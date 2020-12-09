ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Mumbai Look to Continue Winning Run, Bright Start for CFC

19:51 (IST)
12' | Jahouh concedes a freekick for a foul on Chhangte. Fatkhullo takes the free-kick instead and Fall does well to clear the danger.
10' | Chennaiyin FC have started the game brightly, they have already had a few chances but so far have failed to deliver the final product. They haven't allowed MCFC defense to settle in properly. They have been pressing MCFC throughout the pitch. Mumbai City FC so far have had one decent chance but Ernes Sipovic's brilliant tackle denied them that chance.
Wasteful Chennaiyin
3' | Another chance goes begging for CFC! Now, Chhangte latches on to a defensive lapse and zooms in on goal and shoots but it is well wide.
CFC chance
2' | Jakub Sylvestr misses from a yard out. Even if he had scored it wouldn't have counted because the linesman had already raised his flag for offside
2' | Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev whips floats in a searching ball. Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall deals heads it out for a corner.
KICK OFF
Let's Football
1' | Match number 22 of the Indian Super League season 7 is underway... League leaders Mumbai City FC take on Chennaiyin Fc with an eye on their winning streak. After losing the first match against NEUFC, MCFC have been on a winning run. Chennaiyin FC on the other hand, the two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have been inconsistent this season. The Marina Machans have four points from three matches so far and are struggling to find form.
GMC Stadium is ready!!
Mumbai City FC lost their opening fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season but made a strong comeback with three wins on the trot. They will look to extend their winning streak when they lock horns with Chennaiyin FC.
Chennaiyin FC are on a slump this season, which is a stark contrast to their former form. The Marina Machans have not tasted success in their last two games and that is a big cause of concern for head coach Csaba Laszlo as he needs to plug that gap to make a push in the points table.
(Photo Credit: ISL)
Last 5 games
MCFC 0-1 CFC
CFC 0-0 MCFC
MCFC 2-0 CFC
CFC 0-1 MCFC
CFC 1-0 MCFC
MCFC VS CFC H2H
Overall Head-to-head record
Matches Played: 12
CFC Wins: 6
MCFC Wins: 4
Draws: 2
#MCFCCFC has served up some great memories through the years!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 9, 2020
Which one's your favourite? 💙#AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mWFMRTdRK6
Coach's Corner
Sergio Lobera, Coach, Mumbai City FC: This win is important for us. We need to keep possession and have the ball. We need to be ambitious in the final third as well and score. This is very important for us. We have to keep the ball, play it forward and create more chances
Csaba Laszlo, Coach, Chennaiyin FC: We have to stay compact, help each other. If we can do this and play to our strengths, we can beat Mumbai. We have a lot of strengths, not just our opponents. We have to use our strengths,
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera have picked these 11 men to face Chennaiyin FC. Looks like Adam Le Fondre will be the lone man ahead for the Islanders
It's time for #MCFCCFC - here's your starting XI to face @ChennaiyinFC! 🚨#AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/4pj1ELtBd0— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 9, 2020
Here's Chennaiyin FC's starting XI. Anirudh Thapa misses out, first start for Fatkhulo and first matchday involvement for Pandiyan
𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗖𝗙𝗖 👊🏻— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 9, 2020
First start for Fatkhulo and first matchday involvement for Pandiyan 🙌🏽
Come on, boys! 💪🏻💙#AllInForChennaiyin #MCFCCFC pic.twitter.com/BT70nFCuGH
CHENNAIYIN FC SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia, Remi
Midfielders: Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Mouro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Pandian Srinivasan, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Aman Chhetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali
Head coach: Csaba Laszlo
Road to resurgence 👊 💪🏻 #AllInForChennaiyin #MCFCCFC pic.twitter.com/1Iay82OjNr— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 8, 2020
MUMBAI CITY FC SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh
Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall
Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Farukh Choudhary, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh
Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre
Coach: Sergio Lobera
Full throttle ahead! 🏃♂️💨#MCFCCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/YyWTlFOrKG— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 9, 2020
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live match blog of game number 22 of the ongoing Indian Super League season where table-toppers Mumbai City FC take on eighth-placed Chennaiyin FC. With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sceptical Chennaiyin.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Latest Updates: Chennaiyin FC have started the match number 22 of the Indian Super League on a bright note. They have already had a few chances but so far have failed to deliver the final product. They haven't allowed MCFC defense to settle in properly with their pressing. Mumbai City FC so far have had one decent chance but Ernes Sipovic's brilliant tackle denied them that.
After losing the first match against NEUFC, MCFC have been on a winning spree, they have three wins from four matches so far. Chennaiyin FC on the other hand, the two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have been inconsistent this season. The Marina Machans have four points from three matches so far and are struggling to find form. All the action tonight comes from the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Follow News18Sports's live match blog for all the latest updates.
After a 1-0 win against FC Goa and a 3-0 rout of SC East Bengal, Sergio Lobera's men got the better of Odisha FC 2-0. As has been the case in their previous outings, the role of both their in-form strikers Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be crucial again.
Fondre is the leading goal-scorer for the club this season with three strikes to his credit and he would like to add to the tally. While Nigerian Ogbeche netted in the game against Odisha and would take confidence from that outing. If the two fire on all cylinders, it will get really tough for the Chennaiyin defence.
The role of Mumbai's key mid-fielders Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard as feeders will be as important as ever. The head coach also has multiple options to choose in mid-fielders Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others.
Borges and Santana have scored a goal each so far in the season and both would be raring to go once again, if they get an opportunity to play. Mumbai's defence has been up to the mark, as they have not conceded any goals in the last three matches.
Defenders Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip and Mourtada Fall — whoever plays — will man the backline and have to put another stellar show to thwart Chennaiyin's attacking line-up. Lobera had termed the win against Odisha important and stressed on keeping the ball and creating more chances.
"This win is important for us. We need to keep possession and have the ball. We need to be ambitious in the final third as well and score. This is very important for us. We have to keep the ball, play it forward and create more chances," Lobera had said. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC would like to put behind the 1-0 loss to Bengaluru FC and return to winning ways.
With the talismanic Anirudh Thapa doubtful due to injury, which infuriated CFC coach Csaba Laszlo, the team will have to lift itself a few notches to challenge the Mumbai outfit. CFC played better in the second half against Bengaluru FC and the coach would be hoping that they can carry the form into the upcoming game.
Chennaiyin, who made it to the final last season after a horror start, though will not want to drop too many points in the beginning again.