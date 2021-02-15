CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva Scores in 25 Seconds, BFC Lead 1-0

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Ashique Kuruniyan is back from injury and gets a spot on the bench. Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a win to take back the top spot in the points table when they take on Bengaluru FC.

1st Half

Mumbai City FC VS Bengaluru FC Football Scorecard

Match 95, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 15 Feb, 21 19:30

Mumbai City FC

0

Mumbai City FC
Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC

1

Highlights

Live Blog

19:35 (IST)

CLEITON GIVES BFC 1-0 LEAD

1' | GOAL! What a start from Bengaluru FC! A quick attack and within 25 seconds, Cleiton Silva found the back of the net. Udanta Singh with a perfectly-weighed pass and Bengaluru FC get the lead through Cleiton.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

19:31 (IST)

KICK-OFF

We are underway at the GMC Stadium. Bengaluru FC kick off the proceedings as they look to spoil Mumbai City FC's party.

19:30 (IST)

Ashique is back! After the horrible injury post which he has to undergo surgery for multiple fractures on his face, he is back and starts on bench.

19:19 (IST)

Cy Goddard says Mumbai City FC need to focus on executing their plans and playing up to the level they are capable of.

19:11 (IST)

Mumbai City FC are not the opponents that Bengaluru FC are very fond of. Can they change it tonight?

19:09 (IST)

Mumbai City FC have been leaky in their last few games. Can they tighten their defence today against Bengaluru FC?

19:01 (IST)

A 50th Indian Super League appearance for Bipin Singh!

18:59 (IST)

Missing Hugo Boumous, Sergio Lobera is aware his side cannot have any more slip-ups as they eye an AFC Champions League spot. The Spaniard is also aware of the potential threat Mumbai City FC face against BFC.
 
"Every game is difficult and playing with BFC is difficult because they are a team of very good players. They have motivation after the arrival of the new coach. It’s difficult but we can with this,” said Lobera.

18:53 (IST)

MILESTONE MATCH FOR CHHETRI
 
This is the 200th match for Sunil Chhetri in the Bengaluru FC colours and he would surely want to make this milestone day a memorable one. 

18:44 (IST)

BENGALURU FC LINE-UP
 
Bengaluru FC starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Francisco Gonzalez, Parag Srivas, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Suresh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.
 
Substitutes: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Wungngayam Muirang, Namgyal Bhutia, Biswa Darjee, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Edmund Lalrindika, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh.
 
Ashique is back from the horrific injury and gets a spot on bench to begin with.

18:41 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC LINE-UP
 
Mumbai City FC starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Cy Goddard, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.
 
Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Jackichand Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
 
With Boumous suspended, Goddard gets a start. Also Vignesh starts in place of Mandar.

18:36 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on Match No.95 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: Mumbai City FC will be determined to get a win against Bengaluru FC to take back the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table during Match No.95 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Cy Goddard starts for Mumbai with Hugo Boumous suspended while Ashique Kuruniyan makes his comeback after horrible injury and gets to start on bench. Mumbai City FC were overtaken by ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday night following the Mariners' win over Jamshedpur FC and the Islanders will want to be on top again. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will want to be party spoilers and get a victory to mathematically stay in the playoffs race. Follow all the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC last met on January 5 with the Islanders coming out with a 3-1 victory over the Blues. Sunil Chhetri's penalty was the only goal from Bengaluru while Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche had found the back of the net for Mumbai. The match also saw Ahmed Jahouh being shown a red card in the 86th minute.

The Islanders' last four games have seen their worst stats this season. They have failed to keep a single clean sheet in those games and conceded seven goals, compared to just four conceded in the previous 12 games. Lobera's team has faced 22 shots on goal in these four games. "I think we are in a very good situation. The reason is the good job we have done before and it's always possible to improve and learn from our mistakes. I am proud of the attitude of the players. My team is ambitious and with this attitude, I am very positive for the coming games," said Lobera.

For Bengaluru, it is a must-win situation if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, their track record against Mumbai isn't great. BFC have lost on four occasions and drawn one in five outings. Of late, the top four teams have been dropping points, which has thrown open the race for the third and fourth playoffs spots. However, interim coach Naushad Moosa believes that they have to take it one match at a time. "The results are going in everybody's favor not only ours. It's important we stay focused. Our defense been a concern but we are working on us," he said. "We have three games. We have to stay positive and play good football and try and get the three points," he added.

