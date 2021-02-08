ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Ishan Pandita Salvages a Point for FC Goa in Thrilling 3-3 Draw

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa played out a 3-3 draw with both teams taking important points from the game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.87 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday. Mumbai sealed their playoffs spot while FC Goa made it back to the third spot in the points table. Ishan Pandita heads in the equaliser for FC Goa with the last kick of the game. Rowllin Borges pokes it in from a set piece in the 90th minute. Rowllin Borges misses a sitter. Igor Angulo heads in Alberto Noguera's perfect cross. Just before half time, Goan boy Glan Martins struck a stunner to get FC Goa back in this one. Amrinder Singh makes a big save to keep out Igor Angulo's header. Adam Le Fondre scores the rebound after Dheeraj made an instinctive save against Hernan Santana's header off the corner. Edu Bedia lost the ball close to the MCFC box and Le Fondre puts it for Hugo Boumous, who is left completely free on the right. Since he was in his own half, he couldn't have been offside and went on a straight run and easily put it past Dheeraj. Early pressure from Mumbai, which FC Goa have withstood. Now FC Goa are going forward as well. Princeton is unwell and not a part of the line-up today. Angulo and Ortiz combination starts again. For MCFC, Jahouh is back.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa last played on November 25 with Mumbai emerging victorious courtesy a stoppage time penalty from Adam Le Fondre. It was a heated match as FC Goa has their former coach Sergio Lobero and four of their ex-players on the other side. Redeem Tlang had seen a red card in the 40th minute, which saw Goa go down to 10 men. Mumbai got a penalty off a Lenny Rodrigues handball and Le Fondre stepped up to convert it with ease.

For Mumbai, a win is necessary to keep top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan now just three points behind. But with Goa unbeaten in eight games, coach Lobera knows that is easier said than done. "We are playing against a very good team," said Lobera. "They are playing under pressure because they need to reach the playoffs and now, there are more teams competing to achieve this target. We are thinking about ourselves, trying to improve a few things. As always, it's important to know some details about the opponent. But the most important thing for me as a coach is if my team play 100 per cent, I am very confident and positive that we'll get the three points tomorrow," he added.

Goa find themselves in the midst of a set of teams vying for the final two playoff slots. Ferrando knows that any slip-up at this stage will cost his team dear. But he refused to concede that it would be his team who'd be under more pressure. "For Goa, we have pressure on us every game because we want to improve and get three points every game," he said. "Maybe Mumbai have more pressure because of their budget, their team it's supposed to be ready to win the championship. The most important us is to improve, play good, prepare a good plan (against our opponents) and get the three points."