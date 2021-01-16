CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top-placed Islanders Take on The Nizams

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Latest Updates: Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
19:18 (IST)

Hyderabad FC Manolo Marquez - "Mumbai is the strongest team in the league. Even if they change their lineup, they are still strong. There have a lot of very good players and a very, very good coach. I continue to say that they’ll top the league in the regular season,”

19:17 (IST)

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera - "I am very happy and I am very proud of my Indian players. It’s not easy to, as I told you before, working in a short pre-season trying to implement a newer style of play in a new club with 24 new players. I think it’s very important, the level of Indian players if you want to achieve something important. The level of my Indian players is amazing, they are improving day-by-day. Most important is their attitude to want to learn every day. If we want to win trophies, we need the level of Indian players to be high during all the season,"   

19:08 (IST)

Defence vs Attack?

The Islanders have the meanest defense along with ATK Mohun Bagan and can open up an 8-point lead at the top of the ISL table if they win this game.

The Nizams have scored 4 goals in each of their last two games, while 6 of these 8 goals came in the second half, which is 80% of their goals in the second half!

19:00 (IST)

Back where it started!

Mumbai City FC are currently on a four-game winning streak, which started when they defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Blog Image

18:45 (IST)

Hyderabad FC  Starting XI - 

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana (C), Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Odei Onaindia, Hitesh Sharma, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai.

18:44 (IST)

Mumbai City FC Starting XI - 

Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Adam Le Fondre, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cy Goddard, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh.

18:38 (IST)

Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Load More
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Top-placed Islanders Take on The Nizams

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Latest Updates: Mumbai City FC face Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in the Indian Super League. The Islanders, who are enjoying their best campaign yet in the ISL, have managed to record eight wins in 10 games and collect 25 points, to sit on top of the table. The Sergio Lobera-coach Mumbai have scored in each of their last nine games wherein they also remained unbeaten. During this run, Mumbai scored (17 goals) in each of their last 9 matches. Their defence has also been great. They haven’t conceded any goals against the top three teams in the league. And Lobera credited his players, who have given collective performances so far. Follow all the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

"I'm very happy and proud of my players. It's not easy to implement our style of play in a short time,” stated Lobera. “If we want to win trophies, the level of our Indian players has to be high throughout the season."

In their previous encounter, Mumbai walked away victorious with a 2-0 win. But Lobera said that this time it will be a difficult game for his side. Hyderabad's Indian contingent has been impressive in ISL-7 and that's one reason why the club is still in the top half despite their foreign players being inconsistent.

"I'm sure it's going to be a good game. They play a similar style (to ours). They have good Indian players and also very experienced foreign players. It's going to be a different game because they have a full squad now. But the most important thing for us is to focus on our style of play," Lobera said.

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez admitted Mumbai was the stronger team and predicted Lobera’s side will end up as champions of the normal season. “Mumbai is of course the strongest team in this league. I continue saying that they will be the champions in the regular season because you know in the play-offs, not always the best team wins."

Marquez said that despite the odds being against them, his team would stick to their style of football. "We can change some details in our game tomorrow but it's important not to lose our style of play. Of course, we have to make some changes in the line-up but it will be a very difficult game,” he said.

LIVE TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading