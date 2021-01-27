CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Kerala, Jamshedpur Gunning for Crucial Win

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Kerala Blasters will be looking to continue with their recent momentum while Jamshedpur will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
19:00 (IST)

Kerala Blasters are missing the services of Rahul KP and Jeakson Singh with both having picked four yellow cards so far. There will also be no coach Kibu Vicuna in the dugout after he received his second yellow card in the previous game and is suspended for the game from the sidelines. Rahul may be a  big miss for the Blasters with the youngster scoring two goals in their last two matches. Even Jeakson has made his place in the defensive midfield and will be missed.

18:51 (IST)

Kerala Blasters' habit of scoring in the second half against Jamshedpur FC's tendency of conceding in the second 45 minutes. Makes for an interesting match-up!

18:44 (IST)

WHEN THEY LAST MET

The last time Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC played each other on January 10, we witnessed a five-goal thriller that saw the Blasters edge Jamshedpur 3-2. It had all the drama with Costa giving Kerala the lead but Valskis equalising for Jamshedpur. Then Lalruatthara was shown the red card in the 66th minute, bringing Kerala down to 10 men. However, Murray struck twice in quick succession to put Kerala 3-1 up. Valskis got another back but couldn't take his team to either a draw or win.

18:38 (IST)

JAMSHEDPUR FC LINE-UP

Jamshedpur FC starting XI: TP Rehenesh, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Nick Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Amarjit Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Aniket Jadhav, William Lalnunfela.

Len and Farukh are both starting again. Isaac starts on the bench. Dinliana is back from injury.

18:35 (IST)

KERALA BLASTERS LINE-UP

Kerala Blasters starting XI: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Givson Singh, Ritwik Das, Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra.

Puitea gets a start!

18:26 (IST)

Also today, FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan got to know about their groups in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, respectively.

READ THE FULL STORY

18:18 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Match No.73 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Load More
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Kerala, Jamshedpur Gunning for Crucial Win

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Kerala Blasters, up against Jamshedpur FC, will be gunning for an outright win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.73 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will both be going for a win here as the Blasters look to keep up the momentum they have gained recently while Jamshedpur eye getting back to winning ways. Follow all the live updates of Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, NorthEast United FC pulled off a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Both Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have 14 points after 13 games and are at the ninth and eighth place in the league table, respectively. Both teams will want a win and no less here in order to leapfrog three and two teams, respectively to sixth spot in the standings. Kerala have two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games while Jamshedpur FC drew their previous game before which they lost three consecutive matches. The last meeting between the two sides witnessed a five-goal thriller that Kerala won. And with a lot at stake on Wednesday, more of the same could be in store.

Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed, who will be filling in for their suspended coach Kibu Vicuna, is hopeful of more clean sheets coming their way. "We had two clean sheets and the reason is, other teams also play football and they want to score," he said. "In the first half of the season, we know that we didn't have a great start. We missed some crucial players in many matches but that is in the past now. We have been playing better football now. It's always a personal goal for our team and the goalkeeper (Albino Gomes) to keep more clean sheets as they can make you win the championship. Albino is trying and he is doing his job. Hopefully, the whole team will support him and we manage to keep more clean sheets by the end of the season."

Despite shipping goals often, Kerala will be proud of their exploits in the attacking third with only Mumbai City FC and FC Goa having scored more goals than them. Also, 9 different players have been among the goals - most by a team. In contrast, Jamshedpur have not been the most efficient in terms of scoring goals. They have netted only on 13 occasions, which is the third worst-tally in the league alongside bottom-placed SC East Bengal. They struggled to score in their goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the previous game, but one major takeaway for Owen Coyle was the attacking intent his side displayed. "With Farukh (Choudhary) and Len Doungel coming in, they added great dimension to our forward play and it was evident in the Hyderabad game," he said. "That was a real positive. We saw that we were a more attack-minded team, going for the three points and wanted that momentum."

LIVE TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading