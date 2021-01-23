ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Jorge Mendoza Scores, Goa Take 1-0 Lead vs Kerala

19:58 (IST)
GOAL
FC Goa Take the Lead
25' | Jorge Ortiz give the Gaurs the lead from the free-kick. Albino should have done better there.
SUBSTITUTION
FC Goa Chance
23' | Saviour Gama floats in a ball near the far post, Ortiz gets there and not only did he keep the ball in play but also played a good ball for Romario who was near Albino's near post. He tries to drag that goalwards but he gets a very faint connection.
FC Goa Chance
17' | FC Goa are fancy in possession and they manage to keep the ball with ease. After an intriguing spell of short passes in and around the KBFC box, Jorge Mendoza passes the ball to Alberto Noguera to the right flank. Noguera opts to cross the ball into the box, with his left foot. Devendra Murgaokar heads the ball from the far post but it's straight to the keeper.
14' | Acres of space opens up at the right flank for KBFC. A through ball is played there for Sandeep Singh, the makeshift right-back runs to the ball, checks his run but he plays his low cross to a FC Goa defender. He should have tried to do more with that effort.
11' | Ortiz gets the ball on the right flank. His cross into the box is blocked by Bakary Kone. The ball doesn't really go out of play for a throw-in and Sahal Abdul Samad runs back from midfield to deal with the ball.
FC Goa Chance
6' | Ortiz hits both the crossbar and the post! Good session of play by Goa there, they see themselves inside the box after some delicate interpassing. Ortiz now gets the ball and he has only the keeper to beat from the right. Ortiz tried to power it through Albino's first post and almost does that. However, his effort hits all three parts of the post and goes the other side of the line.
5' | Oh the FC Goa keepers should thank his stars there! A long ball was played in from the KBFC half, FC Goa defender left it for Naveen Kumar who is their 'keeper for the night. Naveen instead of clearinf the ball first time, he took a touch and cleared it the second time however, Gary Hooper had laready arrived there to make his life difficult.
KICK-OFF
1' | Action begins at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. An in-form Kerala take on on song FC Goa. This should be exciting!
PREVIOUS ENCOUNTER
FC Goa bagged their first win of the Indian Super League Season 7 as they thumped Kerala Blasters 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium. A brace from Igor Angulo scored a brace while Jorge Ortiz Mendoza scored one for the Gaurs.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 13
FC Goa Wins: 9
Kerala Blasters Wins: 3
Draw: 1
COACH's CORNER:
Kibu Vicuna, Head Coach, Kerala Blasters: We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points. They are a good team, very well prepared with fantastic players. They are playing well. They have very dangerous players. (Igor) Angulo, (Jorge) Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well. I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season.
Juan Ferrando, Head Coach, FC Goa: We play as a team. We fight until the last minute. Each player has to fight. They know that they will not be in the squad if they don't do that. You will win some or lose some, but fighting is the most important thin. It will be a very difficult game (against Kerala). They have been trying to play good football. They have different plans and are making the most of free spaces. They have a good squad
FC GOA STARTING XI:
Here is the FC Goa line-up. Devendra handed his first start tonight. Overall two changes, Princeton Rebello and Devendra Murgaokar replace Brandon Fernandes and Lenny Rodrigues in the starting XI
Naveen Kumar (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.
KERALA BLASTERS FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Kerala Blasters FC line-up. Coach Kibu Vicuna has made two changes, Facundo Pereyra and Bakary Kone make a return tonight.
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez (C), Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper.
Goa have been in top form as they have clawed back their way to the top three, putting up impressive performances. Juan Ferrando’s men are the comeback kings of the league, having earned ten points after conceding first.
KBFC are enjoying a much better phase and with their late victory against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna’s team has grabbed seven points from their last three games compared to 6 in their first 9 matches.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 68. In tonight's clash, Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters FC take on Juan Ferrando's FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Latest Updates: FC Goa have broken the deadlock. It is their man in-form Jorge Ortiz with the goal. The Gaurs won a free-kick on the right-hand side of Kerala Blasters goal, Ortiz stepped up and fired in goalwards. The ball on its way took the faintest of touch of Sahal's head. That touch was enough to beat Albino. The KBFC custodian should have done better there. Kerala Blasters on the other hand have not had a single touch in FC Goa's box so far. Match 68 of the Indian Super League season 7 is being played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
After struggling for goals initially, Kerala’s attack has come together in the last 4 matches. In their last four outings, Kibu’s side has scored eight times having attempted 87 shots at an average of 10.87 shots per match. In those four games, Kerala attempted 24 shots on target at an average of 6 shots per match.
“We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points,” he said.
However, on Saturday, they take on a side that has dominated games with maximum possession, having remained unbeaten in the last five games. Kerala have conceded 21 goals against Goa, the most against any team since ISL4.
“It’s true that tomorrow is a different game. It’s against a good team that plays good football but we are trying to recover the players and prepare for the game as much as possible,” said Vicuna.
“They are a good team, very well prepared with fantastic players. They are playing well. They have very dangerous players. (Igor) Angulo, (Jorge) Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well. I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season,” he added.
Vicuna’s side is currently in ninth position but they are just four points away from fourth-placed Hyderabad FC and the coach sounded optimistic. “We are happy that we are close (to the top four) after the last game but we are focusing on the next game.”
“We play as a team. We fight until the last minute. Each player has to fight. They know that they will not be in the squad if they don't do that. You will win some or lose some, but fighting is the most important thing,” stated Ferrando.
“It will be a very difficult game (against Kerala). They have been trying to play good football. They have different plans and are making the most of free spaces. They have a good squad,” he said.