting line-up for tonight's clash against the Manjappada @KeralaBlasters at Bambolim👇:#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #KBFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/iw4RSwTXiS— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 20, 2020
SC EAST BENGAL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali
Defenders: Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan
Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh
Coach: Robbie Fowler
Putting in the hard yards before Sunday's clash against the Yellow Army. We're up for it! ✊#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #TorchBearers #KBFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/oQwSS9UjAz— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 19, 2020
KERALA BLASTERS SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir Khan
Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Sandeep Singh, Denechandra Meitei
Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez Umpierrez, Rahul KP, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Givson Moirangthem, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Arjun Jayaraj, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdamba Naorem, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth K, Rohit Kumar, Ritwik Das, Ayush Adhikari, Muktasana Sharma
Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Naorem Mahesh
Head Coach: Kibu Vicuna
The boys showing us into the weekend like... 👉#FridayFeeling #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/SHtl5FQ1p0— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 18, 2020
Hello and welcome to match number 35 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. In tonight's second match, Kerala Blasters Fc will take on fellow strugglers SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters currently lie on the 9th spot with two points after 5 games and Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal sit right at the bottom with just one point after five games.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Bottom-placed SC East Bengal have taken the lead against Kerala Blasters courtesy a Bakary Kone own goal in the 13th minute of the match. Maghoma played a delightful through ball for Rafique who then, in turn, played a square pass inside the box for Pilkington. The ball didn't reach the Irishman but it took an ugly touch from Kone, who was trying put it out and went into the back of the net. Kerala Blasters have seen the more of the ball but East Bengal have been the more lively team of the two. Follow News18Sports' live match blog for all the updates.
Despite having good starts in games, both sides have failed to keep the momentum and dropped points from promising positions. Eight of the ten goals that both sides have conceded have come after the break, highlighting their second-half struggles.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
"Every match is a new challenge. We are in a similar situation. Both teams want to get three points. We are training well and trying to prepare for the match in the very best possible way. Hopefully, we can play a good game tomorrow," said Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna. "Sometimes we have good results, sometimes we don't. Something doesn't happen because another team is playing and they also have a plan," added Vicuna.
Like Kerala, East Bengal too have a similar philosophy of maintaining possession and building play from the back. But despite dominating possession, creating chances has been quite a struggle for them as well.
Kerala have created the least chances in the league (31) while East Bengal are just above them with (36). They may have not picked up a point yet but East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is confident in his side's abilities and wants them to concentrate better.
So far, East Bengal have only scored two goals, through Jack Maghouma, which came in their previous game against Hyderabad FC. The Kolkata giants will be hoping to add to their tally given Kerala's defensive woes - they have managed to register just one clean sheet so far.
"What we want to do is have control of the game, of the ball and win games, " said Fowler. "The concentration level needs to be a little bit better, formations for me doesn't really matter. We have gone out there with the belief that we can win games. We have shown a lot of glimpses we can compete. There have been certain incidents which may have gone against us at times but there's nothing between us and the other teams."