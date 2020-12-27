ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Kerala Still Search for 1st Win as they Play Hyderabad

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Kerala Blasters, up against Hyderabad FC, eye their first win of the season in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Match No.40 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday. Abdul Hakku gets his first start for Kerala Blasters as Kibu Vicuna makes 5 changes. For Hyderabad FC, Liston Colaco is back in the starting XI and Fran Sandaza makes it to the squad. Kerala Blasters have so far drawn three games and have lost three and are desperate for a first win. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, lost for the first time this season in their previous game against Mumbai City FC and will want to get back to winning ways. Follow all the live updates of Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, SC East Bengal came from behind twice to earn an exciting 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC, that temporarily uplifted them to the second last place in the points table.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Conceding goals has been an issue plaguing Kerala Blasters since the start of the season. Hyderabad will be aiming to expose Kerala's vulnerable defense, which has the second-worst defensive record this season. Defensively, Manuel Marquez's side has also been struggling as of late. Five of the six goals they conceded this season have come in the last three games. However, for that to mean anything, Kerala will have to uplift their attack as well. They have attempted just 54 shots in the season so far - the lowest by a team - and have also created the least chances per 90 minutes.

Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna expects his side to make improvements but knows they won't have it easy against Hyderabad. "Every game is difficult," said Vicuna. "Hyderabad had positives in the last match (against Mumbai). They didn't play bad but they lost. So yes, we are expecting a tough challenge but we are training well. We are improving and taking steps forward. I have confidence we are going to play a good match."

Hyderabad FC have been reliant on goals on Aridane Santana but Kerala have recorded six unique goal-scorers so far and Marquez said this game was not to be taken lightly. "They (Kerala) have very good players and maybe they deserve more points than they have. They have great players in all positions from the goalkeeper until the forwards and the coach (Vicuna) won the I-League last season. For sure, it will be an equal game. Let's see what happens."