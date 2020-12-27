CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Kerala Still Search for 1st Win as they Play Hyderabad

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Kerala Blasters, desperate for their first win of the season, will be up against Hyderabad FC, who are looking to bounce back after their first defeat in their previous game.

Kerala Blasters FC VS Hyderabad FC Football Scorecard

Match 40, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 27 Dec, 20 19:30

Kerala Blasters FC

0

Kerala Blasters FC
Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC

0

18:58 (IST)

Albino Gomes Steps Up for Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, barring one ghastly error against FC Goa, has been having a great season between the sticks for Kerala Blasters. If not for his heroics, the Blasters would have conceded more goals than they have. Against SC East Bengal, Albino made seven saves and helped his team to a 1-1 draw. In all, Albino had a strong save percentage of 87.50 per cent against Robbie Fowler's men. He has also saved two penalties out of three, with the first one earning a draw against Chennaiyin FC.

18:46 (IST)

Rohit Kumar, who was earlier in the Hyderabad FC setup, is now up against his former team as he makes it to the bench of Kerala Blasters. Here's what he has to say ahead of the game.

18:41 (IST)

HYDERABAD FC STARTING LINE-UP

Hyderabad FC starting XI: Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Odei Onaindia, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai

Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Laldanmawia Ralte, Souvik Chakrabarti, Lalawmpuia, Fran Sandaza, Rohit Danu

Fran Sandaza makes it to the bench!

18:38 (IST)

KERALA BLASTERS STARTING LINE-UP

Kerala Blasters starting XI: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Lalruatthara, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Givson Singh, Ritwik Das, Yondrembem Denechandra, Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea)

This is the first start of the season for Abdul Hakku! Kerala are starting with just three foreigners and it's an all-Indian bench.

18:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Match No.40 between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Conceding goals has been an issue plaguing Kerala Blasters since the start of the season. Hyderabad will be aiming to expose Kerala's vulnerable defense, which has the second-worst defensive record this season. Defensively, Manuel Marquez's side has also been struggling as of late. Five of the six goals they conceded this season have come in the last three games. However, for that to mean anything, Kerala will have to uplift their attack as well. They have attempted just 54 shots in the season so far - the lowest by a team - and have also created the least chances per 90 minutes.

Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna expects his side to make improvements but knows they won't have it easy against Hyderabad. "Every game is difficult," said Vicuna. "Hyderabad had positives in the last match (against Mumbai). They didn't play bad but they lost. So yes, we are expecting a tough challenge but we are training well. We are improving and taking steps forward. I have confidence we are going to play a good match."

Hyderabad FC have been reliant on goals on Aridane Santana but Kerala have recorded six unique goal-scorers so far and Marquez said this game was not to be taken lightly. "They (Kerala) have very good players and maybe they deserve more points than they have. They have great players in all positions from the goalkeeper until the forwards and the coach (Vicuna) won the I-League last season. For sure, it will be an equal game. Let's see what happens."

