ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Mumbai Look to Continue Winning Run, Bright Start for CFC

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Chennaiyin FC have started the match number 22 of the Indian Super League on a bright note. They have already had a few chances but so far have failed to deliver the final product. They haven't allowed MCFC defense to settle in properly with their pressing. Mumbai City FC so far have had one decent chance but Ernes Sipovic's brilliant tackle denied them that.

After losing the first match against NEUFC, MCFC have been on a winning spree, they have three wins from four matches so far. Chennaiyin FC on the other hand, the two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have been inconsistent this season. The Marina Machans have four points from three matches so far and are struggling to find form. All the action tonight comes from the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Follow News18Sports's live match blog for all the latest updates.

After a 1-0 win against FC Goa and a 3-0 rout of SC East Bengal, Sergio Lobera's men got the better of Odisha FC 2-0. As has been the case in their previous outings, the role of both their in-form strikers Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be crucial again.

Fondre is the leading goal-scorer for the club this season with three strikes to his credit and he would like to add to the tally. While Nigerian Ogbeche netted in the game against Odisha and would take confidence from that outing. If the two fire on all cylinders, it will get really tough for the Chennaiyin defence.

The role of Mumbai's key mid-fielders Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard as feeders will be as important as ever. The head coach also has multiple options to choose in mid-fielders Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others.

Borges and Santana have scored a goal each so far in the season and both would be raring to go once again, if they get an opportunity to play. Mumbai's defence has been up to the mark, as they have not conceded any goals in the last three matches.

Defenders Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip and Mourtada Fall — whoever plays — will man the backline and have to put another stellar show to thwart Chennaiyin's attacking line-up. Lobera had termed the win against Odisha important and stressed on keeping the ball and creating more chances.

"This win is important for us. We need to keep possession and have the ball. We need to be ambitious in the final third as well and score. This is very important for us. We have to keep the ball, play it forward and create more chances," Lobera had said. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC would like to put behind the 1-0 loss to Bengaluru FC and return to winning ways.

With the talismanic Anirudh Thapa doubtful due to injury, which infuriated CFC coach Csaba Laszlo, the team will have to lift itself a few notches to challenge the Mumbai outfit. CFC played better in the second half against Bengaluru FC and the coach would be hoping that they can carry the form into the upcoming game.

Chennaiyin, who made it to the final last season after a horror start, though will not want to drop too many points in the beginning again.