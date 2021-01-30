CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: The Islanders Eye Record Against NEUFC

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Latest Updates: Mumbai City FC can script history with at least as to create the longest unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League when they face NorthEast United FC.

19:32 (IST)

KICK-OFF

1' | Alright, match number 76 is underway. Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. While NEUFC will be eying a league double over MCFC, the league leaders would hope to create history in this match. A win or a draw would be enough for Sergio Lobera's men to better FC Goa's record made in 2015.

19:09 (IST)

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

Matches Played: 13

MCFC Wins: 7

NEUFC Wins: 4

Draws: 2

In the previous meeting, NorthEast United FC stunned the Islanders 1-0. That has been Mumbai's only defeat this season so far.

19:05 (IST)

COACH's CORNER:

Sergio Lobera, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC: I am not worried about the past game. NorthEast have improved a lot in the last two games. They are playing good attacking football and are comfortable with the ball and keep possession. For us, this is going to be a different game. But we have improved from our first match of the competition but NorthEast also (has improved). It's not easy to play against NorthEast now. We have to go 100 percent if we want to win.

Alison Kharsyntiew, Assistant coach, NorthEast United FC: Mumbai City are a good team. But we must believe that we can beat them tomorrow. We just have to be disciplined in our attacking and defending principles and be confident. We need to dictate the play. We need to control the game and yes if we don't have the ball, we have to defend well. We have to be patient with the ball, create chances and utilize it and that's the main aim for us.

18:56 (IST)

NORTHEAST UNITED STARTING XI:

Here is the NorthEast United starting line-up. Defenders Ashutosh Mehta and Dylan Fox miss out due to injuries, while Gurjinder Singh is out on a suspension. Provat Lakra returns to the starting line-up as Mashoor and Nim keep their places in the back 4. 

Subhasish Roy (GK/C), Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

18:52 (IST)

MUMBAI CITY FC STARTING XI:

Here is the Mumbai City FC starting line-up. Jackichand starts for the Islanders tonight.


Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

18:40 (IST)

However, Mumbai City have dropped points in the last three games. They were held twice and were able to score just two in those games and now face NorthEast, a side that inflicted the only defeat of the season on the league leaders. NorthEast United, on their part, seemed to have turned a corner under interim coach Khalid Jamil and are on a two-match winning run. At the same time, it has been seven games since they last maintained a clean sheet.

18:38 (IST)

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC would have history in mind when they clash with NorthEast United FC on Saturday as mere a win or draw would suffice to create the longest unbeaten streak in Indian Super League history. Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 12 games, having won nine and drawn thrice and are leading the table with 30 points. A win or a draw on Saturday at the GMC Stadium on Saturday will see Sergio Lobera's team better a feat that has been standing since 2015 in the name of FC Goa (12 unbeaten games).

18:33 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 76 of the ongoing Indian Super League season. In tonight's clash, table-toppers Mumbai City FC take on fifth-placed NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

