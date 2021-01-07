ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Hooper Pulls One Back for Kerala, Odisha 4-2 Ahead Against KBFC

21:22 (IST)
KBFC Chance
90' | Rohit Kumar's header from the corner hits the post
KBFC Chance
86' | Gary Hooper could have scored his second but Arshdeep made a brilliant save their.
Marcelinho in action
84' | The Brazillian is in action right away. He gets the ball in the middle of the park, he then dashes forward and cuts inside the and enters the box and tries to play in a pass but it is blocked.
SUBSTITUTION
OFC Substitution
82' | Daniel OUT, Marcelinho IN
78' | Kerala Pull 1 one back through Gary Hooper
SUBSTITUTION
Change for KBFC
77' | Jeakson OUT; Rohit IN
70' | Another deflected ball, finds its way to Diego Mauricio inside the box. He takes a touch and hits a powerful shot cum cross. None of his teammates are attacking the 6-yard box though and it goes out for a throw in.
YELLOW CARD
KBFC Player cautioned
66' | Vicente Gomez is booked
Brilliant Save by Albino Gomes
65' | Diego Mauricio is once again in the thick of the action. Albino Gomes though pulls off a world-class save to deny Diego Mauricio a hat-trick. Vinit Rai takes the corner shot and plays it to Cole Alexander. He whips in a great cross inside the box. Diego Mauricio heads it backwards, with power and on target. Albino Gomes dives to his left and gets fingertips to it.
WHAT A SAVE
Arshdeep with another brilliant save
63' | Facundo Pereyra unleashes a venomous strike from distance but Arshdeep Singh dives to his right and denies KBFC their second.
SUBSTITUTION
Double Change for KBFC
60' | Rahul KP, Sandeep Singh OUT; Hooper, Prasanth IN
60' | What a goal by Diego Mauricio to complete his hattrick.
50' | Diego Mauricio scores his second from a brilliant counter-attack. Jacob Tratt sent in a good long ball towards Jerry, who in turn played a delightful chipped the ball over a Kerala defender to find Mauricio. The OFC forward remained calm and found the back of the net with a composed finish.
OFC Fail to take the lead
47' | Mauricio lays in a great ball for Jerry but the winger's effort is over and wide.
SECOND-HALF
46' | Action resumes at the GMC stadium. Can Odish hold on to their lead and bag their first win? Let's see..
HALF-TIME
KBFC 1-2 OFC
Steven Taylor and Diego Mauricio score for Odisha FC after Jordan Murray opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters. Stuart Baxter's side head into the break with the lead
SUBSTITUTION
Injury enforced change for KBFC
45' | Nishu Kumar OUT, Bakary Kone IN
Odisha FC Chance
44' | Odisha almost increase their lead, Jerry tries his luck after the ball falls on his feet inside the box it is just wide.
GOAL
Odisha take the Lead
42' | Odisha captain Steven Taylor put them ahead
38' | Nandhakumar Sekar gets the ball at the edge of the box. He cuts inside to his right and has a shot. His effort gets blocked and the ball falls to Jerry Mawihmingthanga outside the box on the right. He hits it but drags his shot wide off target.
Gomes Denies Odisha the Lead
34' | Albino Gomes pulls off a fine save to deny OFC from taking the lead. Diego Mauricio plays a short pass to Daniel Lalhlimpuia at the edge of the box and continues his run forward. Daniel looks to play it on the left but it takes a deflection off Jeakson Singh and lobs kindly on the path of Diego Mauricio. He hits it first time and hits it hard at the near post. Albino Gomes shows firm and string hands and pushes it out for a corner.
And Odisha FC equalised 15 minutes later like this...
And Odisha FC are right back in it


This is how Kerala Blasters took the lead.
Perfect start for Kerala Blasters


26' | Rahul KP gets the ball and he dashes inside the box. He looks to curl one in but Steven Taylor and Gaurav Bora get in the way. It takes a wicked deflection off one of the OFC player. Arshdeep Singh though dives and shows great reflexes. Denies KBFC from restoring the lead.
Kerala Blasters Chance
24' | Abdul Samad tries his luck from distance. His effort is on goal but Arshdeep was there to deal with it. Just before that, Vicente Gomez almost restored the lead for Kerala with a diving header but Arshdeep Singh gets his hand and pushes it out for a corner
GOAL
Odisha FC Equalise
22' | Diego Mauricio puts Odisha on level terms.
Vincente Gomez Shoots from Distance
14' | Vincente Gomez gets the ball on the right-hand side of the field, he comes inside and shoots with his favourite left. It is a powerful shot but it is straight at Arshdeep Singh, who blocks the effort.
11' | Jerry gets a low cross inside the box. He takes a touch and turns but he is overpowered and goes down to the ground. No penalty there.
GOAL
KBFC 1-0 OFC
7' | Jordan Murray breaks the deadlock for Kerala Blasters. Arshdeep made a diving save but the loose ball fell for Murray who made no mistake from the close range.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: Odisha FC's Brazillian forward Diego Mauricio has extended their lead as he scored his second goal of the match on the 60th minute. Jerry plays a good ball from the right into Mauriucio's path and the striker makes no mistake from inside the box. What a turnaround for Stuart Baxter's side tonight. Earlier, OFC captain Steven Taylor had put them 2-1 ahead with a cool and calm finish on the 42nd minute of the match. Jeakson Singh's own goal had equalised for OFC on the 22nd minute after Mauricio's attempted cross from the right side of the box took an ugly deflection off Jeakson and then rolled into the back of the net. However, it was Kerala Blasters FC who broke the deadlock on the seventh minute of the match as Jordan Murray scored a poacher's goal. A nothing ball was not dealt with by the OFC defence and the ball fell for Murray who scored from an acute angle. Indian Super League match number 50 is being played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Odisha are yet to win a game and it could be Kerala's best chance to get three points for the second time this season. Kerala are on ninth spot with six points while Odisha are at the bottom with just two points from eight matches.
Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna need to find out how his team scores more goals. Kerala have scored just three goals from open play all season, the second-lowest in the league.
"The good thing is that we created chances. The bad thing is that we did not score. We are working to improve in this aspect," said Vicuna.
"Every game is different. We respect Odisha because they did not deserve to lose the last match against East Bengal. They have good players. So we will focus on having a good game, creating chances and taking them." Odisha coach Stuart Baxter agreed with Vicuna's assessment that recent results were not a fair reflection of how his team has been playing.
But there is no denying the grim reality that Odisha find themselves in. They've already lost six games, just one less than their tally from last season. They have scored the least and conceded the most.
In fact, they've failed to score in half the games they've played.
"The biggest issue we have right now is that despite playing well in most games, we haven't been able to turn it into results. Despite playing reasonably well in most games, and dominating at times, those are not being translated into results. That can damage belief," Baxter said.
"The first thing that has to happen is that the players do not lose belief. The tweaks that we need to do, we are aware of them and we are working on them. That's why I think we're improving," he added.