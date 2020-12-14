CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Mumbai Eye 5th Straight Win as They Take on Jamshedpur

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Updates: Mumbai City will look to continue their prime run of form as Jamshedpur look for second win of the season.

Mumbai City FC VS Jamshedpur FC Football Scorecard

Match 28, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 14 Dec, 20 19:30

Mumbai City FC

0

Mumbai City FC
Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC

0

18:49 (IST)

JAMSHEDPUR FC LINE-UP

Here is Jamshedpur FC's starting XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley (C), Karan Amin, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Sandip Mandi, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Billu Teli, Jitendra Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh.

Karan Amin gets his first start for Jamshedpur FC!

18:43 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC LINE-UP

Here is Mumbai City FC's starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa, Tondonba Singh, Amey Ranawade, Sarthak Golui, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Vikram Pratap Singh, Farukh Choudhary.

18:36 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC-JAMSHEDPUR FC COMPARATIVE STATS THIS SEASON

Jamshedpur FC have pulled off 20 saves this season, which is the most for any club, while Mumbai City FC, who have scored eight goals, is the joint-second most in the season so far.

Jamshedpur FC have scored six goals in six games this season. Can they score against a Mumbai team that has conceded only two goals so far.

18:25 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC VS JAMSHEDPUR FC

Hello and welcome to the News18 Sports' live blog on Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21's Match No.28 between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is the sixth game of the season for both the teams.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC FC Live Updates: Table toppers Mumbai City FC host Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa in Match No.28 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Monday. Mumbai start with both Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche up front. For Jamshedpur FC, Karan Amin gets his first start. Mumbai City FC are looking for a fifth win on the trot as Jamshedpur FC will be looking for the second win of the season after a draw in their previous game. Follow all the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, NorthEast United FC were held by a goalless draw by Chennaiyin FC while Bengaluru FC registered a big 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters.

Sergio Lobera's side will now be looking to keep the momentum going as they face a team that has conceded the joint second highest number of goals thus far this season. No team has scored more (8) or conceded less (2). And unlike some teams, Mumbai haven't been dependent on one player for goals. They have had four different scorers already. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have only one win thus far this season. They can, however, take encouragement from the fact that this win came against ATK Mohun Bagan, who were on a run of three back-to-back wins before falling to Jamshedpur.

Lobera believes there is a long way for his team to go. "We need to improve a lot of things. We won four games in a row and that's not easy. But we need to improve a lot of things, day-by-day, in every training, game-by-game. But in these circumstances, we only have a short time," he said. "We need to go step-by-step. Our focus is on the future, on the next game. But I'm happy with the players with the effort they have put in the last game," he added. Owen Coyle believes that things are slowly falling into place for his team. "We're four games unbeaten. There were a couple of games where we felt we should have won. So we are in good form. We just have to continue working hard. We do have a number of injuries. Once we get our best team, we'll be even stronger," he said.

Mumbai have no injury concerns but they will once again miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai, who missed the previous three games due to personal reasons. The full-back is yet to join the squad after leaving the team's bio-bubble. Coyle's team will be depending on Nerijus Valskis upfront with the striker having scored five of their six goals so far. Jamshedpur are already six points behind Mumbai and have had three draws in their last four games.

