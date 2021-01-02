ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Mumbai Go Top of the Table with 2-0 Win

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-0 to take back the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.44 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. Amrinder Singh was adjudged the Hero of the Match for a couple of crucial saves to deny Kerala Blasters while Mumbai City FC could not convert their numerous chances to increase their lead. Albino Gomes saves Hugo Boumous' penalty in the 72nd minute to keep Kerala's hopes of a comeback alive.Mumbai have a two-goal cushion after 45 minute but it could have been worse for Kerala with chances falling to Bipin Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Boumous and Le Fondre. Kerala had chances to get back in the game as well with Sahal and Puitea but they couldn't find the back of the net. 11th minute on, Hugo Boumous latched on an Ahmed Jahouh long ball and slots it home. Mumbai get an early penalty after Costa Nhamoinesu brings down Hugo Boumous in the box and Adam Le Fondre, in the 3rd minute, steps up and slots it home from the spot. Mumbai City FC are currently just one point behind the table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan and a win or a draw here will take them to the top. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters will be eyeing their second win of the season after they earned their first against Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter. Follow all the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Mumbai City are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak, with five victories - their only loss came in their season opener against NorthEast United FC. Mumbai are coming into the match after a 12-day break. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, played their previous game on December 27 and put up a vastly improved performance that got them their first win of the season.

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera was not very happy with the 12-day break and said, "Two-week break is a long time without games. When you are in good momentum it's not good to stop. It's better to continue playing. But on the other hand, it's good to have more time to spend in the training session. It's difficult but at the same time it's easy because we have good players. But given a choice, I wouldn't prefer to take a long break and then play two games in three days."

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he was happy with how his players have trained and called Mumbai one of the best teams in the ISL. "They are a good team with very good players. They are playing well and are one of the best teams in ISL. We are improving in the training sessions and are happy with the way we are training," Vicuna said.