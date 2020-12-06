ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: MCFC Eye 3 Wins in a Row

17:22 (IST)
18' - Dink is over!
Ahmed Jahouh sets Cy Goddard free on the right flank but he Tries to lift it over Kamaljit Singh in the Odisha goal.
A misskick really and better composure would have meant that Mumbai would be in the lead.
18' - Dink is over!
Ahmed Jahouh sets Cy Goddard free on the right flank but he Tries to lift it over Kamaljit Singh in the Odisha goal.
A misskick really and better composure would have meant that Mumbai would be in the lead.
11' - Pressure!
Mumbai City FC are piling on the pressure, predominantly from the right side, as Cy Godard does well a couple of times.
Odisha FC have, importantly, handled the pressure so far.
5' - Edges the crossbar!
Diego Mauricio's free-kick just brushes over the bar with Amrinder Singh choosing to stay on his side of the goal and trusting his wall. Steven Taylor had been trying to disturb the Mumbai players with his antics.
Rowllin Borges had tripped Nandhakumar Sekar on the edge of the box with the referee awarding a free kick to Odisha FC.
1' - Foul!
Diego Mauricio is stopped by Ahmed Jahouh unfairly at the halfway mark and the referee has no choice but t stop play.
Kick-off!
Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC get us away in the first game of the night!
Who will come up on top? Will MCFC make it 3 in a row or OFC get their first win of the season...
ISL 2020-21 Points Table
Early days but this is how the points table looks like ahead of the Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC's clash.
See full here
Changes in Starting XI -
Three changes for Mumbai City FC with Bartholomew Ogbeche starting upfront in place of Adam Le Fronde as Manda Rao Dessai does not feature after his father passed away.
As fo Odisha FC, Jerry Mawihmingthanga gets his first start of the season and is among four alterations made by Stuart Baxter.
LINE-UPS | #MCFCOFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 6, 2020
Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/fywwW4WqcG#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/afdBYiIDvA
Odisha FC Starting XI -
Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Steven Taylor (C), George D'souza, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio.
Here it is - today's confirmed #OFC team news! ⚪️🟢#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/CKU1eWNV1V— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 6, 2020
Mumbai City FC Starting XI -
Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
🚨 #MCFCOFC TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 6, 2020
काय मग मुंबई, तयार आहात की नाही?! 💙#AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/n4ht1qKsKo
Odisha FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan
Defenders: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay
Midfielders: Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh
Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira
Mumbai City FC Squad -
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa
Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui
Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij
Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche
MCFC vs OFC
Mumbai City FC will take on Odisha FC with hopes of maintaining their winning run in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium.
In search of a 3️⃣rd straight win, @MumbaiCityFC lock horns with @OdishaFC.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 6, 2020
Where will you be watching #MCFCOFC from? #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/9He0A1CzTc
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Latest Updates: Mumbai City FC face Odisha FC looking to continue their good recent run in Indian Super League Season 7 at the GMC Stadium.
After a couple of uncharacteristic performances in their opening two games, MCFC looked to have hit their stride in the 3-0 drubbing over SC East Bengal, while Odisha FC will look t get over their heart-breaking loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Mumbai will be on a high coming off a dominant performance and a win against Odisha will help them go level on points with current table topper ATK Mohun Bagan. The likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges and Adam le Fondre were in sublime form against East Bengal and Mumbai will be hard to beat should they continue in the same vein.
Mumbai were touted as one of the teams to watch out for before the league even began but Head Coach Sergio Lobera is not getting distracted by the expectations and maintains that his focus is solely on his team.
"For me, there are no favourites," he said. "This season is a very different season with special circumstances. My focus is on my team and I need to improve them. We have won a couple of games but there are a lot of things we need to improve."
Odisha, on the other hand, are not in the best of form and have only a solitary point so far, but the Spanish coach expects a tough fight from them nonetheless. "Every game is different, Odisha is a very good team," Lobera said. "They have an experienced coach and it is going to be a difficult game for us."
Odisha coach Stuart Baxter has problems all over the pitch. His side has managed to score just twice in three games and has been leaking at the back, with the defence making multiple errors. Their inability to score stands out especially considering only Chennaiyin FC have had more shots on goal than them (11). Baxter though believes that the goals will come with time.
"The final third is about flank-play, it's about finishing, it's about combination play. All these things we've been working very very hard on. But our possession has not been of the best quality. We've not got the numbers up there at times, we've not got the bodies into the boxes. We've been working on that and I think the possession has been better. I think we will start to also translate that into strikes on goal," Baxter said.