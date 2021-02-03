ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Vicente Gomez Puts Kerala 1-0 Up

19:24 (IST)

A day before the game vs Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters had lodged a complaint with AIFF over refereeing concerns. Here is KBFC's statement:

"In the wake of the last match with ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Sunday, Kerala Blasters FC have decided to lodge a formal complaint with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) over the quality of refereeing in the Indian Super League (ISL).

"The decision has been made by the club after concerns over refereeing standards have become a recurring theme in the Blasters' matches this season. Notably in the match against ATKMB, there were a number of incidents, including Manvir Singh's handball in the leadup to the second goal as well as ATKMB goalkeeper kicking out at Blasters striker Gary Hooper during a corner, that proved to be the tipping point in Blasters deciding to raise the issue with the AIFF. Similar dubious refereeing decisions were made in the draws against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC earlier this season that have directly affected the outcomes of those games.

"Following the events from Sunday, Kerala Blasters FC strongly feels to raise the issue with the AIFF to address the quality of refereeing and are also open to participate in discussion with AIFF to address the growing concerns with refereeing standards. The spirit of the game must always be upheld and the club continue to remain willing and eager to do everything within their right for the same."