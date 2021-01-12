ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Both Target Revival While Facing Similar Struggles

19:38 (IST)
3' | Bengaluru FC get the first chance to have a crack at the goal. Kristian Opseth with the opportunity for the Blues. He got the ball on the edge of the box and tried to make some space to launch his strike but didn't get any.
KICK-OFF
1' | Match number 56 of the Indian Super League season 7 begins. Both NorthEast United and Bengaluru started strong, but a bad run of results saw them slide down the table.
HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 9
NEUFC Wins: 1
BFC Wins: 5
Draws: 3
COACH'S CORNER
Naushad Moosa, Interim Coach, Bengaluru FC: I have been watching NorthEast, they are not a bad team. They are a team that fights back. We cannot be relaxed. Our players are aware of their roles and how important this match is going to be for us to understand where we stand in the league. We have 10 games in hand, and maybe for a good start (for the rest of the tournament), let's try to win the game against NorthEast.
Alison Kharsyntiew, Assistant Coach, NorthEast United FC: First of all, we know that Bengaluru have lost four games in a four but every game is new and we have to respect them. I'm sure that the players will give their best tomorrow. Whatever the outcome, we know our duty. We have to forget the last match, focus on the next match and put in 100 percent to win.
BENGALURU FC STARTING XI:
Here is the Bengaluru FC starting XI. Harmanjot Khabra and Pratik Chaudhari return to the Blues' eleven to face the Highlanders.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Parag Srivas, Cleiton Silva, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C).
NORTHEAST UNITED STARTING XI:
Here is the NorthEast United FC starting XI. Gurmeet, Dylan Fox and Charra return to the starting line-up while Wayne Vaz makes it to the matchday squad.
Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.
Gurmeet, Dylan Fox and Charra return to the starting line-up while Wayne Vaz makes it to the matchday squad. 💪🏻
Meanwhile, the former champions Bengaluru FC are on a poor run with four straight losses. The Blues are placed sixth on the ISL table with 12 points from 10 matches so far. Interim head coach Naushad Moosa and skipper Sunil Chhetri need to find the spark soon and overcome the disappointment brought upon the team.
The Highlanders come into the clash on the back of a six-game winless streak. Despite making an impressive start this season, they lost three-out of their previous four matches. Gerard Nus’ side currently occupy the seventh position with 11 points in the ISL standings.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of match number 56 of the ongoing Indian Super League. Tonight, NorthEast United FC play host to Bengaluru Fc at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Latest Updates: There is little to separate NorthEast United FC from Bengaluru FC at the halfway stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as both the teams struggled after a strong start and would look to revive their fortunes when they face off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Follow News18Sports' live blog for all the latest updates.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Both the sides started strong, maintaining their place in the top four before a bad run of results saw them slide down the table.
The Highlanders find themselves a point adrift of sixth-placed Bengaluru who have accumulated 12 points. Both teams have conceded more goals than they have scored and while Bengaluru have lost four games on the trot, NEUFC are winless in six while suffering three losses. The last time the two sides met, NEUFC fought back to earn a 2-2 draw, despite trailing by two goals. And NorthEast assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew, who will be filling in for the suspended Gerard Nus, hopes the Guwahati-based team can turn the corner and start afresh.
"The main thing is that we not only focus on the negatives but the positives also," he said. "Tomorrow is our first game of the second leg of the season and it's a new day, a new beginning for us. I'm sure that the players and the team as a whole can give a good performance tomorrow."
BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa, who took over from Carles Cuadrat before the game against SC East Bengal, couldn't help the side arrest their slump, suffering a 0-1 defeat. But one positive from the game for Moosa was getting his idea across to his players. "Before the game (against East Bengal), the message was not to worry about the result," he said.
"No matter what happens, we come out with the feeling that we gave our 100%. Of course, winning is important. But in the last match, the most important thing was for them to have faith in me in the way we want to play." Moosa felt the match against the Highlanders will give 'The Blues' a better assessment of themselves.
"I have been watching NorthEast, they are not a bad team. They are a team that fights back. We cannot be relaxed," said Moosa. "Our players are aware of their roles and how important this match is going to be for us to understand where we stand in the league. We have 10 games in hand, and maybe for a good start (for the rest of the tournament), let's try to win the game against NorthEast.