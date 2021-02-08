CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Ishan Pandita Salvages a Point for FC Goa in Thrilling 3-3 Draw

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Ishan Pandita salvages a point for FC Goa. Rowllin Borges scores off a set-piece minutes after missing an absolute sitter. Igor Angulo equalises for FC Goa. Goan Glan Martins scored a golazo. Adam Le Fondre heads in MCFC's second goal. Hugo Boumous goes on a fantastic sprint to put Mumbai City FC in the lead. Scoreline:- MCFC 3-3 FCG

Highlights

Live Blog

21:51 (IST)

Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera After the Game

"I think it is important not only thinking about the result but also that we have reached the playoffs. It is not a happy moment for me as we lost in the last minute. We didn't manage the situation with 2-0 lead and gave them the chance to bring themselves up. They believed till the end and I felt we lost two very important points for us.

"I think we lost two points. We had chances to score the third goal, we didn't manage well. We conceded in the last minute. Definitely, points lost. But we need to learn and focus on the next game. They were two teams fighting till the end, it was a very good game. In this moment though, losing two points in the last moment, I am not happy.

"I think cards are possible to avoid, we need to think about this. It's not possible to get yellow and red cards. Sometimes with referee's decisions, it's tough to control emotions but we are professionals and we need to control. We especially could have avoided the red card."

21:46 (IST)

FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando After the Match

"About my opinion of the game, it is difficult to explain. Of course it's amazing for the supporters of the game because two teams tried to play football. We had problems in transitions and set pieces but in terms of character, this is the best team in the ISL. They never give up.

"Today is Europe football, you can watch Liverpool vs West Brom. It's similar. Two teams want to play, positional attack. There were problems in transitions for us with defence but with injuries also, it's been hard. It has been hard in training with everyone in the hotel, in the same place.

"The second goal, it was a big mistake in man-to-man. But with injuries, we had to change and there was confusion. This is our fault and we need to get better in transitions. It is important to change this and improve."

21:41 (IST)

Hero of the Match Rowllin Borges After the Game

"Definitely. I though we got but it's not over till it's over. We have to put it in the past and look forward to the next game.

"We are doing well as a team. I think if we want to be good defensively, the whole team has to do so. We will keep improving as the season goes on.

"That is the aim and we are working hard for it. We are trying to improve every day and finish on the top."

21:37 (IST)

Hugo Boumous saw a straight red card right at the death of the game for dissent against the referee!

21:33 (IST)

FULL TIME

WHAT A GAME OF FOOTBALL! Ishan Pandita scores off the last kick off the game to salvage an important point for FC Goa, who move back to the third spot in the points table. Rowllin Borges had scored for MCFC in the 90th minute and Mumbai must have felt that was a winner only for Pandita to spoil the party. Goan boy Glan Martins scored a stunner, Igro Angulo scored his 11th goal of the season. Adam Le Fondre added to his tally in the first half. Hugo Boumous also scored against his former team but saw a straight red card after the end of the game. Exceptional Drama!

Mumbai City FC 3-3 FC Goa

21:28 (IST)

ISHAN PANDITA EQUALISES FOR FC GOA

90+6' | GOAL! Edu Bedia with a beauty of a cross and Ishan Pandita makes a fabulous run in the box, gets in between two Mumbai defenders and heads it home. What a moment for the man! FC Goa have salvaged a point.

Mumbai City FC 3-3 FC Goa

21:21 (IST)

ROWLLIN BORGES HAS SURELY WON THIS FOR MUMBAI

90' | Hugo Boumous swings in a free-kick and Borges gets a tap-in to surely give Mumbai City the win.

Mumbai City FC 3-2 FC Goa

21:13 (IST)

83' | Rowllin Borges escapes a yellow and instead gets a free kick due to a slight touch on the ball even though he hit Jorge Ortiz's angle from down.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

21:10 (IST)

80' | That was some miss from Rowllin Borges! Hugo Boumous with absolute brilliance on the left and Rowllin has a sitter right in front of the goal and he just can't get the connection.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

21:05 (IST)

75' | Jahouh escapes a yellow card after hitting Devendra in the stomach with his foot.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

21:04 (IST)

FC GOA SUBSTITUTIONS

75' | Devendra Mugaonkar comes on for Glan Martins.

82' | Ivan Gonzalez replaces Donachie.

90+3' | Ishan Pandita comes on for Saviour.

21:02 (IST)

21:01 (IST)

71' | It's turning out to be a rugged battle on the pitch right now. Challenges are flying in.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

20:53 (IST)

64' | Very good work from Seriton to hold his ground and stay with Hugo Boumous to thwart his attempt.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

20:47 (IST)

58' | Free kick from Ahmed Jahouh from afar right at goal but Dheeraj is there to collect the ball.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

20:45 (IST)

55' | Brilliant movement from Mumbai City FC with that perfect diagonal cross but Rowllin Borges' final shot goes just over the crossbar.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

20:44 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC SUBSTITUTIONS

54' | Vignesh comes in for Mandar.

86' | Le Fondre off, Ogbeche on

86' | Jacki in for Raynier

90+4' | Bipin makes way for Vikram.

20:42 (IST)

IGOR ANGULO EQUALISES FOR FC GOA

51' | GOAL! Alberto Noguera with a peach of a cross and Igor Angulo heads it in while Amrinder and all of Mumbai defence though he was offside. Brilliant work that was from Noguera, he almost put a deceptive cross, showing he was passing across but put it in the middle. Angulo kept himself onside and was right there to head it in.

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

20:39 (IST)

49' | FC Goa have started the second half on the up. A beautiful through ball towards Seriton and Mandar had to put it away for a throw-in. Good movement from FC Goa, they just have to make something out of it.

Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa

20:35 (IST)

2ND HALF UNDERWAY

Mumbai City FC get us underway in the second half as they lead FC Goa 2-1. MCFC led 2-0 before Glan Martins scored a brilliant goal to bring his side back in the game.

20:28 (IST)

20:24 (IST)

HALF TIME

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa were trading possession early on but then Hugo Boumous and Adam Le Fondre scored in quick succession to peg FC Goa behind. FC Goa looked rattled after the two goals and just when it looked like MCFC will take a 2-goal lead into half time, Goan boy Glan Martins scored a brilliant long-ranger to bring his team back in the game. Makes for a very interesting second half!

Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa

20:19 (IST)

GLAN MARTINS SCORES STUNNER

45' | GOAL! What a beauty of a strike from Glan Martins and FC Goa are back in this one.

Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa

20:12 (IST)

40' | MCFC with another dangerous move and Adil Khan goes to ground trying to make a tackle. He has to be careful since he is already on a yellow.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 FC Goa

20:11 (IST)

20:08 (IST)

Adil Khan Booked

36' | Adil Khan comes in the way of Adam Le Fondre, who was breaking forward, and takes a yellow card.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 FC Goa

20:07 (IST)

Amrinder Save

35' | SAVE! A good cross in the middle from Seriton and Igor Angulo gets his head to it and makes it on target. But Amrinder, on full stretch, manages to parry it away.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 FC Goa

20:05 (IST)

33' | FC Goa are pushing hard up front but they are yet to create a clear opportunity at goal.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 FC Goa

20:00 (IST)

LE FONDRE SCORES MCFC'S 2ND

26' | GOAL! Adam Le Fondre heads it in off the rebound as Dheeraj made an instinctive save against Hernan Santana's header off the corner.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 FC Goa

19:58 (IST)

25' | What a ball from Mandar whipped in the middle for Le Fondre from the left. A vital touch from Adil Khan ahead of ALF puts the ball out for a corner.

Mumbai City FC 1-0 FC Goa

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Ishan Pandita Salvages a Point for FC Goa in Thrilling 3-3 Draw

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC and FC Goa played out a 3-3 draw with both teams taking important points from the game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 during Match No.87 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday. Mumbai sealed their playoffs spot while FC Goa made it back to the third spot in the points table. Ishan Pandita heads in the equaliser for FC Goa with the last kick of the game. Rowllin Borges pokes it in from a set piece in the 90th minute. Rowllin Borges misses a sitter. Igor Angulo heads in Alberto Noguera's perfect cross. Just before half time, Goan boy Glan Martins struck a stunner to get FC Goa back in this one. Amrinder Singh makes a big save to keep out Igor Angulo's header. Adam Le Fondre scores the rebound after Dheeraj made an instinctive save against Hernan Santana's header off the corner. Edu Bedia lost the ball close to the MCFC box and Le Fondre puts it for Hugo Boumous, who is left completely free on the right. Since he was in his own half, he couldn't have been offside and went on a straight run and easily put it past Dheeraj. Early pressure from Mumbai, which FC Goa have withstood. Now FC Goa are going forward as well. Princeton is unwell and not a part of the line-up today. Angulo and Ortiz combination starts again. For MCFC, Jahouh is back.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa last played on November 25 with Mumbai emerging victorious courtesy a stoppage time penalty from Adam Le Fondre. It was a heated match as FC Goa has their former coach Sergio Lobero and four of their ex-players on the other side. Redeem Tlang had seen a red card in the 40th minute, which saw Goa go down to 10 men. Mumbai got a penalty off a Lenny Rodrigues handball and Le Fondre stepped up to convert it with ease.

For Mumbai, a win is necessary to keep top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan now just three points behind. But with Goa unbeaten in eight games, coach Lobera knows that is easier said than done. "We are playing against a very good team," said Lobera. "They are playing under pressure because they need to reach the playoffs and now, there are more teams competing to achieve this target. We are thinking about ourselves, trying to improve a few things. As always, it's important to know some details about the opponent. But the most important thing for me as a coach is if my team play 100 per cent, I am very confident and positive that we'll get the three points tomorrow," he added.

Goa find themselves in the midst of a set of teams vying for the final two playoff slots. Ferrando knows that any slip-up at this stage will cost his team dear. But he refused to concede that it would be his team who'd be under more pressure. "For Goa, we have pressure on us every game because we want to improve and get three points every game," he said. "Maybe Mumbai have more pressure because of their budget, their team it's supposed to be ready to win the championship. The most important us is to improve, play good, prepare a good plan (against our opponents) and get the three points."

