ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Buoyant NEUFC Look to Snatch 4th Spot from Goa

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Latest Updates: NorthEast United will look to climb up into the top four when they face FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

18:55 (IST)

NORTHEAST UNITED FC STARTING XI:

Here is the NEUFC starting XI, coach Khalid Jamil has made two changes to the line-up that started against Mumbai City FC. First-choice full-backs Ashutosh Mehta and Gurjinder Kumar return to the XI in place of Nim Dorjee and Provat Lakra.

Subhasish Roy (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

18:42 (IST)

FC Goa are also unbeaten in their last seven games but they have drawn their last three matches. The run has helped NorthEast to sneak up behind them and Goa would need at least a draw tonight to stay fourth. To make things worse for them, they will be without their captain Edu Bedia, who picked up a red card in their last match, and Brandon Fernandes who has been ruled out due to injury. 

18:32 (IST)

NorthEast seem to have turned a corner since interim coach Khalid Jamil took over, winning their last three matches on the trot. The results have helped NorthEast storm back into contention for the playoffs and they now sit fifth on the league table with 21 points. They made a big statement in their previous match, beating league leaders Mumbai City FC 2-1. It ended a 12-match unbeaten run for Mumbai and made NorthEast the only team to do the double over Sergio Lobera's side this season.

18:29 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports live blog of match number 82 of the ongoing Indian Super League season. Tonight, fifth-placed NorthEast United FC take on Fourth-placed FC Goa. Both these teams are tied on points but the Gaurs are ahead in the table on the virtue of better goal difference.

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Buoyant NEUFC Look to Snatch 4th Spot from Goa

ISL 2020-21 Live Score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Latest Updates: Back in contention for a playoff berth after a hat-trick of wins, a buoyant NorthEast United FC will look to enter the top four when they face FC Goa in an Indian Super League fixture on Thursday. The Highlanders had found themselves in the wrong half of the table and there was uncertainty surrounding their playoff hopes after the departure of Gerard Nus.

But three wins on the trot under interim coach Khalid Jamil has given them a new lease of life and they will hope to prove their credentials once again at the Tilak Maidan stadium. Both sides have accumulated 21 points after 14 games with fifth-placed NEUFC just below their opponents.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE |  ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE  | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

While NEUFC have been unbeaten in their last four games, Goa have not suffered a loss in their previous seven matches, making this an encounter to savour for the neutrals. "We have analysed them," said NEUFC assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew.

"We have to approach the game well, put our best effort and try to win." Under Jamil, NEUFC won have three matches in a row, a first for them. "I would like to give credit to coach Khalid, the technical director, the coaching staff and all the players who have done very well. We haven't changed anything," Kharsyntiew said.

"We have just strengthened our attacking and defensive principles and that's the only thing. We've been trying to play creative football." The two sides played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the season and Goa coach Juan Ferrando is expecting NEUFC to come hard at them.

"The (NorthEast) players are happy, they are enjoying every game, every minute," he said. "The ambience in their dressing room will be nice. They won the difficult games. The players are free on the pitch. They have gained a lot of positives." Goa will also miss the services of Edu Bedia (suspended) and Brandon Fernandes (injured), making their task difficult.

Ferrando admitted he's feeling the pressure of the playoff race. "I feel pressure all the time. It's good for the Indian league because more or less there is a difference of 3-4 points maximum between teams," he said. "It's good for us because we aren't relaxed. Every game is important and our mentality is to get the three points."

