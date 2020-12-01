CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » ISL

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Adam Le Fondre Puts Mumbai in Lead

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Latest Updates: Adam Le Fondre denied early on by Debjit Majumder while East Bengal take an injury blow.

1st Half

Mumbai City FC VS SC East Bengal Football Scorecard

Match 13, GMC Stadium Bambolim, 01 Dec, 20 19:30

Mumbai City FC

1

Mumbai City FC
SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal

0

Highlights

  • 19:57 (IST)

    Adam Le Fondre Scores for Mumbai City FC

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Rakip 1st to be Carded

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Adam Le Fondre Denied

  • 19:40 (IST)

    Rafique on for Injured Daniel Fox

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Early Injury for East Bengal

  • 19:37 (IST)

    Bipin Paces Up for Mumbai

  • 19:36 (IST)

    Daniel Fox Injured

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Match Starts

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Here is SC East Bengal's starting line-up:

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Here is Mumbai City FC's starting line-up:

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Here's what Robbie Fowler thinks of his team's performance in their first game:

  • 18:33 (IST)

  • 18:21 (IST)

20:17 (IST)

45' - Mourtada Fall is shown the yellow card for bringing down Balwant Singh from a promising East Bengal move. However, the free kick is taken straight into the wall and nothing comes out for the side from Kolkata.

Mumbai City FC 1-0 SC East Bengal

20:15 (IST)

40' - Everytime East Bengal go forward, there is a bit of lack of pace and the players are slowing down the moves. However, with Mumbai City FC, as soon as they win the ball, they stretch the field and try to take advantage of East Bengal's three-man defence.

Mumbai City FC 1-0 SC East Bengal

19:57 (IST)

Adam Le Fondre Scores for Mumbai City FC

20' - GOAL! Adam Le Fondre gets his second of the season with a stunning assist from Hugo Boumous. Mumbai City FC now lead 1-0 against East Bengal. It started from an East Bengal corner, which was cleared with a brilliant diagonal ball to Boumous, who took a silky touch and ran through the EB defence and with Debjit right in front of him, he passed it across to Le Fondre. Le Fondre was never going to miss that one!

Mumbai City FC 1-0 SC East Bengal

19:52 (IST)

19' - Now, Amrinder Singh comes up with a solid save at full stretch as Mohammed Rafique goes straight for goal from distance.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:44 (IST)

Rakip 1st to be Carded

10' - Mohammad Rakip gets into the books for a rash challenge. He is lucky to not get a red card there because his challenge was high into the knee.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:41 (IST)

Adam Le Fondre Denied

9' - SAVE! A powerful shot from Adam Le Fondre but Debjit Majumder makes a fantastic save. Hugo Boumous with a good run into the box and that enabled Le Fondre to come in and go for goal.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:40 (IST)

Rafique on for Injured Daniel Fox

7' - Mohammed Rafique comes on for Daniel Fox and East Bengal have had to make an early substitution here.

Anthony Pilkington has an open goal and he doesn't shoot thinking he was offside. There was a bit of confusion at first but he was offside.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:39 (IST)

Early Injury for East Bengal

6' - Daniel Fox cannot continue. He just went to the ground and has to be replaced. He gives away the captain's armband. East Bengal have made a substitute yet and they are having to play with 10 men.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:37 (IST)

Bipin Paces Up for Mumbai

5' - Some pace from Bipin Singh on the right flank and Mumbai City FC have a chance to push forward but Bipin's cross cannot make it.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:36 (IST)

Daniel Fox Injured

3' - An early challenge by Adam Le Fondre brings down Daniel Fox and the defender had to be treated at the sidelines. But he is alright to continue.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:35 (IST)

Match Starts

The match between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal, in what is Mumbai first 'home' game begins at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. This match is going to be a battle for possession.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 SC East Bengal

19:28 (IST)

Both the teams are out in the field and the national anthem has been played. The action between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal will start in a few minutes from now.

18:55 (IST)

Mumbai City FC dedicate artwork to their fans and their city.

18:43 (IST)

SC East Bengal Starting XI##

Here is SC East Bengal's starting line-up: Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad Thaivalappil, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Surchandra Singh, Balwant Singh.

18:43 (IST)

Mumbai City FC Starting XI##

Here is Mumbai City FC's starting line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre.

18:40 (IST)

Here's what Robbie Fowler thinks of his team's performance in their first game:

"It's not been the most ideal preparation. For a team that has been together for two-and-a-half weeks, I think we put in a good performance. But we've accepted it, adapted to it. We were incredibly late coming here, so we have not trained together. But the way we played, we proved we can get better and better," Fowler had said after the loss to ATK Mohun Bagan

18:33 (IST)

Mandar Rao Dessai, who will be making his 100th ISL appearance tonight, spoke to News18.com ahead of the match and believed Mumbai City FC's match with SC East Bengal will be a tussle for ball possession.

READ THE FULL STORY

18:21 (IST)

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal##

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of Indian Super League's match No.12 between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. While Mumbai are looking to gain momentum from their previous win over FC Goa, East Bengal are searching for their first win in what is their second match of the season.

