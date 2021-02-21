ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Fatkhulo Scores, Chennai Take Early Lead vs Kerala

19:57 (IST)
19' | Rahul KP leaps the highest but fails to keep his header on target. Prasanth released Ruatthara on the right flank, who then curled in a superb cross into the middle of the box. Rahul KP leapt the highest...however.
CFC Chance
16' | Laznzarote lays the ball for Chhangte who is at the far post unmarked, the winger instead of taking the shot himself, squares one back for Sylvestr. However, he failed to get the touch that could have increased Chennaiyin's lead
OFF THE BAR!
13' | Sipovic with almost Chennaiyin'c second of the night but his header is off the bar.
GOAL
KBFC 0-1 CFC
10' | Fatkhulo opens the scoring for Chennaiyin FC. Kone's clearance fell for Edwin Vanspaul, who lobbed the ball over the KBFC left-back towards Fatkhulo. The Tajikistani cuts insideand unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot.
KBFC Chance
7' | Vincente Gomez now with a chance for Kerala Blasters. He drives a hard shot from distance and Vishal Kaith dives to his left to push it behind for a corner.
CFC Chance
5' | Chhangte with another opportunity to put Chennaiyin ahead but a touch too many there inside the box as his effort was blocked.
CFC Chance
3' | Alright, make that three in three. Kerala is simply blown away by rapid Chennaiyin FC attacks.
CFC Chance
2' | Now, Chhangte with a chance and it is again saved. Two chances inside two minutes.
CFC Chance
1' | Not even a minute on the clock and Chennaiyin have already tested Kerala Blasters. Anirudh Thapa with a brilliant volley but it is saved by Albino Gomes.
KICK-OFF
1' | For one last time this season, Chennaiyin FC take the field as they cross swords with Kerala Blasters in a Southern Derby. Only Pride to Play for tonight! Anirudh Thapa is leading the line for the Marina Machans tonight.
PREVIOUS MEETING
The last time these two sides met, points were shared at the GMC Stadium as Kerala Blasters held Chennaiyin FC to a goalless draw courtesy a superb penalty save from Albino Gomes
COACH's CORNER
Ishfaq Ahmed, Interim Head Coach, Kerala Blasters: It's a difficult situation that we are in now and there is not much time to change many things. But there are things we would like to improve. The most important thing is that the boys are motivated. For me, it's everything to play for, pride and self-respect. I think they are up for these two matches
Csaba Laszlo, Head Coach, Chennaiyin FC: I am still proud of the team for many reasons. They showed character irrespective of the teams. Practically the team showed character but we lost two points against FC Goa and NorthEast. We want to show our fans, our club owners and everybody else that we want to win the game. We won the first game against Jamshedpur FC and we would like to win against Kerala in our last game
TEAM NEWS - CHENNAIYIN FC
Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Jakub Sylvestr, Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri.
Here's how we line up for our final game of the season
Anirudh Thapa captains the troops
TEAM NEWS - KERALA BLASTERS
Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jordan Murray, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Costa Nhamoinesu, Lalruatthara, Gary Hooper.
TEAM NEWS
Coach makes 4 changes to the previous starting XI with Jeakson, Rahul KP, Ruatthara and Jessel coming back into the fold!
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
The two teams have squared off 15 times in the Hero ISL in the past with Chennaiyin enjoying the superior record. The Marina Machans have won six, drawn six and lost three of the encounters against the Blasters. The previous outing between the teams this campaign ended in a goalless draw and you can rest assured that players from both camps will want to avoid a repeat of that.
Chennaiyin, meanwhile, go into the contest on the back of an eight-match winless run. Sunday’s clash against Kerala will be their last match of the season and the Marina Machans will want to give their fans something to cheer about as they hope to finish on a high. Goal-scoring has been an issue for them and that’s reflected in the fact that they’ve netted just 16 times – joint lowest in the league.
Our final training session of the season builds up to the South Indian derby
Watch 👉 https://t.co/9yA4CBJ0pj#AllInForChennaiyin #KBFCCFC@ApolloXSports @apollotyres pic.twitter.com/xugrTXkfwG
They are also susceptible from set-pieces having conceded 13 times from such situations. Even though they have scored the first goal and been in a good position numerous times in their games this season, the Blasters have thrown away their advantages, particularly, in the second halves where they’ve let in 22 goals. They need to be more solid at the back against a goal-shy Chennaiyin team and can get a result if their strikers Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray can find the net like they have so many times this season.
Keep on keeping on
Neither side will be carrying any momentum into the clash and Kerala will be playing their first match since parting ways with their former head coach Kibu Vicuna. The Blasters will go into the match on the back of a six-match winless but will be hoping to change that under interim head coach Ishfaq Ahmed. Weak at the back all campaign, Kerala along with Odisha FC have conceded 33 goals – the most in the league this season.
Both southern rivals are no longer in the semi-final running but will be playing for pride and will want to end what’s been a disappointing campaign on a high.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 102 of the ongoing Indian Super League. Tonight, Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Kerala Blasters' and Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League (ISL) seasons might be over after failing to qualify for the playoffs but both teams will be looking to end it on a high as they clash at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Sunday.
Kerala are without a win in their last six games. Their defence has let them down on many occasions. In those six games, Kerala conceded 12 goals. Interim coach Ishfaq Ahmed will be in charge of the side against Chennaiyin and stated that his team was motivated.
"It's a difficult situation that we are in now and there is not much time to change many things. But there are things we would like to improve," stated Ahmed
"The most important thing is that the boys are motivated. For me, it's everything to play for, pride and self-respect. I think they are up for these two matches," Ahmed added.
Meanwhile, luck hasn't been favouring Chennaiyin. They had every chance to break into the playoffs but coach Csaba Laszlo's side has been left without a win in their last eight games. What's more heartbreaking was they failed to win their previous two matches against FC Goa and NorthEast United after conceding two stoppage-time equalizers.
However, coach Laszlo had no complaints. "I am still proud of the team for many reasons. They showed character irrespective of the teams. Practically the team showed character but we lost two points against FC Goa and NorthEast," he said.
A win against Kerala Blasters wouldn't change anything for Chennaiyin, but the coach wants to get the result for the fans and the team.
"We want to show our fans, our club owners and everybody else that we want to win the game. We won the first game against Jamshedpur FC and we would like to win against Kerala in our last game."
Laszlo had a word of praise for the team members and rated them the best he has worked with so far in terms of harmony.
"I have been on many teams and this is my third continent but here we had so much harmony. we had bad moments and bad games and the players who were angry came up and encouraged others."