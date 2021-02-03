ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Vicente Gomez Puts Kerala 1-0 Up

20:07 (IST)
35' | Mumbai City FC are going forward with intent but have not been able to get a clear-cut opportunity since the KBFC goal.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC
35' | Mumbai City FC are going forward with intent but have not been able to get a clear-cut opportunity since the KBFC goal.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC
Unlucky Murray
29' | Jordan Murray in a brilliant position to score again and despite MCFC defenders just behind, Murray shoots at goal. Amrinder gets his fingertips to the ball and it hits the inside of the post and bounces out.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC
MURRAY PUTS KBFC 1-0 UP
27' | GOAL! Jordan Murray gives Kerala Blasters 1-0 lead.
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City FC
27' | GOAL!!! 😍😍😍— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 3, 2021
Sahal's corner born out of a fantastic Jordan Murray volley is met by Vicente's head and we are ahead!#KBFCMCFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/m5R4dU0jCo
Double Save from Amrinder
26' | First Rahul KP and then Jordan Murray, Amrinder Singh stands tall. He scrapes to saving Rahul KP's shot and then he denies Murray's stunning strike.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
19' | Amrinder with a fantastic long ball to the right and Boumous puts in a fabulous cross for Le Fondre but the striker skies his effort.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Le Fondre Miss
15' | A miss-pass from Kerala and Hugo Boumous gets to the ball and with two Kerala defenders around him, he plays a through pass to Le Fondre, who was onside. However, Le Fondre shoots it wide again.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Amrinder Save
13' | A good short corner from Kerala Blasters. And the ball is whipped in the middle with Kone rising high to head the ball on target but Amrinder tips it over.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Le Fondre Miss
11' | MISS! Big miss from Adam Le Fondre. He gets to the end of a brilliant long ball and is completely through on goal but shoots it just wide.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
3' | Raynier with a booming shot from just outside the box and it's just over.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
KICK-OFF
Kerala Blasters get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Kerala will be desperate for a win while Mumbai City FC will want to get back to winning ways.
A day before the game vs Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters had lodged a complaint with AIFF over refereeing concerns. Here is KBFC's statement:
"In the wake of the last match with ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Sunday, Kerala Blasters FC have decided to lodge a formal complaint with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) over the quality of refereeing in the Indian Super League (ISL).
"The decision has been made by the club after concerns over refereeing standards have become a recurring theme in the Blasters' matches this season. Notably in the match against ATKMB, there were a number of incidents, including Manvir Singh's handball in the leadup to the second goal as well as ATKMB goalkeeper kicking out at Blasters striker Gary Hooper during a corner, that proved to be the tipping point in Blasters deciding to raise the issue with the AIFF. Similar dubious refereeing decisions were made in the draws against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC earlier this season that have directly affected the outcomes of those games.
"Following the events from Sunday, Kerala Blasters FC strongly feels to raise the issue with the AIFF to address the quality of refereeing and are also open to participate in discussion with AIFF to address the growing concerns with refereeing standards. The spirit of the game must always be upheld and the club continue to remain willing and eager to do everything within their right for the same."
It's the battle between a team that has conceded the most number of goals and one that has scored the joint-most number of goals.
In #HeroISL 2020-21
@KeralaBlasters - Conceded 25 goals (most by a team)
@MumbaiCityFC - Scored 20 goals (joint-most by a team)
Will @lakibuteka's men be able to keep @SergioLobera1's side at bay in #KBFCMCFC? 🧐#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/N1Azi5jxys
WHEN THEY LAST MET
Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC last met on January 2 and the current ISL table-toppers registered a comfortable 2-0 win. Adam Le Fondre had scored an early penalty (third minute) and Hugo Boumous had scored a second in the 11th minute, and based on these two goals, Mumbai went on to win the game. Kerala took a barrage of shots (19) at Mumbai in that game but only four were on target and none found the back of the net.
MUMBAI CITY FC LINE-UP
Mumbai City FC starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre.
Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Jackichand Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Le Fondre gets the start instead of Ogbeche. Cy Goddard starts today.
And in the corner tonight at Bambolim!
KERALA BLASTERS LINE-UP
Kerala Blasters starting XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu (C), Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad. Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Jordan Murray.
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Givson Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ritwik Das, Gary Hooper.
Hooper and Jeakson start on bench today. Prasanth and Denechandra get a start.
TEAM NEWS
Prasanth, Kone and Denechandra are back in the lineup for #KBFCMCFC
Prasanth, Kone and Denechandra are back in the lineup for #KBFCMCFC 🟡🔵#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/PbGhDjW07j
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.81 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Live Updates: Kerala Blasters lead 10 against Mumbai City FC as they are desperate for a win in order to mathematically remain in contention for the playoffs in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.81 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday. Vicente Gomez heads home off a corner to put Kerala Blasters 1-0 up. Amrinder makes two stunning saves to deny Rahul KP and Jordan Murray. Adam Le Fondre misses two big chances despite being through on goal. Amrinder Singh denies Bakary Kone as he tips his header over the bar. Kerala Blasters lost their previous match in a heartbreaking fashion and will be determined to turn it around for themselves. However, Mumbai were also dealt a blow when they fell to NorthEast United FC and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Follow all the live updates of Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC in News18 Sports' blog.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
In their last five meetings, Kerala have failed to register a single win against the Islanders, losing three and drawing the other two. But Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna sounded optimistic. "They're (Mumbai City FC) the leader of the competition. They're a very good team, very good players with a good coach. It's a big challenge for us as we have to come back and get a win tomorrow. We are ready to face Mumbai City," stated Vicuna.
Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to end their recent poor form. The side has won just one of the last four games, a run which also saw their second defeat of the campaign, against NorthEast United FC. "We knew this situation was possible because it is practically impossible to not lose any game during the season. We lost the first game to NorthEast. Never before during the same season has one team gone 12 games unbeaten," said Lobera. "We are ready (for a reaction) because we know in this competitive league, this situation was possible. We are not (going to let this) affect us because we need to continue improving and work with the same ambition in the same way. We need to learn from our mistakes as always but I am not worried."