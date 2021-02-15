ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva Scores in 25 Seconds, BFC Lead 1-0

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: Mumbai City FC will be determined to get a win against Bengaluru FC to take back the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table during Match No.95 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Cy Goddard starts for Mumbai with Hugo Boumous suspended while Ashique Kuruniyan makes his comeback after horrible injury and gets to start on bench. Mumbai City FC were overtaken by ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday night following the Mariners' win over Jamshedpur FC and the Islanders will want to be on top again. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will want to be party spoilers and get a victory to mathematically stay in the playoffs race. Follow all the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC in News18 Sports' blog.

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC last met on January 5 with the Islanders coming out with a 3-1 victory over the Blues. Sunil Chhetri's penalty was the only goal from Bengaluru while Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche had found the back of the net for Mumbai. The match also saw Ahmed Jahouh being shown a red card in the 86th minute.

The Islanders' last four games have seen their worst stats this season. They have failed to keep a single clean sheet in those games and conceded seven goals, compared to just four conceded in the previous 12 games. Lobera's team has faced 22 shots on goal in these four games. "I think we are in a very good situation. The reason is the good job we have done before and it's always possible to improve and learn from our mistakes. I am proud of the attitude of the players. My team is ambitious and with this attitude, I am very positive for the coming games," said Lobera.

For Bengaluru, it is a must-win situation if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, their track record against Mumbai isn't great. BFC have lost on four occasions and drawn one in five outings. Of late, the top four teams have been dropping points, which has thrown open the race for the third and fourth playoffs spots. However, interim coach Naushad Moosa believes that they have to take it one match at a time. "The results are going in everybody's favor not only ours. It's important we stay focused. Our defense been a concern but we are working on us," he said. "We have three games. We have to stay positive and play good football and try and get the three points," he added.