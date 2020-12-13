ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Chennaiyin, NorthEast Lively But No Goals Yet

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Updates: Unbeaten NorthEast United FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa in Match No.26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Sunday. The scoreline remains unchanged after 45 minutes despite a very lively game on the pitch by both teams with end-to-end action. Apuia will be leading the NorthEast United FC team once again while Ninthoi returns to starting XI. For Chennaiyin FC, Anirudh Thapa is fit enough to make back to the matchday squad. NorthEast United FC will be looking for their third win of the season as Chennaiyin seek their second, having one their season opener. Follow all the live updates of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in News18 Sports' blog. Yesterday, FC Goa produced a dominant performance against Odisha FC but due to Arshdeep Singh's heroics could only get a 1-0 win. Later in the day, former champions Bengaluru FC will take on two-time finalists Kerala Blasters.

Both NorthEast United and Chennaiyin have faced each other 12 times in the short history of the league. Gerard Nus' side hold the upper hand, winning six times while drawing thrice. This is their best win record against any opposition in the Indian Super League and they will be aiming to continue that. Chennaiyin, after back to back defeats, have only accumulated four points from as many games. But there have been plenty of positives for the two-time winners, who have constantly proved a threat for all their opponents.

Nus expects Chennaiyin FC to bounce back following their defeat to Mumbai City FC, where they remained alive in the game until the final whistle. "Chennaiyin is going to be a competitive team," said Nus. "We've seen the way they fight. In the last game (against Mumbai City), they didn't get the result but they created chances and were dangerous. We expect a side that is going to come against us with commitment, aggressiveness and intensity. We have to be ready for it. We have to be focused for 90 minutes. This is something we need to do with consistency."

Northeast United are the joint-highest scorers so far this season (8). In defense, the Highlanders have also made it difficult for opponents to break them down, keeping two clean sheets. Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo is aware of the threat posed by the Guwahati-based side but despite a few injury concerns, he expects his team to put up a tough challenge. "NorthEast have had a very good start. They are a stable team. In offense, they have new players who have performed well. Generally, it's a team that can score goals against every opponent. They have been dangerous. We must be prepared for this. At the same time, I believe in my team. We have our own style and strengths, which we want to use against them."