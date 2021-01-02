CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Mumbai Go Top of the Table with 2-0 Win

ISL 2020-21 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous' first-half goals end up being the difference as Mumbai beat Kerala 2-0.

Match Completed

Mumbai City FC VS Kerala Blasters FC Football Scorecard

Match 44, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 02 Jan, 21 19:30

Mumbai City FC

2

Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 2 - 0
Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC

0

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
21:56 (IST)

Kerala Blasters Head Coach Kibu Vicuna After the Match

"We lost the game in the first 11 minutes. We cannot concede like that. But we continued fighting, trying to score goals, staying alive in the match. We played well in the second half, we created chances, pressed high, but we couldn't score.

"For us the key player was Jahouh but that's way Vicente was closer to him but his assist from near the goalkeeper was great. In the half time, I told my players we drew against NorthEast United after they led 2-0 so why not today. In my opinion we had chances but we just couldn't score."

21:52 (IST)

Hugo Boumous After the Match

"Amrinder has been outstanding today. He's a great goalkeeper, one of the best in India if not the best. He made a lot of saves today and he's very important for us and he's one of the main reasons for us being on top of the table.

"I think the first one clearly he tackled me, I came down and it was a penalty I think. I am not a player of that manner (simulation-wise)

"We have an offensive style of play. Even if the players are different, we are trying to play the same way. Defensively, we are better than what we were at FC Goa. We have a great goalkeeper, even though Nawaz was also good last season. Jahouh is great with his passes, I am doing well too. Rowllin, Bipin, Raynier, everyone's doing great. We have a great squad, not only 11 or 20 but 27 players. We are enjoying in training."

21:49 (IST)

Hero of the Match Amrinder Singh After the Match

"It was the first game of the year and both teams started well. We were lucky to get the goal early on and I think we have had a start to the season.

"We played according to the plans. We scored early on and concentrated on our plans. Kerala is a very good team and we played to the coach's instructions.

"Our next games are going to be very tough. We have a game just two days later. It's less time for recovery but that's no excuse and we will have to ready."

21:34 (IST)

Full-time Stats

Kerala Blasters took a total of 21 shots and managed four on target - same as Mumbai City FC - but could not find the back of the net and Mumbai notched up the 2-0 win to go top of the points table.

21:30 (IST)

FULL TIME

Mumbai City FC stay solid in the second half and Amrinder Singh stars between the sticks to help his team through a 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters. Both Mumbai and Kerala had numerous chances to find the back of the net in the second half but none could bulge it and it remains 2-0 in favour of Mumbai. Adam Le Fondre's 3rd minute penalty and Hugo Boumous' 11th minute goal ended up being the difference.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

21:27 (IST)

21:25 (IST)

90+3' | Amrinder Singh has been chosen the Hero of the Match for his saves that have meant that Kerala Blasters have not been able to score despite creating chances.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

21:21 (IST)

89' | It's certainly been far more non-edgy in the second half. The first half had so much action from both teams but Mumbai City FC have looked comparatively more solid in the second half, not taking too many risks to get another goal but keeping it compact. For Kerala, they have had chances but none have gone their way.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

21:10 (IST)

Amrinder Save

79' | Another save from Amrinder! He thwarts Sahal's attempt to keep his team's two-goal lead intact. What a massive chance for Kerala but nothing is going their way today.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

21:09 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC SUBSTITUTIONS

74' | Adam Le Fondre makes way for Bartholomew Ogbeche and Vignesh comes on for Mandar.

77' | Cy Goddard comes on for Hugo Boumous

87' | Amey makes way for Mohamad Rakip and Vikram Pratap Singh comes on for Raynier

21:08 (IST)

Amrinder Save

76' | SAVE and OFF THE BAR! Vicente Gomez with a brilliant long ranger on target but Amrinder gets his fingertips to it and it bounces off the bar.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

21:04 (IST)

PENALTY SAVE

72' | Albino Gomes stands tall once again! A brilliant save on his right to thwart Boumous' attempt. Boumous for awarded the penalty but replays showed that the Kerala defender had got contact with the ball. That could have been a second yellow for Boumous for simulation.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:54 (IST)

63' | Pereyra goes for ditect goal from the corner but Amrinder tips it over.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:51 (IST)

KERALA BLASTERS SUBSTITUTIONS

61' | Rahul KP comes on for Puitea

80' | Sahal goes off as Seityasen comes in

86' | Givson Singh comes on for Vicente Gomez. This is his first ISL appearance

20:48 (IST)

Kerala Goal Flagged Offside

56' | Costa with a good header into the middle from Pereyra's corner but Jordan Murray slots the ball in an dhe is flagged offside by the linesman.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:46 (IST)

54' | Good build-up by Kerala. Puitea gets the ball and does well to beat Mourtada Fall but his shot is blocked by the same man.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:44 (IST)

53' | It has been relative relaxed in the second half so far. Kerala need to be much sharper in the Mumbai box.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:37 (IST)

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

The second half in Bambolim between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters is underway.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:33 (IST)

Half-time Stats

Here are the statistics from Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters. Mumbai, as expected, have had more of the possesion and also, more shots. They have had two shots on target to Mumbai's 3.

20:24 (IST)

HALF TIME

What a game we are witnessing at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Mumbai City FC have a 2-0 lead after 45 minutes but there could have been so many more goals. Adam Le Fondre (3') and Hugo Boumous (11') put Mumbai 2-0 up and since then, Sahal Abdul Samad and Puitea missed two huge chances for Kerala to get back in the game. Mumbai also had plenty of chance to increase their lead with chances falling to Bipin Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Boumous and Le Fondre. Kerala have been found wanting at the back allowing Mumbai acres of space.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:18 (IST)

Le Fondre Miss

45' | What a chance for Mumbai to get their third! Mumbai turn defence into attack and once again, Bipin runs up on the left and passes the ball to a free Boumous towards the far post. Boumous chooses to pass to Le Fondre in the middle, who takes a touch too much and blasts the ball over.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:15 (IST)

Puitea Miss

42' | A good, long throw-in into the box from Kerala and Mourtada Fall heads it towards far post. Puitea takes a couple of steps up quickly to try and get to the ball but just misses it. What a massive chance for Kerala! They have had a couple of big misses so far.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:12 (IST)

Vicente Gomez Booked

39' | Vicente Gomez brings down Raynier Fernandes and goes into the referee's books.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:05 (IST)

Sahal Miss

31' | Sahal's done well to pressurise Mourtada Fall and Jordan Murray gets the ball and perfectly lays it off for Sahal, who goes further right and goes for goal, which Amrinder saves. Sahal had Pereyra on his right and could have set him up for goal.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

20:00 (IST)

28' | Murray goes down in the box but the referee waives it off. However, the ball lands to Sahal in the middle and he passes it to Vicente on his right. Vicente takes a touch and goes for goal but Amrinder makes a good save.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

19:58 (IST)

24' | The Kerala defence was caught out again with Bipin Singh taking the ball on the left but Nishu does well to stay in front of him and block his pathway and as Bipin turns to his right and goes for the shot, Albino makes an easy collect. He puts the ball up in the other half and Amrinder has to come way off his line to clear the ball.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

19:51 (IST)

17' | Wonderful, pacy passing between the Mumbai players and Boumous passes to Mandar on the left but he shoots it wide. That was a stunning chance and a brilliant move from Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

19:45 (IST)

HUGO BOUMOUS DOUBLES MCFC LEAD

11' | GOAL! Hugo Boumous is back and how, he doubles Mumbai City FC's lead. Kerala Blasters' free kick overturn proved to be fatal for them. Mumbai got an indirect free kick from inside the box and Ahmed Jahouh launched the ball straight to Boumous outside the box and split open the Kerala defence. Boumous easily ran up and found the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters

19:43 (IST)

9' | Kerala Blasters earn a free kick just outside the box and Vicente Gomez goes for goal but the ball blazes over. However, the referee had already blown his whistle and gives an indirect free kick to Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-0 to take back the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table in Match No.44 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday. Amrinder Singh was adjudged the Hero of the Match for a couple of crucial saves to deny Kerala Blasters while Mumbai City FC could not convert their numerous chances to increase their lead. Albino Gomes saves Hugo Boumous' penalty in the 72nd minute to keep Kerala's hopes of a comeback alive.Mumbai have a two-goal cushion after 45 minute but it could have been worse for Kerala with chances falling to Bipin Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Boumous and Le Fondre. Kerala had chances to get back in the game as well with Sahal and Puitea but they couldn't find the back of the net. 11th minute on, Hugo Boumous latched on an Ahmed Jahouh long ball and slots it home. Mumbai get an early penalty after Costa Nhamoinesu brings down Hugo Boumous in the box and Adam Le Fondre, in the 3rd minute, steps up and slots it home from the spot. Mumbai City FC are currently just one point behind the table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan and a win or a draw here will take them to the top. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters will be eyeing their second win of the season after they earned their first against Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter. Follow all the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters in News18 Sports' blog.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Mumbai City are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak, with five victories - their only loss came in their season opener against NorthEast United FC. Mumbai are coming into the match after a 12-day break. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, played their previous game on December 27 and put up a vastly improved performance that got them their first win of the season.

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera was not very happy with the 12-day break and said, "Two-week break is a long time without games. When you are in good momentum it's not good to stop. It's better to continue playing. But on the other hand, it's good to have more time to spend in the training session. It's difficult but at the same time it's easy because we have good players. But given a choice, I wouldn't prefer to take a long break and then play two games in three days."

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he was happy with how his players have trained and called Mumbai one of the best teams in the ISL. "They are a good team with very good players. They are playing well and are one of the best teams in ISL. We are improving in the training sessions and are happy with the way we are training," Vicuna said.

